Ask HN: Would you see value in a “verify email” API?

I have an app in the Windows Store (haha, I know). It uses some 3rd party APIs but does not have a server-side backend of its own (technically it does, but for the purpose of this question let's say it doesn't). In the app, the user enters their email address and payment information. Before processing their payment, I would like to verify that the user actually owns the email address that they entered. Of course the popular way of doing this is to send the user an email with a link that they have to click. To continue the trend of not maintaining my own backend, it would be nice to have an API that does this for me. The basic functionality would be as follows. For simplicity, I'll refer to this hypothetical thing as "the API." 1. App sends an email address to the API. 2. The API sends an email to the email address. 3. User clicks a link in the email, taking them to a simple "thank you"-style page at the API. 4. The API marks that email as verified. 5. App makes another call to the API and sees that the email is verified. Done. Same could apply for SMS, I suppose. There seems to be a wealth of email verification services that focus on bulk validation of MX records and things like that. But I don't see anything like this. Would this be valuable? Too niche? Already exists and I can't find it? Would love your thoughts. Thanks!