My comment then, and still is, that this isn't really much of a story:
The cynic in me thinks this is likely a total non-story/spin. I find it unlikely anyone would be so confident a AI system that they are "planning to introduce" that they'd schedule staff cuts.
What's more likely is that staff cuts were already planned. This puts a great spin on a (I would guess most likely free/cheap) experimental deployment of Watson.
reply
With that statement I definitely agree with you. If they said they were replacing something like 20% of their call-center staff I would think it's a reasonable thing to do (AI voice recognition and comprehension these days is amazing), but not for important documents like surgery data.
My comment then, and still is, that this isn't really much of a story:
The cynic in me thinks this is likely a total non-story/spin. I find it unlikely anyone would be so confident a AI system that they are "planning to introduce" that they'd schedule staff cuts.
What's more likely is that staff cuts were already planned. This puts a great spin on a (I would guess most likely free/cheap) experimental deployment of Watson.
reply