Venture capital is going to murder Medium (signalvnoise.com)
While I've personally incorporated an LLC for dealing with institutions that don't like doing business with individuals, I'm starting to think that anyone starting a new business should seriously consider making it a Public-benefit Corporation. It lets you define alternative motives for the company besides pure profit, essentially writing the flowery "mission statements" that most companies espouse right into the company charter.

It's much harder for an activist investor to demand more profits RIGHT NOW if you can point to your charter and say that you're focusing on your corporation's stated goals - maybe in Medium's case, that could be something like 'supporting quality citizen journalism throughout the world.'

I guess that might make your startup less appealing to VC initially, but I'm sure SV will happily put its money where its idealistic mouth is, right?

How long before SV reinvents the paid magazine subscription? Advertising seems to have an adverse effect on content quality, mostly because it puts focus on the wrong metrics. An alternative is needed.

Medium is in a perfect position to introduce a subscription service. They have a community of both publisher and consumers, a leading platform, and the backing of VC. Turn Medium into a Patreon for writers. This does not mean a paywall. This means things like locking comments to subscribers only, direct tips to authors, chat sessions with authors.

Twitch managed to take a primarily ad based platform and layer subscriptions and donations over the top of it. Their stroke of genius, is that any subscription locked content is left up the creator (streamer) such as emotes, sub-only chat, sub games, etc. It is possible. It also helped that Twitch Prime piggy backs on Amazon Prime, but Medium may be able to find another similar service to partner with.

Also all things are cyclic. We are seeing a low point for paid subscriptions (newspapers), but that doesn't mean it won't come back in another form. Enhancing the social experience, not the content, via subscriptions may be a viable path.

I noted on the original discussion thread that Medium became the de facto place for easy-setup-startup blogs after Tumblr faded from consciousness. If the same things begins to happen to Medium as they chase an exit strategy, do these startups have a Plan C?

Plan C is to get acquired by Yahoo.

While I appreciate the value that Medium has provided, I'm unclear how its product could take $132 million dollars to create. Could someone elucidate me?

I don't have any inside knowledge but it probably didn't take that much to _create_ the product. They're getting rid of 50 positions described as mostly business and sales, so they obviously have built up some costs around pursuing whatever revenue sources they thought they were after.

Feels like we'd only just forgot about Posterous. At least Posthaven is already there to accept the fallout?

Nice to see ten times as much money was raised this time though.

Such a shame though, would be nice if there was a better way of extracting value from these viable but non-unicorns.

I wonder if medium could partner with Brave Browser

Wow, somehow I didn't realize they'd taken on that much funding. I have to agree, I don't see how they make their way out of this. Would love to be wrong, though.

My first thought was of the Silicon Valley episode about asking for a lower early valuation. $132 million is a stunning amount of money for a company with an online publishing platform and no real revenue, and I'm a bit shocked they let the numbers climb that high.

"no real revenue" -- I don't think I've ever seen an ad. So what is their business model?

medium is used as backend for some publications - there you see ads. Not (so far) on medium.com or users content.

I'd imagine it wouldn't be too hard to start putting in ads once you've built a userbase

I not so sure. You might not die immediately, but you would start bleeding to death right away.

Written on medium

> "It’s the best writing environment on the web, and they sweat the details like nobody else."

> "Especially for anyone who moved to Medium but hedged their bets by keeping their own domains."

The claim here isn't that Medium is bad, or even not excellent. It's that they took >$100 million in VC money with no real plan to monetize, and so they're doomed regardless of product quality.

That's consistent with DHH's message: the product is fantastic, but the business story was artificially propped up by VC $$$.

And?

