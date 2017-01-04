Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Americans Are Putting Billions More Than Usual in Their 401(k)s (bloomberg.com)
Americans Are Putting Billions More Than Usual in Their 401(k)s (bloomberg.com)
38 comments





I'm not planning on Social Security being around by the time I'm old enough to tap into it, and I'm also not planning on having any kids to bail me out when I go senile, so yeah I'm putting a lot into my 401k. I think a lot of people my age (turning 30 next week) are feeling the same way, so I wonder if it's younger workers driving this trend.

I'm in the same boat; I view my social security "contributions" as a lifestyle tax from the last generation, and I'd opt out of them in a second if I could. Instead, I'm planning my retirement around Roth IRAs and 401k savings.

I think this is definitely a common sentiment amongst us youngsters.

This seems to be the sentiment of younger professional workers. My wife has this view (we are both 32). I used to have it, but I doubt that it won't be around in some form. It may pay out less or be means tested in the future, however.

I have not heard this from younger blue collar and service workers, who are much more likely to need to rely on social security. I'm planning our retirement without needing any SS money, and whatever we get will just be some extra on top. Many non-professionals don't have this luxury.

I just turned thirty and I can echo your sentiments; I'm saving aggressively and investing across a wide array of assets and tax sheltered accounts with the idea that I may at best retire early and be capable of taking care of myself into old age.

You think the stock market will be around when you are old enough to need your 401k? I max my contributions but I have no faith they won't be wiped out in some future crash.

You buy shares in the stock market, not dollars, so a crash shouldn't hamper your ability to retire, unless you want to retire during the crash itself (although diversity of assets would help with this).

The stock market recovered years ago from the Great Depression and is doing really well again.

Forget the stock market, will you still be around. I'd plan accordingly (tongue in cheek)

fair enough, but if there's a broad based and persistent market crash then there will be broad based and persistent deflation. Ergo, you won't need to have saved all that much money to retire.

Headline is shameless click-bait. Percentage change is much more valuable than absolute dollars. From the article: "An increase in retirement savings of 0.6 percentage points [from 2010 to 2015]".

Reading is fundamental. 0.6 on a rate of 6.2. That's roughly 10%. What would you do if your savings was 10% larger?

As the article also says, though, that's a ten percent increase. That's significant.

More money enters when the market is hot. I expect the contribution percentage closely mirrors the price of the S&P. The graph doesn't show the 2007-8 crash but I'd also expect contributions dropped at that time, also providing a depressed baseline for the current gain. Of course, people would have been better served by contributing after the drop, and one could also be nervous about record dollars chasing the market now at its highest point.

Even though I'm doing all the right things like maxing out 401k etc., I can't help but feel that I will regret it later.

It feels like everyone grew up hearing the same thing (people are poor planners, people go broke in retirement) and now as adults have vowed that will never be them.

The problem is that now everyone thinks this way - index funds are on the rise, people are saving into their 401k, I can't help but think that I should be zagging here when everyone is zigging. Unfortunately, however, I can't figure out what that other thing should be.

I wonder what percentage of 401k contributors has an IRA. General rule of thumb is to contribute enough to 401k to get maximum company matching and max out your Roth IRA contribution first. IRA is generally preferred because you can choose your own fund (e.g. Vanguard) and has more flexibility in certain situations. By having both pre-tax (401k) and post-tax (Roth IRA), you would be also diversifying your tax liability in your retirement.

It's not quite that simple, it really depends on what you suspect your tax rates are going to be. Roth contributions are essentially taxed at your marginal rate right now, but traditional 401k withdrawals are taxed like income when you make the withdrawal.

There are lots of situations where you would want to lower your tax burden now instead of go for the Roth.

Note that you can also have a Roth 401k or a traditional IRA.

> By having both pre-tax (401k) and post-tax (Roth IRA), you would be also diversifying your tax liability in your retirement.

The way your comment is written, it implies that 401(k)s are necessarily pre-tax and IRAs are necessarily post-tax. Both 401(k)s and IRAs come in Traditional and Roth forms, so you could also use pre-tax money for contributing to your IRA, and post-tax money for contributing to your 401(k), or any combination thereof.

You can also split contributions - ie, contribute to all four accounts in the same year - as long as your total contributions are within the limits.

If they take away my social security... I want my payments back.

Say what you will about government incompetence, but the idea of tying things like my retirement and healthcare to my employer just sounds terrible.

Also, auto-enrolling people into 401K sounds kinda like... ya know... social security.

> Also, auto-enrolling people into 401K sounds kinda like... ya know... social security.

Companies auto enroll people into 401(k) programs because of participation requirements. For "highly paid employees" (i.e. executives) to be allowed to contribute to a 401(k), there requires a minimum level of participation from the rest of the workforce at the company. The easiest way to do so is to auto enroll people on day one.

Just learned about this the other day, Safe Harbor 401Ks:

The Problem Safe Harbor 401(k)s Are Designed to Solve

Before you try to understand what a safe harbor 401(k) is, you should know why someone would want one. Most 401(k) plans face an annual non-discrimination test. The IRS checks to see if a highly compensated employee or business owner is maxing out 401(k) contributions for the year, while the rest of the employees lag in their savings.

The IRS wants to see that all employees are taking advantage of the retirement plan, not just those with the high paying jobs. So it tests the plan to find out if the average contributions of highly compensated employees (those who earned at least $120,000 in 2016 or own more than a 5 percent stake in the business) do not exceed the average contributions of everyone else by more than 2 percent.

If you're a business owner and your 401(k) has low adoption rates or saving rates among rank-and-file employees, it may raise a flag for the IRS. According to Plan Sponsor Council of America (a lobbying business for the retirement planning industry), most businesses pass the test, but around 40 percent claim to have reported refunding or restricting plan contributions to do so.

That's right, refunding contributions! The IRS can actually reject a retirement plan contribution that it feels is excessive.

https://www.thebalance.com/what-is-a-safe-harbor-401-k-28942...

> For "highly paid employees" (i.e. executives)

Highly Compensated Employees are not just executives. Anybody who makes more than $115,000/year qualifies, which applies to a lot of engineers. Also, anybody who controls more than 5% of the business qualifies, whether or not they are an executive, and regardless of their salary.

They'd qualify but I'm pretty sure when the law was first written it didn't have them in mind. It was specifically to prevent top level executives or business owners (>=5% of company) from creating 401k plans for only themselves.

Oh.. thanks for that tidbit. I didn't know there was an incentive for them.

> Say what you will about government incompetence, but the idea of tying things like my retirement and healthcare to my employer just sounds terrible.

It's government rules that create that reality.

401(k) plans are set up by your employer but any money you put into it and gains are legally yours.

> Also, auto-enrolling people into 401K sounds kinda like... ya know... social security.

Except that you have control over how your 401(k) gets allocated, along with additional ways to access those funds early (with a penalty) in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, 401(k)s are explicitly not comingled, whereas the entire premise of Social Security is that the funds are comingled.

Yea, but it also says a lot of people auto invest in target date funds. So essentially it's saying it works better when people just leave it alone.

But yes, I understand your point.

If your employer offers a matching program for some percentage of your contribution, hey, it's free money.

Personally, I've also got some outside IRAs and mutual funds as well; better to not have all the eggs in one basket, I figure.

Having a somewhat paranoid personality, I find myself wondering if auto-enroll and (especially) auto-escalation - which my job has - are designed with the employee's well-being in mind, or just a ploy to prop up the stock market?

You're too paranoid. I think it's more easily explained by the company executives acting in self-interested ways to get participation up so that the 401(k) plans don't run afoul of anti-discrimination rules.

Honestly, which do you think is most likely? 1) Your HR department is part of a nation-wide conspiracy to prop up stock market prices. 2) Your HR department is trying to help their employees be properly prepared for retirement.

There are a lot of rules in regards to auto-enroll and qualified investments. If you are auto-enrolled, you are going to be in a mix of bonds and stocks appropriate to your age (conservatively), or just a balanced fund. So not really designed to prop the stock market.

With more money chasing after the same quantity of equities, I would have thought the market prices would have been going up. But they've been essentially flat over the past year. Even though firms have been buying back their stock. There must be another reason why they've been stagnant.

Where are you seeing markets as flat over the past year?

https://www.google.com/finance?chdnp=1&chdd=1&chds=1&chdv=1&...

There are also potentially even more people withdrawing money from the markets as baby boomers are retiring en mass now.

But also having said that, they haven't been flat over the past year. 2015 was a flat year, maybe that's what you're thinking of?

Really? Its been a very good year for me. IIRC approximately 13% returns.

S&P 500 is up 20% in 2016... not sure what you're talking about.

My funds are doing quite well. Gains of about 7%.

