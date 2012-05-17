Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Why $SNAP Will Be the Most Unprofitable Social Media IPO Ever (sentieo.com)
When you use Snapchat you will notice that most of the top "news" publishers are the sort of Daily Mail and other tabloids infested with celebrities and kardashians bogus stories. It does not allow you to curate newsfeed per your taste. The publishers I want to read/watch/follow are not on Snapchat or I can't pick and create my selection. Unlike Facebook, where my wall is full with informational posts catered towards me, by me. This can tell you a lot about who is paying for advertisements on Snapchat and what type of audience they are catering to with what kind of content. It reeks desperation.

Don't bother bending over backwards to cater to a sophisticated audience when the idiot demographic is what you're going to end up with in the end anyhow. They don't need a bunch of people saying 'Snapchat was alright for a while, now it's overrun with crap ads so I abandoned the platform.' I appreciate their honesty, I'll never feel betrayed by them because they designed the platform to be hostile to anyone with discriminating preferences.

I often find it nearly embarrassing to check my "Stories" section on the bus, because right there at the top is some sort of sensational headline with an out-of-context, usually quite risqué photo.

In the recent past, the first few tiles would show some Kardashian sister in a wet shirt, bathing suit, or less. Just a couple days ago, I want to say, was a revolting picture of just two large tongues lashing one another... One of the best parts about my jailbroken iPhone 6 was that I could tweak Snapchat to hide those (along with the "Featured" Stories below, today in which is a whole communal story dedicated to eating pasta).

Thats because they are trying way too hard to be edgy and "young". Like MTV these days.

Yeah, I wish they gave me the freedom to publish as well. Id love to be able to have my own "channel" as easy as it is having a facebook page. The story is too limiting.

This is a lot of analysis to hang on leaked 2014 numbers. It's a rapidly growing and changing company.

for employees, it'll be because backloaded RSUs

Since Facebook's IPO, which tech unicorns still feel bullish?

Here are the tech IPOs I can think off the top of my head. Maybe it's selection bias (I only remember the ones that don't look healthy), but this is what I thought of, and they all are not doing well compared to their IPO price, or were on a heavy downward trend:

- Box http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BOX?ltr=1

- Pandora http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/P

- Twitter http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TWTR

- Tableau http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/DATA

- Groupon http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GRPN

- Twilio http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TWLO (too short of time to tell, but including it here anyway)

LinkedIn had fallen far from its high until Microsoft bought it: http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/LNKD

King (Candy Crush, etc.) was bought by Blizzard but even with the premium it sold at, it was still about 25% off its IPO: http://fortune.com/2015/11/03/activision-blizzard-king-digit...

Of course there have been other unicorns, less sexy media (including non-American) darlings that might be doing just fine. And of course Facebook still looks strong, but FB always seemed like it would do string, at least out of all the other social networks. I admit that I'm not much of a Snapchat user, even though many of my friends have migrated over. But does it really have the same potential as FB to integrate itself into all areas of digital life? Even if SNAP has strong underlying numbers, it'd be an outlier if it remained strong 3-5 years from now.

On a sidenote, would love to see an update to this NYT interactive at the time of Facebook's IPO: http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2012/05/17/business/dealb...

SHOP (Shopify) is doing pretty well and their upcoming plans/platform seem to bode well for them.

The $1.05B revenue for 2017 figure is completely made up.

But even if you assume it's real, the $25B valuation still makes zero sense. 25 times the annual revenue, not the profit.

reply


Even more so when you consider the chances of Snapchat still being a thing in 3 years, let alone 25

reply


Three years ago, in college Snapchat was hugely popular. Three years later, today, it is still hugely popular.

Of course, if you only heard about it on HN/tech sites, you might think Snapchat is a recently popular phenomenon.

