PC Builders’ Preferences for Intel Skylake versus Haswell Microarchitectures
parsec.tv
1 point by
by
boxerbk
17 minutes ago
boxerbk
7 minutes ago
Some data on the most popular Intel CPUs in PcPartPicker builds. No surprise that builders are opting for the i7 CPUs more frequently than their i5 counterparts. The most popular Haswell CPUs were the 4690K and 4790K. Among Skylake CPUs, the most popular were the 6600K and 6700K.
