Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Japanese insurance firm replaces 34 staff with AI (bbc.com)
22 points by Zuider 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





This was posted last week here: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13283167

My comment then, and still is, that this isn't really much of a story:

The cynic in me thinks this is likely a total non-story/spin. I find it unlikely anyone would be so confident a AI system that they are "planning to introduce" that they'd schedule staff cuts.

What's more likely is that staff cuts were already planned. This puts a great spin on a (I would guess most likely free/cheap) experimental deployment of Watson.

reply


> Fukoku Mutual will use the AI to gather the information needed for policyholders' payouts - by reading medical certificates, and data on surgeries or hospital stays

With that statement I definitely agree with you. If they said they were replacing something like 20% of their call-center staff I would think it's a reasonable thing to do (AI voice recognition and comprehension these days is amazing), but not for important documents like surgery data.

reply


What I find interesting is how hard it is to explain this concept to other people in business. Its like a whole new type of innovators dillema but for staff and not products.

reply


And adds 68 staff to IT dept.

reply


Just like a small cab company in the 1920s butchered its dozen horses, and replaced them with 30 auto mechanics?

reply


That don't make them horses no less butchered.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: