Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Introducing Inferno 1.0
(
medium.com
)
51 points
by
marksamman
2 hours ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
11 comments
|
favorite
wsh91
1 hour ago
Was I the only one who saw the title and thought of
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inferno_(operating_system)
?
reply
tonyjstark
5 minutes ago
Absolutely. I was confused by the version number but otherwise happy to see something happening with Inferno. Then the disappointment...
reply
expression100
3 minutes ago
Thankfully it wasn't about the movie – that certainly was a disappointment!
reply
expression100
5 minutes ago
There's a lot of traction for Inferno – the JavaScript UI library lately, so I was pretty sure this had nothing to do with the OS. It's a shame the operating system couldn't have a nice logo like the JavaScript library though!
reply
gpapilion
9 minutes ago
That was exactly what I thought. I was interested to hear about further Plan 9 developments.
reply
inetsee
30 minutes ago
Yes. It might help if they referred to it as Inferno-UI.
reply
ohstopitu
24 minutes ago
As a beginner to JS frameworks (and a medium proficiency), is it advisable to skip React and target to learn Inferno instead?
reply
badthingfactory
8 minutes ago
For learning purposes, I would advise sticking with React. Being more mature, you'll likely be able to find answers to your questions more easily. Pluralsight, for example, has lots of great courses on React but none on Inferno. Knowledge will be highly portable between the two so if you find a need to switch over to Inferno at some point you won't have any trouble.
reply
untog
12 minutes ago
No. But the good news is that Inferno is extremely API-compatible with React (deliberately so, and has an inferno-compat package to help further) so should it stick around and continue to be this much more performant than React, switching should be relatively easy.
reply
expression100
1 hour ago
Great work! I'm so excited to use Inferno now it's finally out of beta and stable :)
reply
hectorchong
1 hour ago
excellent!
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply