Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
1Password's use of Full Access permissions to sync via Dropbox (agilebits.com)
8 points by kobayashi 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Perhaps I'm a bit dense here, but in the proposed attack scenario, couldn't the compromised 1Password application just send all passwords to a malicious server when the vault is unlocked - and assuming you have your Dropbox credentials in your 1Password log in and take your files anyways?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: