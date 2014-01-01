Well, yeah... The more people are already familiar with facebook, the less they will be googling/researching it. If anything, considering the popularity of Facebook at the time, it should have been seen as a sign of vitality.
I'm pretty disappointed that the Princeton researchers were so blinded by googlinums that they forget those googlinums don't exist in a vacuum. Probably why mechanical and aerospace engineers aren't fit to make predictions of a social nature (among other engineers, too, sadly).
reply
This was written in 2014, the researchers saw a small trend and extrapolated that the trend would continue, causing 80% user loss from 2014 to 2017.
Since 2014, FB's active user count has increased from 1 billion to 1.7 billion and the stock price from ~60 to 120.
This article is a great example of a very terrible and very wrong prediction.
just some anecdotal facts: i know lots of my friends (mid age working professionals) realize that FB is a waste of time and if anything try to avoid it more and more. its just a matter of time before other platform takes over.
But he might be making a prediction/silly joke that Trump will destroy the US or something.
Well, yeah... The more people are already familiar with facebook, the less they will be googling/researching it. If anything, considering the popularity of Facebook at the time, it should have been seen as a sign of vitality.
I'm pretty disappointed that the Princeton researchers were so blinded by googlinums that they forget those googlinums don't exist in a vacuum. Probably why mechanical and aerospace engineers aren't fit to make predictions of a social nature (among other engineers, too, sadly).
reply