I think this is definitely a common sentiment amongst us youngsters.
I have not heard this from younger blue collar and service workers, who are much more likely to need to rely on social security. I'm planning our retirement without needing any SS money, and whatever we get will just be some extra on top. Many non-professionals don't have this luxury.
The stock market recovered years ago from the Great Depression and is doing really well again.
It feels like everyone grew up hearing the same thing (people are poor planners, people go broke in retirement) and now as adults have vowed that will never be them.
The problem is that now everyone thinks this way - index funds are on the rise, people are saving into their 401k, I can't help but think that I should be zagging here when everyone is zigging. Unfortunately, however, I can't figure out what that other thing should be.
There are lots of situations where you would want to lower your tax burden now instead of go for the Roth.
Note that you can also have a Roth 401k or a traditional IRA.
The way your comment is written, it implies that 401(k)s are necessarily pre-tax and IRAs are necessarily post-tax. Both 401(k)s and IRAs come in Traditional and Roth forms, so you could also use pre-tax money for contributing to your IRA, and post-tax money for contributing to your 401(k), or any combination thereof.
You can also split contributions - ie, contribute to all four accounts in the same year - as long as your total contributions are within the limits.
Also, auto-enrolling people into 401K sounds kinda like... ya know... social security.
Companies auto enroll people into 401(k) programs because of participation requirements. For "highly paid employees" (i.e. executives) to be allowed to contribute to a 401(k), there requires a minimum level of participation from the rest of the workforce at the company. The easiest way to do so is to auto enroll people on day one.
The Problem Safe Harbor 401(k)s Are Designed to Solve
Before you try to understand what a safe harbor 401(k) is, you should know why someone would want one. Most 401(k) plans face an annual non-discrimination test. The IRS checks to see if a highly compensated employee or business owner is maxing out 401(k) contributions for the year, while the rest of the employees lag in their savings.
The IRS wants to see that all employees are taking advantage of the retirement plan, not just those with the high paying jobs. So it tests the plan to find out if the average contributions of highly compensated employees (those who earned at least $120,000 in 2016 or own more than a 5 percent stake in the business) do not exceed the average contributions of everyone else by more than 2 percent.
If you're a business owner and your 401(k) has low adoption rates or saving rates among rank-and-file employees, it may raise a flag for the IRS. According to Plan Sponsor Council of America (a lobbying business for the retirement planning industry), most businesses pass the test, but around 40 percent claim to have reported refunding or restricting plan contributions to do so.
That's right, refunding contributions! The IRS can actually reject a retirement plan contribution that it feels is excessive.
Highly Compensated Employees are not just executives. Anybody who makes more than $115,000/year qualifies, which applies to a lot of engineers. Also, anybody who controls more than 5% of the business qualifies, whether or not they are an executive, and regardless of their salary.
It's government rules that create that reality.
Except that you have control over how your 401(k) gets allocated, along with additional ways to access those funds early (with a penalty) in case of emergencies.
Furthermore, 401(k)s are explicitly not comingled, whereas the entire premise of Social Security is that the funds are comingled.
But yes, I understand your point.
Personally, I've also got some outside IRAs and mutual funds as well; better to not have all the eggs in one basket, I figure.
