1Password's use of Full Access permissions to sync via Dropbox
8 points
by
kobayashi
2 hours ago
1 comment
jhgg
45 minutes ago
Perhaps I'm a bit dense here, but in the proposed attack scenario, couldn't the compromised 1Password application just send all passwords to a malicious server when the vault is unlocked - and assuming you have your Dropbox credentials in your 1Password log in and take your files anyways?
