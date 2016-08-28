- The developer has sole commit rights against the repo and hence no further would could be done on it without forking.
- The developer's continued trashing of the FSF poisoned the well for any number of people who might have wanted to work on Libreboot, GNU-version or otherwise. The fact is, no one wants to be part of a "contentious" fork.
It's a pity that it came to this, because I think the project would likely have received much more support as a GNU package. On the other hand, the lead developer made it very clear that she no longer wished for it to be a GNU package, and she seems to have devoted considerable time and resources (monetary included) to the project.
So it goes. I say good on Stallman for not using the GNU's muscle to maintain ownership of the project.
For a bit more context: Her full-time job is Minifree, a company she founded that sells computers with Libreboot pre-installed. Minifree has then contracted other developers to work on support for more hardware.
LR> I'm declaring here and now to the whole world that Libreboot is no longer
LR> part of the GNU project. I do not believe that the FSF or the GNU project
LR> deserve to exist.
Mistakes are everywhere and are done by everybody. A mistake was done by some people in FSF, the reaction is exaggerated to say the least. Furthermore, it's not clear whether or not the fired person was fired for being a trans. In fact in an email in the thread Stallman says:
The dismissal of the staff person was not because of her gender.
Her gender now is the same as it was when we hired her.
It was not an issue then, and it is not an issue now.
Whatever the case is, even though I know null about the project, I can easily say that Leah Rowe, whoever she might be, is apparently toxic for the project. Hopefully, given that it's free software, the other maintainers can get rid of her.
Next day, a thread with every manager in the planet saying our team was stonewalling everything, being unhelpful, etc. etc.
My boss would come up to my cube and say, "Stop e-mailing these people! Why are you e-mailing them? Pick up the phone and call them!"
I hate to rush judgement, but looking at the statements that are out, I am really unhappy with her approach, her statements and her totalism. Just because you don't agree with a policy doesn't mean the FSF shouldn't exist. Pulling your project feels reactionary.
I'm guilty of reactionary anger too. I'm human, we're all human. We feel like we've been wronged often by our neighbours or our landlords or police. This might have just been a bad week for her and some rushed decision making. But if she's always like this and doesn't learn from it, then she'll find herself alone in other communities in the future.
Just a side note, there was a good video by School of Life on anger. I don't actually agree with all of it. Their premise is weird, but it would actually put her reaction to the FSF in a different light:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coiCkmcKjX8
Probably just one person, and she was fired for it (or, more likely, them).
Original email that sparked the controversy: http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/libreboot/2016-09/msg00036...
In any case, the zammit.org statement sounds like it's a more believable reflection of the libreboot community. All the libreboot.org stuff reads too much like one perhaps-toxic person getting up on a soapbox.
Quite possible, and sadly seems to be happening more and more within the FOSS world.
https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-foundation-statement
Not saying it's the case, we all don't know, but if the accusations are right, it's absolutely reasonable to not want to work with these people. You can say all you want about being professional and not having politics influence your technical decisions, but that's easy to say if it's not your life style choices that are discriminated against.
http://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2016/08/28/2...
She's the Digital Minister of Taiwan now. Well deserved.
Stallman did the right thing I guess.
Leah Rowe however was the toxic and crazy drama queen who couldn't keep a civil tone, and even her first email included the word "fuck".
To top it off, she had zero proof for her allegations, and the person she claimed to represent specifically didn't want her to raise those allegations in her name.
In the rest of the world, we refer that as slander and libel. She should be happy nobody bothered to sue her. On either end.
Given Leah's behavior, I cannot see how on earth the FSF could have acted more level headed, reasonable and exemplary.
Seriously... what did they not do right?
In what way?
I always get a chuckle out of his soap boxing. He's not wrong, just amusing.
The libreboot website says that they left GNU to protest transgender discrimination at the FSF.[0]
[0] https://libreboot.org/
[1] https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-foundation-statement
[2] http://zammit.org/libreboot-screwup.html
Neither side wants to put up any substantial verifiable information about it, so there is nothing to talk about on that front.
However, I have a huge respect for the FSF and would be more inclined that they'd let someone go because of practical and professional issues. Letting go of people is not a decision to be taken lightly and originations have to weigh everything.
From the e-mail threads, she denounced the entire FSF and spoke for all Libreboot contributors. I do not like this. It makes a lot of broad assumptions about large groups of people that simply cannot be classified together.
I think the FSF made the right decision here, and has handled everything as professionally as they could.
The person who got fired from GNU hasn't said a word on the subject, and there's no evidence of her being unstable and unprofessional. Leah Rowe, on the other hand, was indeed acting unstable and unprofessional. The really sad thing was that Rowe's flip-out actually outed her friend, who was stealth, so she wound up hurting a fellow trans person far more than the FSF allegedly did (and due to Rowe's instability, I have difficulty believing her version of why her friend was fired).
Either way this kind of drama would seem par for the course for people who view software development through political and philosophical lenses, but from a practical perspective it makes her mic drop seem a lot more noble if she's right.
If you are a software developer and don't think about the social impact of what you do then you're being irresponsible.
"you aren't allowed your freedom because <incomprehensible jibberish>" from people who advocate software freedom is a total headfuck
