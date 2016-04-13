That one
For example, you can store your position records arr[T][X,Y] as arr[X,Y][T]: that is, sequences of bits representing how each point on the grid evolves over time, rather than sequences of bits representing boards. These single-position time-series should both be more internally predictable (lower entropy), and more isotropic (having similarity with other features, allowing secondary compressibility) than the original ones, and you should be able to repopulate the in-memory 3D array from the serialized representations in roughly the same time (ignoring caching effects, because a 19x19x28 array is a very small array.)
Of course, this doesn't always work: the same magic could be applied to videos... but decompressed videos do not fit easily into memory, let alone are they small enough to ignore cache-coherency during reads/writes, so actually doing the dimensional transforms is a bit implausible. (But if we really needed a video squeezed 10x more than we do today, and were willing to spend hours on both ends doing so, it'd certainly be possible.)
I'd change this to: the ease of doing a better and faster job of compressing than a generic compression algorithm will be a function of the data's Kolmogorov Complexity.
You can easily know your data's structure (e.g. strings no larger than N bytes containing natural language in a line-separated file) and not be able to (easily) do better than a generic compressor due to the complexity of the required compression / reconstruction operations.
What you're describing (moving complexity into the algorithm) _is_ an increase in Komogorov Complexity, though... so I think we're saying the same thing?
i.e. Kolmogorov complexity K(x|y) (x, given y) is the length of the shortest program that on input y, outputs x.
So, when you say "move complexity into the algorithm", this is an increase the length of the shortest program that given input <data to compress> outputs <compressed data>.
Or have I missed or misunderstood your point?
Fewer bits does not always mean better compression, particularly if the data has other patterns which is destroyed by the packing.
With Apache ORC, I found out that if you bit-pack data to say 7bits vs leaving it as 8 bits, the 8 bits version compressed much more with Zlib than the 7 bit version.
This had to do with the data getting a bit offset into the previous byte sequence, until what was a sequence of repeating bytes turned into a pattern which repeats far less often.
Leaving the extra bit in place, helped Zlib dictionary encoding and huffman work much better than trying to save a bit.
The final kicker was that the 24 bit sequence was faster to read than a 23 or 21 bit sequence, but purely due to the fact that the word aligned stuff can be decoded in SIMD.
I'm no better at guessing what would work - "whatever works ... works, so try them.".
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13049894
>It's crucial to evaluate encoding space usage in the context of compression. For instance gzip(base16(data)) is often smaller than gzip(base64(data)) for practical data. Even though base64 is more efficient than base16, it breaks up data across byte boundaries which then makes gzip significantly less efficient.
LZ4 is 1.5 times faster than Snappy, the compression however is better:
https://www.percona.com/blog/2016/04/13/evaluating-database-...
It was recently released: https://github.com/facebook/zstd
http://www.rdfhdt.org/hdt-internals/