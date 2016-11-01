I mean, they were trying to sell incremental advances in top speed to people who were buying 20 year support contracts for IBM mainframes to run their legacy COBOL code. They obviously didn't value faster computers, they wanted stability. Having to recompile was just out of the question. And x86-64 was just the thing to get them to upgrade: they could continue running their same crufty code on the same processors that their new code could run on.
A big glossy launch at CES with no details does absolutely nothing for my project. When an NXP or STMicro rep comes into the office and shows me what's new, maybe drops off a devkit...that's useful.
- Mid 2017
- Needs a dock to be powered and cooled
- USB-C plus another unnamed connector, looks like this (http://i.imgur.com/887iweg.jpg)
- Built in WiFi/Bluetooth
- Up to 7th gen Intel vPro processor
Actually, my phone isn't much bigger than a credit card, excluding thickness. But this device might be a lot more powerful. Though what "7th gen vPro" actually means re. performance isn't disclosed.
I feel like USB-C gives much more flexibility: it has a well-defined configuration enumeration protocol that's already supported everywhere. There's a lot more options for extensibility and future-proofing with USB-C.
With the onboard storage this is one step closer to my dream: the ability to plug a phone's compute module into a desktop to give me access to a more powerful GPU, extra storage, etc.
My big question: will this card format be an open standard, or will Intel be locking it down?
In terms of process migration I still think Google has missed a trick by not marrying Android and light-weight containers. If I could flick my wrist to send a phone process to my Chromebook, Android tablet, Andromeda device or smart TV life would be pretty interesting. Maybe one gesture for screen mirroring and another to move rather than mirror or copy the process.
This would also open up new channels for malware sure but also cool things like trusted processes / data for authentication. You have an invitation to my party, you say? Dock it with my Google Home device which signed your invitation to prove it, then...
https://wiki.ubuntu.com/Touch/CoreApps/Convergence
This is exactly why x86-emulation-on-ARM (http://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2016/11/x86-em...) is a very exciting project from Microsoft.
As mobile chips continue to improve, emulating x86 becomes a viable way of tapping into the huge Windows ecosystem of applications when not running on battery power.
I think this is Microsoft's last shot of becoming relevant in the mobile space.
Speaking to retailers recently, demand is for office apps usable on touch. i.e. if it can possibly done without a keyboard, people will do that. From listening to users, they will moan and complain about touch "productivity" apps... but will choose it.
Personally, I switched entirely to a phone a year ago... though with a bluetooth keyboard.
actually it's PCMCIA connectors (which have nothing to do with PCI express)
USB-C is a really cool solution, but a solution for the needs of laptops/other personal devices, not servers.
A nice side-effect might be that interfaces become more open, and you can run e.g. whatever OS you like inside your smart cheese grater.
I think there is a big opportunity in creating such a easy to use device. I like to think its similar to traditional services that have gone digital or transformed into web services. This would be the next step physical objects gaining digital awareness.
I remember when all of a sudden retailers needed to extend their presence into the web. Soon even furniture makers like IKEA will have connected furniture.
Why? It will be cheap and easy to implement. There are benefits that we don't consider important today. What if a smart table could keep track of its owners and use, almost like an odometer. Perhaps it could be sold or traded easier. Perhaps this would unlock a new system of trade, if objects could track their use. I wouldn't need to worry about getting a "fair" price or trade if it was more objective. Or a chair monitoring my posture and my couch recording when my dog decided to tear apart its cushion.
"interactive refrigerators and smart kiosks to security cameras and IoT gateways."
I can't see a strong advantage for Intel here. I don't think there's anyway a modular solution can compete with an integrated design using low cost ARM SOCs (typically <= 1USD for something capable of running Linux in China).
I was kind of hoping this would be targeted at high density server applications, which could be interesting but doesn't seem to be the case.
Smart kiosks? Really? It's 2017, not 1995.
Intel can keep screwing around with this stuff while Qualcomm+NXP+Freescale slowly captures the rest of the market they don't have yet.
http://elinux.org/Embedded_Open_Modular_Architecture
But somehow I think that the cost of this card plus a home/work dock will be more than the price of 2 laptops.
This actually works really really well for me (on Linux).
With this, I can just bring a card or a stick, and plug it in on my company card/stick reader and start working.
I wish Intel would stop creating products nobody wants and actually work on shipping their core products on-time.
>I wish Intel would stop creating products nobody wants
Those are two very different things. I, as a consumer, want this, because I would very much like to upgrade the processor in my laptops without replacing the whole device, for environmental and cost reasons. (I backed the EOMA-68 project for the same reason.)
If Intel can get a few manufacturers on board with the idea, more power to them.
If a company cuts X employees from Product B, those employees probably are not going to Product A to work (different skill sets, budgets, diversify product line, etc).
>- USB-C plus extension connector will provide USB, PCIe, HDMI, DP and additional signals between the card and the device
That sounds pretty interesting. Hoping they don't keep these priced too far above the hobbyist price point.
At least to me, that suggests that they will retail for around the same price range as the Compute Sticks: $150 to $500, depending on the model.
There’s no word on pricing, and Intel stresses that although anyone can buy a Compute Card when they’re available, you will still need to build the dock to power the device and cool it, and that will likely be outside the realm of possibilities for your average tinkerer.
http://gizmodo.com/intels-incredibly-tiny-compute-card-could...
I mean, they were trying to sell incremental advances in top speed to people who were buying 20 year support contracts for IBM mainframes to run their legacy COBOL code. They obviously didn't value faster computers, they wanted stability. Having to recompile was just out of the question. And x86-64 was just the thing to get them to upgrade: they could continue running their same crufty code on the same processors that their new code could run on.
The mobile and very low power market, however, will never be taken over by x86. The architecture is just too power hungry, which means batteries need to be large and heavy and more expensive. Phone manufacturers gladly pay premiums for every incremental performance boost, as long as it doesn't consume more power. And the backwards compatibility problem doesn't exist. People throw their phones out every year or two anyway, and nobody has any legacy software they need to keep installed on their new phone. In other words, this market is ripe for ILP, predication, etc., that push off scheduling and branch prediction and other energy hungry tasks onto the compiler.
Funny how now they really want into the very low power market, but have abandoned all the ideas that could give them an edge up.
