They allow your redux containers to concentrate on selecting state and triggering actions and the async stuff stays out of the way in 'workers'.
Defo worth a look if your redux project has more than a few pages.
Middleware has quickly become the most important redux feature for me.
lesson 1:
there's a good chance, depending on what you are doing, that you do not need Redux - avoid it if you can. much docunentation seems to imply that it is a necessary hand in hand element of react development - not true. I have never found any situation in which I need redux.
lesson 2:
use "create-react-app", and if humanly possible, don't eject from it.
Hehe.
