GitHub projects that generate a password based on the current time
1 point
by
ivank
10 minutes ago
ivank
8 minutes ago
I think they all copied this from
http://www.howtogeek.com/howto/30184/10-ways-to-generate-a-r...
(first on Google for 'bash generate random password')
