Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Introducing Inferno 1.0 (medium.com)
51 points by marksamman 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





Was I the only one who saw the title and thought of https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inferno_(operating_system)?

reply


Absolutely. I was confused by the version number but otherwise happy to see something happening with Inferno. Then the disappointment...

reply


Thankfully it wasn't about the movie – that certainly was a disappointment!

reply


There's a lot of traction for Inferno – the JavaScript UI library lately, so I was pretty sure this had nothing to do with the OS. It's a shame the operating system couldn't have a nice logo like the JavaScript library though!

reply


That was exactly what I thought. I was interested to hear about further Plan 9 developments.

reply


Yes. It might help if they referred to it as Inferno-UI.

reply


As a beginner to JS frameworks (and a medium proficiency), is it advisable to skip React and target to learn Inferno instead?

reply


For learning purposes, I would advise sticking with React. Being more mature, you'll likely be able to find answers to your questions more easily. Pluralsight, for example, has lots of great courses on React but none on Inferno. Knowledge will be highly portable between the two so if you find a need to switch over to Inferno at some point you won't have any trouble.

reply


No. But the good news is that Inferno is extremely API-compatible with React (deliberately so, and has an inferno-compat package to help further) so should it stick around and continue to be this much more performant than React, switching should be relatively easy.

reply


Great work! I'm so excited to use Inferno now it's finally out of beta and stable :)

reply


excellent!

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: