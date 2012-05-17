Edit 1: Grammar
reply
In the recent past, the first few tiles would show some Kardashian sister in a wet shirt, bathing suit, or less. Just a couple days ago, I want to say, was a revolting picture of just two large tongues lashing one another... One of the best parts about my jailbroken iPhone 6 was that I could tweak Snapchat to hide those (along with the "Featured" Stories below, today in which is a whole communal story dedicated to eating pasta).
Here are the tech IPOs I can think off the top of my head. Maybe it's selection bias (I only remember the ones that don't look healthy), but this is what I thought of, and they all are not doing well compared to their IPO price, or were on a heavy downward trend:
- Box http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/BOX?ltr=1
- Pandora http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/P
- Twitter http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TWTR
- Tableau http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/DATA
- Groupon http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/GRPN
- Twilio http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/TWLO (too short of time to tell, but including it here anyway)
LinkedIn had fallen far from its high until Microsoft bought it: http://finance.yahoo.com/quote/LNKD
King (Candy Crush, etc.) was bought by Blizzard but even with the premium it sold at, it was still about 25% off its IPO: http://fortune.com/2015/11/03/activision-blizzard-king-digit...
Of course there have been other unicorns, less sexy media (including non-American) darlings that might be doing just fine. And of course Facebook still looks strong, but FB always seemed like it would do string, at least out of all the other social networks. I admit that I'm not much of a Snapchat user, even though many of my friends have migrated over. But does it really have the same potential as FB to integrate itself into all areas of digital life? Even if SNAP has strong underlying numbers, it'd be an outlier if it remained strong 3-5 years from now.
On a sidenote, would love to see an update to this NYT interactive at the time of Facebook's IPO: http://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2012/05/17/business/dealb...
edit: added KING (Candy Crush makers)
But even if you assume it's real, the $25B valuation still makes zero sense. 25 times the annual revenue, not the profit.
Of course, if you only heard about it on HN/tech sites, you might think Snapchat is a recently popular phenomenon.
Edit 1: Grammar
reply