The Cost of Native Mobile App Development Is Too Damn High (hackernoon.com)
13 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





This means that you can push updates, features, and bug fixes instantly to your users, bypassing the labor of bundling, submitting, and having your app accepted to the App and Google play store

This is the real killer feature to me but it also seems like the sort of thing Apple will quickly shut down if it gets popular. Even though allowing remote JavaScript to be downloaded and run is explicitly allowed right now I feel like they were thinking about web pages and not native js code.

Are there apps right now that push out new features with JavaScript bypassing the App Store? Is Apple ok with this?

By shutting it down, Apple would make a huge mistake and literally walk back into the past. I can't imagine them doing it.

I 1000th this. Native mobile dev pretty much doesn't make sense for most early stage startups anymore. I sunk in thousands in launching an MVP for my product with the help of an outsourced team, only to run into slow(er) and costlier dev cycles, maintaining 2 code bases, designing for 2 platforms, app store rejections, users not applying the latest updates, Android users recycling apps when they run out of memory, device fragmentation (on Android) issues, and an overall lack of agility in making updates to the app. If you want to iterate fast, fuhgedaboutit. Granted some of the problems I've outlined are not about the path chosen for app development, but you should be aware (and scared) of these if you're looking to build an app.

I've literally taken to replacing some tabs in the app with web views and serving light, responsive HTML5 through them.

Unless your app is a game, or you already have found product/market fit AND have a large eng team and the resources (aka $$$) at your disposal, probably makes no sense to develop native any more. Looking at Airbnb and Instagram ditching native dev too, I'm not even sure of the latter case.

I find the example where 90.000 must be spent for just one native app or 100.000 for both platforms with React very amusing yet I'm afraid somewhere some pointy haired boss is assuming it's really true.

If you can do both for 150.000 and get something that works perfectly on both you're lucky.

