I'll never be able to say what I would have chosen to do in the moment, but at least in retrospect, Intel really buffooned their investment in ISA advances by trying to go after the high end server and mainframe market with Itanium, instead of the mobile market.

I mean, they were trying to sell incremental advances in top speed to people who were buying 20 year support contracts for IBM mainframes to run their legacy COBOL code. They obviously didn't value faster computers, they wanted stability. Having to recompile was just out of the question. And x86-64 was just the thing to get them to upgrade: they could continue running their same crufty code on the same processors that their new code could run on.

The mobile and very low power market, however, will never be taken over by x86. The architecture is just too power hungry, which means batteries need to be large and heavy and more expensive. Phone manufacturers gladly pay premiums for every incremental performance boost, as long as it doesn't consume more power. And the backwards compatibility problem doesn't exist. People throw their phones out every year or two anyway, and nobody has any legacy software they need to keep installed on their new phone. In other words, this market is ripe for ILP, predication, etc., that push off scheduling and branch prediction and other energy hungry tasks onto the compiler.

Funny how now they really want into the very low power market, but have abandoned all the ideas that could give them an edge up.

Claims of the instruction set being power hungry compared to ARM are unsubstantiated. I understand that certain features such virtual memory consume more power, but why does RAX consume more power?

I wish Intel would try to work bottom-up with the manufacturers putting IoT-class parts into their products instead of trying to push it top-down. Yeah, I get it, that's how they work. It's not going to change.

A big glossy launch at CES with no details does absolutely nothing for my project. When an NXP or STMicro rep comes into the office and shows me what's new, maybe drops off a devkit...that's useful.

- 95x55x5mm (credit card 86x54x0.8mm)

- Mid 2017

- Needs a dock to be powered and cooled

- USB-C plus another unnamed connector, looks like this (http://i.imgur.com/887iweg.jpg)

- Built in WiFi/Bluetooth

- Up to 7th gen Intel vPro processor

So... 6 Credit Cards sized.

Actually, my phone isn't much bigger than a credit card, excluding thickness. But this device might be a lot more powerful. Though what "7th gen vPro" actually means re. performance isn't disclosed.

This seems like a much more advanced version of EOMA68, a compute card project re-using old PCMCIA connectors.

I feel like USB-C gives much more flexibility: it has a well-defined configuration enumeration protocol that's already supported everywhere. There's a lot more options for extensibility and future-proofing with USB-C.

With the onboard storage this is one step closer to my dream: the ability to plug a phone's compute module into a desktop to give me access to a more powerful GPU, extra storage, etc.

My big question: will this card format be an open standard, or will Intel be locking it down?

I like the idea of extensible and replaceable computers: I would be much less concerned about my fridge being an IOT device if the IOT component was an easily upgraded and replaced Intel atom or Qualcomm Snapdragon compute card.

In terms of process migration I still think Google has missed a trick by not marrying Android and light-weight containers. If I could flick my wrist to send a phone process to my Chromebook, Android tablet, Andromeda device or smart TV life would be pretty interesting. Maybe one gesture for screen mirroring and another to move rather than mirror or copy the process.

This would also open up new channels for malware sure but also cool things like trusted processes / data for authentication. You have an invitation to my party, you say? Dock it with my Google Home device which signed your invitation to prove it, then...

I had the same idea about the phone years ago. I don't know why we can't just take our iPhone or (more likely) Android, plug it into a docking station and use that at work as a desktop, pick it up and use it as a smartphone, or dock it to something at home.

Exactly what Ubuntu are/were working on:

https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Touch/CoreApps/Convergence

Someone correct me if I'm wrong, but isn't that the idea behind continuum in Windows 10?

That is indeed what continuum is. Right now it's limited by the fact that you can only run Universal Windows Apps (UWP) that support ARM.

This is exactly why x86-emulation-on-ARM (http://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2016/11/x86-em...) is a very exciting project from Microsoft.

As mobile chips continue to improve, emulating x86 becomes a viable way of tapping into the huge Windows ecosystem of applications when not running on battery power.

I think this is Microsoft's last shot of becoming relevant in the mobile space.

Unfortunately, that ecosystem wasn't designed with small touchscreens in mind, nor battery efficiency...

Yes, like laptops. I thought so too.

Speaking to retailers recently, demand is for office apps usable on touch. i.e. if it can possibly done without a keyboard, people will do that. From listening to users, they will moan and complain about touch "productivity" apps... but will choose it.

Personally, I switched entirely to a phone a year ago... though with a bluetooth keyboard.

Sounds like MaruOS to me http://maruos.com/ (not sure it's actively developed / more than a PoC since the Nexus 5 is already a bit outdated)

> re-using old PCI-express connectors.

actually it's PCMCIA connectors (which have nothing to do with PCI express)

Oops, typo - will fix.

I'm starting to wonder if next-generation blade systems might not just have a bunch of USB-C connectors to act as a backplane. They provide power, data connectivity, external storage links and anything more. Small, self-contained modules like this could contain the CPU and whatever other components are best to have locally, like a small local SSD and memory.

For blades I would expect mostly PCIe lanes to the outside. USB-C IMHO adds a lot of extras that are not needed for that use case.

USB-C/TB can carry PCIe lanes, so it's mostly a matter of latency due to protocol overhead more than bandwidth.

Sure, but why would you add that overhead (both in latency and electronics needed) to transport e.g. 16 PCIe lanes over 4 USB connections just to then direct it to mostly PCIe devices anyways, especially if those devices partially need more than 4 lanes?

USB-C is a really cool solution, but a solution for the needs of laptops/other personal devices, not servers.

And less waste / nonsense. If you have an appliance, you'd typically like to upgrade it's computing module much more frequently than the envelope.

A nice side-effect might be that interfaces become more open, and you can run e.g. whatever OS you like inside your smart cheese grater.

I think soon enough a similar device will unlock a new wave of IoT devices. Something, a bit cheaper, much easier to install, and accessible to layman. What if such a device could easily be integrated in a couch, reading table, office chair, door handle, etc. Designers wouldn't need to re-invent X object to include a processing center, it would already exist.

I think there is a big opportunity in creating such a easy to use device. I like to think its similar to traditional services that have gone digital or transformed into web services. This would be the next step physical objects gaining digital awareness.

I remember when all of a sudden retailers needed to extend their presence into the web. Soon even furniture makers like IKEA will have connected furniture.

Why? It will be cheap and easy to implement. There are benefits that we don't consider important today. What if a smart table could keep track of its owners and use, almost like an odometer. Perhaps it could be sold or traded easier. Perhaps this would unlock a new system of trade, if objects could track their use. I wouldn't need to worry about getting a "fair" price or trade if it was more objective. Or a chair monitoring my posture and my couch recording when my dog decided to tear apart its cushion.

It seems like a neat idea but their use case is:

"interactive refrigerators and smart kiosks to security cameras and IoT gateways."

I can't see a strong advantage for Intel here. I don't think there's anyway a modular solution can compete with an integrated design using low cost ARM SOCs (typically <= 1USD for something capable of running Linux in China).

I was kind of hoping this would be targeted at high density server applications, which could be interesting but doesn't seem to be the case.

It's a CES launch. You have to announce that kind of stuff or nobody pays any attention.

Smart kiosks? Really? It's 2017, not 1995.

Intel can keep screwing around with this stuff while Qualcomm+NXP+Freescale slowly captures the rest of the market they don't have yet.

Sounds similar to EOMA, basically the same thing but for ARM:

http://elinux.org/Embedded_Open_Modular_Architecture

If this means that I can stop carrying my 4.5lb laptop to/from work every day, I'm sold. Assuming it has equivalent performance.

But somehow I think that the cost of this card plus a home/work dock will be more than the price of 2 laptops.

I've started using cheap X220/X230s as my everyday laptops. I leave the HD dock off and just pull the harddrive out to move between laptops.

This actually works really really well for me (on Linux).

I couldn't seem to find where to order an evaluation kit. Maybe I'm not looking in the right spot but it seems odd that all they show are drawings and no actual photos or videos.

I do wish that something like this (and the compute stick) will become mainstream. My company has multiple office location and I need to commute to work. Bringing a 5-kg+ of load everyday (laptop, charger, etc) is sure hurting my back.

With this, I can just bring a card or a stick, and plug it in on my company card/stick reader and start working.

Isn't Windows To Go exactly meant for this? All you need is a certified USB drive which you can plug in at home and at office.

Yes it is. Some variants even include a hardware security module so that you can store your encryption keys on it and keep everything but the bootloader encrypted (assuming proper software support of course).

No manufacturer wants this. They don't want to sell you updated internals, they want to sell you a new product. Not to mention no one wants to pay the Intel-tax for their embedded processors.

I wish Intel would stop creating products nobody wants and actually work on shipping their core products on-time.

>No manufacturer wants this.

>I wish Intel would stop creating products nobody wants

Those are two very different things. I, as a consumer, want this, because I would very much like to upgrade the processor in my laptops without replacing the whole device, for environmental and cost reasons. (I backed the EOMA-68 project for the same reason.)

If Intel can get a few manufacturers on board with the idea, more power to them.

> I wish Intel would stop creating products nobody wants and actually work on shipping their core products on-time.

If a company cuts X employees from Product B, those employees probably are not going to Product A to work (different skill sets, budgets, diversify product line, etc).

>- Connection to devices will be done via an Intel Compute Card slot with a new standard connector (USB-C plus extension)

>- USB-C plus extension connector will provide USB, PCIe, HDMI, DP and additional signals between the card and the device

That sounds pretty interesting. Hoping they don't keep these priced too far above the hobbyist price point.

Per the Ars Technica article someone else posted to HN (http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2017/01/intels-compute-card-i...), these are said to be the replacement for the currently available Intel Compute Stick devices (http://www.intel.com/content/www/us/en/compute-stick/intel-c...).

At least to me, that suggests that they will retail for around the same price range as the Compute Sticks: $150 to $500, depending on the model.

Gizmodo says..

There’s no word on pricing, and Intel stresses that although anyone can buy a Compute Card when they’re available, you will still need to build the dock to power the device and cool it, and that will likely be outside the realm of possibilities for your average tinkerer.

http://gizmodo.com/intels-incredibly-tiny-compute-card-could...

The average tinkerer would just slap a heat sink and fan on it, power that fan with a 12V wall wart, and rig up the power and data connections, dock be damned.

Looks like a really cool form factor with intriguing possibilities. Only problem with Intel is most of their chips require a lot of power. That's going to be a big problem if they're trying to play in the small embedded device space that depends heavily on battery power. One thing about Intel though, they've been throwing out lots of smaller devices hoping to get some traction somewhere. Hopefully they can bring down the power on their devices.

If this were actually credit-card-sized (i.e., literally fit in a credit card slot), had a smart card contact, and supported SGX, I'd be excited. Oh, well.

Are you using and/or developing for SGX? I looked into it and got put off by the need to deal with intel for licensing and signing keys, but I'd be curious to know if anyone is doing something interesting with it.

Any word if it will run Windows IoT or just Linux?

