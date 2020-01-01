Hacker News
Per realtor.com's rent or buy calculator, renting in the Bay Area is better
1 point
by
natvert
31 minutes ago
natvert
29 minutes ago
Even if inflation is modeled at 20%, renting is still better, at least for the cities on the peninsula I explored:
https://www.dropbox.com/s/d23fzt6ygj8lekc/Screen%20Shot%2020...
