This is the real killer feature to me but it also seems like the sort of thing Apple will quickly
shut down if it gets popular.
Even though allowing remote JavaScript to be downloaded and run is explicitly allowed right now I feel like they were thinking about web pages and not native js code.
Are there apps right now that
push out new features with JavaScript bypassing the App Store? Is Apple ok with this?
reply
I've literally taken to replacing some tabs in the app with web views and serving light, responsive HTML5 through them.
Unless your app is a game, or you already have found product/market fit AND have a large eng team and the resources (aka $$$) at your disposal, probably makes no sense to develop native any more. Looking at Airbnb and Instagram ditching native dev too, I'm not even sure of the latter case.
If you can do both for 150.000 and get something that works perfectly on both you're lucky.
This is the real killer feature to me but it also seems like the sort of thing Apple will quickly shut down if it gets popular. Even though allowing remote JavaScript to be downloaded and run is explicitly allowed right now I feel like they were thinking about web pages and not native js code.
Are there apps right now that push out new features with JavaScript bypassing the App Store? Is Apple ok with this?
reply