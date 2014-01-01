Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Facebook will lose 80% of users by 2017, say Princeton researchers (2014) (theguardian.com)
39 points by NicoJuicy 59 minutes ago | 21 comments





> John Cannarella and Joshua Spechler, from the US university's mechanical and aerospace engineering department, have based their prediction on the number of times Facebook is typed into Google as a search term. The charts produced by the Google Trends service show Facebook searches peaked in December 2012 and have since begun to trail off.

Well, yeah... The more people are already familiar with facebook, the less they will be googling/researching it. If anything, considering the popularity of Facebook at the time, it should have been seen as a sign of vitality.

I'm pretty disappointed that the Princeton researchers were so blinded by googlinums that they forget those googlinums don't exist in a vacuum. Probably why mechanical and aerospace engineers aren't fit to make predictions of a social nature (among other engineers, too, sadly).

Is this being posted for humor value?

This was written in 2014, the researchers saw a small trend and extrapolated that the trend would continue, causing 80% user loss from 2014 to 2017.

Since 2014, FB's active user count has increased from 1 billion to 1.7 billion and the stock price from ~60 to 120.

This article is a great example of a very terrible and very wrong prediction.

Reminds me of doing a math problem, getting an answer, and saying "well the math is correct so this value must be as well" and not actually thinking if the results really make sense.

9 women can make a baby in a one month. I used billions of data points to train my model.

its impossible to predict when FB will die (most companies die). its like timing a market top, we know its coming but getting exact timing is hard.

just some anecdotal facts: i know lots of my friends (mid age working professionals) realize that FB is a waste of time and if anything try to avoid it more and more. its just a matter of time before other platform takes over.

When there's lots of people on your FB, it's mostly noise and very little signal. When there's few (as mine is now), you realize there's still very little signal. I could never get over the fact that, IMO, broadcasting on a social network isn't meaningful. This is the main reason why I really like dedicated one-on-one messaging (ex, WhatsApp) but pretty much find FB proper useless in 9/10 cases (Events being the only nice aspect). That being said, I hold out little hope that FB will finally die.

They realize, stop using it for a few weeks/months, starts missing it and then come back again. I myself have gone through a few such cycles. This is frustratingly similar to trying to quit an addiction.

I see a lot of it too .. the fact that a lot of people want to stop using it is telling us whats coming for the company..

Zuckerborg is going to keep this thing around at least another 10 years. I mean I am skeptical of Zuck. But he's got some sort of management genius. So much so that I think it's not a bad idea to elect him President in 10 years.

While I agree he's likely looking into the possibility of a political career, I'm not sure anyone will be elected President in 10 years.

Please explain.

For starters, there's no (planned) presidential election in 10 years. There's one in 4 years, 8 years, and 12 years

But he might be making a prediction/silly joke that Trump will destroy the US or something.


4 year election cycles, so 10 years from now would be just after midterm elections.

there isn't a presidential election in 10 years.

"John Cannarella and Joshua Spechler ... have based their prediction on the number of times Facebook is typed into Google as a search term. The charts produced by the Google Trends service show Facebook searches peaked in December 2012 and have since begun to trail off" as more users started using their phone instead of google to experience the Facebook.

I read the linked paper and it's of a very poor quality. They fit an epidemiological model to the current data and then extrapolate it blindly to the future. (The fact that it worked in the case of MySpace is not as impressive as it sounds since by 2014 MySpace was long dead.)

Yeah, I totally didn't believe it then either. I wouldn't doubt they'll lose users one day, but I seriously doubt they'll lose many anytime soon.

The title is a bit clickbait-y. From what I gathered, they really mean 80% of active users which is probably still too high, but I think it's probably Snapchat's year to peel off A LOT of active users from Facebook. Not that it's a zero-sum game, but I anecdotally I see a lot of FB fatigue around me.

Yep. FB fatigue is REAL!

Contemporary discussion: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=7104904

Lol.

