11 lessons learned as a React contractor (medium.com)
About the "go without redux point", I've switched to MobX, and it helped me greatly for this, as I can implement proper state handling very quickly even when the project is in it's infancy. You just create a class, throw @observable in it and boom, you get everything without any boiler code.

I second this. In my experience Mobx actually speeds up initial development. And it is easy to learn. The same cannot be said for Redux.

sagas are a steep learning curve and absolutely knowing what a generator function is essential before opening the docs. They are a very productive tool and worth the time imho.

They allow your redux containers to concentrate on selecting state and triggering actions and the async stuff stays out of the way in 'workers'.

Defo worth a look if your redux project has more than a few pages.

I'm using redux-observables (very similar conceptually to sagas but uses rxjs) and allowing redux actions to remain pure and synchronous has made testing a breeze.

Middleware has quickly become the most important redux feature for me.

My lessons that I would add to this:

lessons 1: there's a good chance, depending on what you are doing, that you do not need Redux - avoid it if you can. much docunentation seems to imply that it is a necessary hand in hand element of react development - not true. I have never found any situation in which I need redux.

lesson 2:' use "create-react-app", and if humanly possible, don't eject from it.

just curious, why is ejecting from create-react-app bad? some of the symlinking stuff involved with create-react-app feels unnecessary but I still value the amount of boilerplate it takes out

"Linting also helps catch errors like reassigning consts and speeling errors"

Hehe.

