I have somewhere around 12 FM radios, ranging in price from £10 to £lots and 40 years old or newer. They all still work and often give LW and SW too.
In the UK at least DAB is mp2 and an excuse to put out thousands of channels at horrible bit rates. Like down to 64k streams. OK for a noisy car, terrble for at home or headphones.
They all work and put out sound in sync (nb except the new denon micro system that for some reason must be using digital stage in processing fm meaning the sound comes .5s later). I often leave the radio on in several rooms when moving around, so this is especially annoying.
They degrade in poor signal "nicer" than DAB and remain listenable longer. FM has infinitely better coverage across the country.
For the battery powered ones they're at least an order or two of magnitude better battery life. DAB is horrific for portables.
There's some documents available under FOI (posted online) that have some further info on H.264 in digital broadcasts in Australia.
Frustratingly, my TV isn't compatible, but a much older set top box (purchased to avoid silly DRM) works fine.
Sometimes I don't want to troubleshoot, I just want to listen to the radio on my way to work. ;)
> 'We are simply not ready for this yet'
Well, Norway, maybe if you were a big exporter or even importer of automobiles, your legislation would light a fire under some major manufacturers. But you're just not big enough of a consumer.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Crystal_radio
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GHSuInSkHtA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=82s5Q3GIO9I
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digital_audio_broadcasting
I suspect that Clearchannel and the other one that have effectively bought up monopoly rights to the FM spectrum would fight this tooth and nail.
I wonder if shutting down FM and replacing it with much more expensive mobile data is a conspiracy by cellular carriers?
Subscribe to the NPR shows you like via a podcasting app (which will pre-download via wifi), and donate the $20/month to NPR.
A lot of phones have it built-in (just need to have headphones plugged in for the antenna), but don't advertise it much.
