I've created a site that is a competitor for AngelList and CofoundersLab. Neither of these sites were adequate for what I wanted: a way to discover and connect with great technical or business cofounders. AngelList because very few people are using their matchmaking feature and CofoundersLab because it is plagued with inactive users, business people trying to scam developers for free labor, and too many "wantrepreneurs" who don't really put in the effort to make their projects work (idea people). My take on this idea was to connect people over the projects they are actually doing. I'm going to change the project form to require people to have an MVP. However, I think something's missing because although I've got a good number of signups from talented people, there is not much user engagement (posting new projects, people joining projects). My question is, Why? Isn't finding great cofounders a really difficult, unsolved problem? What do I need to change about my website/service to solve that problem?