Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
How a photographer landed an iconic shot of 1975 performance piece “Media Burn” (atlasobscura.com)
19 points by prismatic 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 12 comments | favorite





i'm impressed by his decision to trigger by sound rather than trusting his eyes: it gave him the chance to set up a more novel shot ahead of time.

incidentally, it's pretty much the same that doc edgerton used for many of his bullet photos: you start a picture in bulb mode in a dark room and use a sound trigger and time delay to trigger a strobe based on roughly how long you expect the delay between the sound of the bullet firing and it hitting the thing you care about.

Once you have a rough window, you can spend the rest of your time fine tuning the delay for whatever effect you're going for.

now putting on my dan meyer hat, it feels like a fun exercise to determine his reaction time based on the approximate speed of the car (possibly derivable if we know the shutter speed?) anyhow, cool article.

reply


“Who can deny that we are a nation addicted to television and the constant flow of media?”

"Like Us on Facebook"

reply


I voted this up and then realized that in doing so I'm only feeding the beast, one click at a time.

reply


The whole time I'm reading the description up to the shot, I'm thinking "luck favors the prepared." So it was nice to see the photographer basically agrees: Turner is sanguine about his success; he called it a “lucky shot”, if luck is “skill and opportunity meeting at the same time.”

reply


To those not old enough to remember, yes tv sets looked like that and there was usually only one, maybe two tops in any given house. I remember that the big event of the decade entertainment wise was when my family got a Sony Trinitron Color TV. Boy was that nice compared to black and white.

reply


And to those not older enough ;), I remember that on Thursday nights (there was a famous quiz show on television) my grandmother invited the neighbours (which had not a TV set at all) to come and watch it together (it was a house with four apartments). And then I remember the surprise when the first colour TV sets came into use (at first they were only in bars and similar), the first main event were the Olympic Games of 1976 (Montreal) all the people crowded there to see the grass (more or less) green, the water blue ...

reply 


    all the people crowded there to see the grass (more or
    less) green, the water blue
These days it's the water that's green: http://www.nbcolympics.com/news/rio-officials-drain-green-wa...

reply


God man you could feel those colors I remember that.

reply


In a weird coincidence, I watched the movie "Network" (1976) with my wife & kids last night, none of whom had ever seen it. They liked it. It didn't even feel very dated, despite the fact that the televisions all looked like the one in this picture. The complexity of the dialogue in the movie astonished us. More was expected of the audience back then.

reply


One of the strengths of Network is the lack of music. In fact if I remember correctly the opening scene is just the camera moving through a newsroom with ambient sound.

Music can date a film badly.

reply


you mean it wasn't watered down for the lowest common denominator like the user interfaces of today?

edit: to clarify, I do not mean things like accessibility, I mean "beautiful" user interfaces that are frustrating for power users. just a sideways rant.

reply


Oh honey, he's teasing you. Nobody has two television sets.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: