It's much harder for an activist investor to demand more profits RIGHT NOW if you can point to your charter and say that you're focusing on your corporation's stated goals - maybe in Medium's case, that could be something like 'supporting quality citizen journalism throughout the world.'
I guess that might make your startup less appealing to VC initially, but I'm sure SV will happily put its money where its idealistic mouth is, right?
reply
Medium is in a perfect position to introduce a subscription service. They have a community of both publisher and consumers, a leading platform, and the backing of VC. Turn Medium into a Patreon for writers. This does not mean a paywall. This means things like locking comments to subscribers only, direct tips to authors, chat sessions with authors.
Twitch managed to take a primarily ad based platform and layer subscriptions and donations over the top of it. Their stroke of genius, is that any subscription locked content is left up the creator (streamer) such as emotes, sub-only chat, sub games, etc. It is possible. It also helped that Twitch Prime piggy backs on Amazon Prime, but Medium may be able to find another similar service to partner with.
Also all things are cyclic. We are seeing a low point for paid subscriptions (newspapers), but that doesn't mean it won't come back in another form. Enhancing the social experience, not the content, via subscriptions may be a viable path.
Nice to see ten times as much money was raised this time though.
Such a shame though, would be nice if there was a better way of extracting value from these viable but non-unicorns.
> "Especially for anyone who moved to Medium but hedged their bets by keeping their own domains."
The claim here isn't that Medium is bad, or even not excellent. It's that they took >$100 million in VC money with no real plan to monetize, and so they're doomed regardless of product quality.
It's much harder for an activist investor to demand more profits RIGHT NOW if you can point to your charter and say that you're focusing on your corporation's stated goals - maybe in Medium's case, that could be something like 'supporting quality citizen journalism throughout the world.'
I guess that might make your startup less appealing to VC initially, but I'm sure SV will happily put its money where its idealistic mouth is, right?
reply