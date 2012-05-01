Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Emirates Has Invested $500M to Build a 'Fort Knox' of Wine (bloomberg.com)
23 points by JumpCrisscross 1 hour ago | 14 comments





And yet they are cutting back costs on services and have hired cheap third party concierge service providers who are not as good as Emirates original staff used to be and are very discriminatory with passengers coming from certain regions. My uncle was denied a wheel chair when his flight landed in Dubai because apparently 78 years old forgot to register "special request" online at the time of check-in. Their reason, Dubai International Airport, a world class facility, ran out of wheel chairs! I have heard/read similar stories about how Emirates is loosing its grip when it comes to services (especially inside the economy class)

Why I posted this rant here? Because I don't agree it is justifiable enough for a business to hide its short-comings behind an expensive PR campaign.

Can't speak for economy, but IME Emirates still tends to be the best choice by far for any super long-haul flights.

The wheel chair thing isn't a huge shock though, DXB staff only seems to be on point on the upper floors.

I'm admittedly not a wine person but I really wonder how many people can actually recognise a $10 bottle of wine from a $30 bottle of wine - or similar.

Price is only weakly correlated with taste and quality and there are lots of $10 bottle of wines that are superior to lots of $30 bottles of wines. That being said, if I was offered pairs of randomly selected wines from the same grape and region, one costing $10 and the other $30, I'd like to think I'd pick out the $30 wine with a better random success rate. That being said there is no reason to assume that one would necessarily always prefer the $30 bottle to the $10.

However at the price ranges we're talking about here you're not simply paying for taste. You're paying to drink something that is rare and in some way unique and/or interesting.

It depends. To some people beer is what the macro breweries put out and that is it. They haven't experienced all the varieties and options the micro breweries put out. Even if they do try it initially they generally don't like it. It takes a while to develop not only a taste for the stuff but also to be able to distinguish all the different flavors and varieties.

Wine is very similar. Price does not equate quality. That said, a very good $10 bottle of wine will be less quality than a very good $30 bottle. It's confused by the fact that there are some pretty outstanding $10 bottles and some pretty horrible $30 bottles.

I used to have a $10 favorite that is really solid but started venturing into $15-20 territory and there is a definite quality difference you might not notice if you are new to wine.

But wine is far more pretentious than beer and it's best not to get wrapped up in that world. Just drink what you feel tastes good. You'll notice that as you drink more, your tastes change and it's good to try new things.

It's pointless to drink a bunch of expensive wine if you haven't experienced much. It takes time to develop an understanding of the varieties and flavors to look for in order to really appreciate what a more expensive wine may offer (or an outstanding cheaper wine!)

would love to hear your recommendations at the $10, $15, $20, $25, and $30 price points if you have any!

> It's confused by the fact that there are some pretty outstanding $10 bottles and some pretty horrible $30 bottles.

The intermittent reinforcement factor at work which lends to 'found one' and makes it interesting (I am guessing..)

Probably not, unless you tell them it costs 3x as much. (Given two glasses of the same wine and told one costs more, people will say the more expensive one is better.)

I remember a documentary about some american fine wine forger where even though he's been arrested for the crime there were "fine wine people" that bought the wine that were fooling themselves that just this batch, which they've bought for too much money, was legitimate and obviously delicious.

I'm sure some people can tell, but I highly recommend watching sour grapes, there really are some emperor's new clothes moments.

http://www.sourgrapesfilm.com/about/

Ah, yeah, that's the one I was referring to in another reply. Thanks. It's a good watch.

Or even if they could, how can you say something tastes objectively better?

Emirates may have the best wine selection for those who want to spend thousands getting from A to B, but I find the longer Ukraine International Airlines flights have the best drinks for the average person. I've taken several in the past few months, and the flights are not only inexpensive but the drinks on board are very cheap or free. Of course, some of this is owing to the depressed hryvnia.

For those that wish to spend a little more, but not anywhere near Emirates levels (and for those who are scared by flying over Iraq, which was definitely an experience) KLM often has inexpensive flights with fantastic service, even in economy. Not as good as Emirates of course, but still somewhat inexpensive.

> Most airlines employ a wine consultant who will use a number calculated by the finance team to put together a list of 20 wines that are available both in the market and in the volume required. Tim Clark, the president of Emirates, wanted its wine list to be a differentiator. So the airline made the decision to partner with MMI and buy as directly as possible from merchants and vineyards and in smaller quantities, if necessary—10,000-bottle parcels instead of the typical 24,000 or 48,000.

Reminds me of Delta Air Lines' 2012 purchase of an East Coast oil refinery [1], a more refined :) take on Southwest's profitable fuel-price hedge last decade [2]. Both Emirates' and Delta's plays echo a comment I read yesterday about "identifying supply-chain components that can be [more] economically produced in-house" [3].

[1] http://www.nytimes.com/2012/05/01/business/delta-air-lines-t...

[2] http://usatoday30.usatoday.com/money/industries/travel/2008-...

[3] https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13323081

