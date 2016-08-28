Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Goodbye to GNU Libreboot (gnu.org)
E-drama aside, this is probably for the better, given the following:

- The developer has sole commit rights against the repo and hence no further would could be done on it without forking.

- The developer's continued trashing of the FSF poisoned the well for any number of people who might have wanted to work on Libreboot, GNU-version or otherwise. The fact is, no one wants to be part of a "contentious" fork.

It's a pity that it came to this, because I think the project would likely have received much more support as a GNU package. On the other hand, the lead developer made it very clear that she no longer wished for it to be a GNU package, and she seems to have devoted considerable time and resources (monetary included) to the project.

So it goes. I say good on Stallman for not using the GNU's muscle to maintain ownership of the project.

she seems to have devoted considerable time and resources (monetary included) to the project.

For a bit more context: Her full-time job is Minifree, a company she founded that sells computers with Libreboot pre-installed. Minifree has then contracted other developers to work on support for more hardware.

This is from http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/libreboot/2016-09/msg00036...

LR> I'm declaring here and now to the whole world that Libreboot is no longer LR> part of the GNU project. I do not believe that the FSF or the GNU project LR> deserve to exist.

Mistakes are everywhere and are done by everybody. A mistake was done by some people in FSF, the reaction is exaggerated to say the least. Furthermore, it's not clear whether or not the fired person was fired for being a trans. In fact in an email in the thread Stallman says:

The dismissal of the staff person was not because of her gender. Her gender now is the same as it was when we hired her. It was not an issue then, and it is not an issue now.

Whatever the case is, even though I know null about the project, I can easily say that Leah Rowe, whoever she might be, is apparently toxic for the project. Hopefully, given that it's free software, the other maintainers can get rid of her.

It's very difficult to classify people by e-mails. I worked with so many people who were very nice to me. We'd discuss requirements. I'd even type up timelines and e-mail them docs.

Next day, a thread with every manager in the planet saying our team was stonewalling everything, being unhelpful, etc. etc.

My boss would come up to my cube and say, "Stop e-mailing these people! Why are you e-mailing them? Pick up the phone and call them!"

I hate to rush judgement, but looking at the statements that are out, I am really unhappy with her approach, her statements and her totalism. Just because you don't agree with a policy doesn't mean the FSF shouldn't exist. Pulling your project feels reactionary.

I'm guilty of reactionary anger too. I'm human, we're all human. We feel like we've been wronged often by our neighbours or our landlords or police. This might have just been a bad week for her and some rushed decision making. But if she's always like this and doesn't learn from it, then she'll find herself alone in other communities in the future.

Just a side note, there was a good video by School of Life on anger. I don't actually agree with all of it. Their premise is weird, but it would actually put her reaction to the FSF in a different light:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=coiCkmcKjX8

> A mistake was done by some people in FSF

Probably just one person, and she was fired for it (or, more likely, them).

Context: https://www.reddit.com/r/linux/comments/54agii/richard_stall...

Original email that sparked the controversy: http://lists.gnu.org/archive/html/libreboot/2016-09/msg00036...

Is the reddit user "BaronHK" the same person who posted http://zammit.org/libreboot-screwup.html or just someone quoting it? My sense is he's the latter, but I'm not 100% sure.

In any case, the zammit.org statement sounds like it's a more believable reflection of the libreboot community. All the libreboot.org stuff reads too much like one perhaps-toxic person getting up on a soapbox.

> one perhaps-toxic person getting up on a soapbox.

Quite possible, and sadly seems to be happening more and more within the FOSS world.

Thanks so much for this context. There is also an official statement regarding the firing itself:

https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-foundation-statement

Looking at how one-sided the discussion here but especially on reddit is should be worrying.

Not saying it's the case, we all don't know, but if the accusations are right, it's absolutely reasonable to not want to work with these people. You can say all you want about being professional and not having politics influence your technical decisions, but that's easy to say if it's not your life style choices that are discriminated against.

The only person that can set the record straight, the person that was let go by the FSF, have been silent the whole time.

Seems like a good call by rms to drop the matter instead of insisting on a permanent feud over a project that GNU is apparently not very interested in.

(off topic) Since the transgender topic was mentioned, I just was curious what Audrey Tang has been up to lately:

http://www.taipeitimes.com/News/taiwan/archives/2016/08/28/2...

She's the Digital Minister of Taiwan now. Well deserved.

These situations are awkward because any other resolution would've made GNU look like an aggressor. This response acknowledges that GNU isn't a fan of the maintainer's choice, but all other outcomes are sub-par, and they don't want to fork or engage this topic further. The maintainer wins by default.

All due respect for Leah Rowe and her work on libreboot, but this kind of drama only hurts the OpenSource (regardless of the name you like to use) initiative.

Stallman did the right thing I guess.

I don't think it's fair to lay the blame for the drama at her feet. The FSF could have handled this more professionally from the beginning.

reply


What are you talking about? FSF handled it 100% examplary from the get go.

Leah Rowe however was the toxic and crazy drama queen who couldn't keep a civil tone, and even her first email included the word "fuck".

To top it off, she had zero proof for her allegations, and the person she claimed to represent specifically didn't want her to raise those allegations in her name.

In the rest of the world, we refer that as slander and libel. She should be happy nobody bothered to sue her. On either end.

Given Leah's behavior, I cannot see how on earth the FSF could have acted more level headed, reasonable and exemplary.

Seriously... what did they not do right?

> The FSF could have handled this more professionally from the beginning.

In what way?

> Skype: No way! See stallman.org/skype.html.

I always get a chuckle out of his soap boxing. He's not wrong, just amusing.

My hope is that the project continues irrespective of its relationship to other organizations. It's pretty damn important.

I don't necessarily agree. Coreboot is important. Libreboot is nice to have.

Is that because there is very little original development occurring in Libreboot (it's my understanding that it's basically Coreboot with some binary blobs removed but not actually replaced).

This.

Sounds like half the story.

The libreboot website says that they left GNU to protest transgender discrimination at the FSF.[0]

[0] https://libreboot.org/

To make this even more confusing, the FSF disputes that there was harrasment [1] and one Libreboot contributor states that the Libreboot maintainer did not speak on behalf of the whole project [2].

[1] https://www.fsf.org/news/free-software-foundation-statement

[2] http://zammit.org/libreboot-screwup.html

more near a 10th of the story

Neither side wants to put up any substantial verifiable information about it, so there is nothing to talk about on that front.

Not sure why this has been downvoted. Neither party in the firing dispute with FSF has gone public, so drawing any conclusions based on the minimal amount of information we have right now is not wise.

It's always interesting how strong of an opinion some people can have about issues that they aren't in a position to comment about...

Better source for her side of the story is at https://libreboot.org/gnu/

sounds like 9/10ths of the story. the transgender person who left sounded very unstable and unprofessional. Not surprising the organization wanted to completely divorce themselves from someone who acts irrationally.

I hate to make those assumptions. There is so little information.

However, I have a huge respect for the FSF and would be more inclined that they'd let someone go because of practical and professional issues. Letting go of people is not a decision to be taken lightly and originations have to weigh everything.

From the e-mail threads, she denounced the entire FSF and spoke for all Libreboot contributors. I do not like this. It makes a lot of broad assumptions about large groups of people that simply cannot be classified together.

I think the FSF made the right decision here, and has handled everything as professionally as they could.

You're confusing two different trans people. One was fired by the FSF, and another, Leah Rowe, claimed her friend's firing was an instance of transphobic discrimination and pulled Libreboot from GNU.

The person who got fired from GNU hasn't said a word on the subject, and there's no evidence of her being unstable and unprofessional. Leah Rowe, on the other hand, was indeed acting unstable and unprofessional. The really sad thing was that Rowe's flip-out actually outed her friend, who was stealth, so she wound up hurting a fellow trans person far more than the FSF allegedly did (and due to Rowe's instability, I have difficulty believing her version of why her friend was fired).

So, is there any truth to the accusations of discrimination and harassment over at FSF?

Either way this kind of drama would seem par for the course for people who view software development through political and philosophical lenses, but from a practical perspective it makes her mic drop seem a lot more noble if she's right.

>Either way this kind of drama would seem par for the course for people who view software development through political and philosophical lenses

If you are a software developer and don't think about the social impact of what you do then you're being irresponsible.

You can even generalize that statement to "If you don't think about the social impact of what you do then you're being irresponsible."

You can further generalize it to "If you don't think then you're not being responsible."

Yes, even better!

Finally some resolution to this e-drama!

Good riddance.

It might be shocking, but I don't necessarily disagree with it. Difficult topic for sure, runs kind of close to eugenics.

The attitude that comes across in this message... this is the problem with GNU and that whole sector of the OSS community that seems to follow the 'Stallman' way.

"you aren't allowed your freedom because <incomprehensible jibberish>" from people who advocate software freedom is a total headfuck

Stallman uses his freedom of speech to the fullest!

31 October 2016 (Down's syndrome) A new noninvasive test for Down's syndrome will eliminate the small risk of the current test.

This might lead more women to get tested, and abort fetuses that have Down's syndrome. Let's hope so!

If you'd like to love and care for a pet that doesn't have normal human mental capacity, don't create a handicapped human being to be your pet. Get a dog or a parrot. It will appreciate your love, and it will never feel bad for being less capable than normal humans.

Source: https://web.archive.org/web/20161101101115/https://stallman....

====

Source: https://web.archive.org/web/20161207215342/https://stallman....

