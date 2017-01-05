It's essentially a Darwinian selection process for bad developers.
reply
I think the reason is that we have large customers who expect a certain level of service. So even a trivial fix needs to be properly tested, documented, packaged. Also, we don't have a really good insight into how our customers use our software. We don't know what things we can break or deprecate, so we have to be extra careful. Support calls from users cost additional money, and we want to avoid those.
Companies that do not have external customers, but write software only for their internal use (or have cloud platform), such as Facebook, Amazon or Google, do not face these problems. They know who their customers are (guys from the other cubicle), what features they use. The can take a risk of deploying an improperly tested feature.
So yeah, they have an advantage. Whether this advantage will translate to the only internal software development model surviving in the future remains to be seen.
The view that people who build and sell products can go faster and have less stress than people who write code for other people is nonsense. The pressures basically are the same; they're just from different groups of people.
"We need to be careful because customers use our software" is a pretty lame excuse. Every company needs to properly test, document, package their software. Some companies do it better than others.
It's not a lame excuse, unfortunately, there is a very real barrier of trust when you talk to a coworker (even from another group) and when you talk to a customer. At the very least, you can agree on a common schedule.
IMHO it's not a coincidence that the blog listed those companies as more "nimble".
Facebook, Google, etc, are somewhat beholden to end users, but not in a way that impedes them from rolling out what they want, when they want to.
Your contact at "big mega corp" that pays for your software may have no ability to change their internal policy that they've stuck with IE6 for years after it was sunset. So, if you want the sale or renewal, you have to support it.
I made updates to some of my code security reasons that ended up speeding things up a little bit (smaller binary to load + less reliance on permanent storage). This caused other developer's code to crash because he inadvertently needed my code to run slow under certain conditions (it wasn't obvious that the issue was a speed thing).
Or eventually they do as internally everything starts to rely on everything else and they can't move fast enough when competition arrives.
I'd argue that almost nobody really knows that. [1] It's just that many developers / companies somehow get away with not being extra careful. How many libraries introduce some "unimportant" backwards incompatible change without bumping their major version number?
[1] ... unless you have a web application and really good statistics. But then, you end up being a large company like GitHub or Amazon, I guess.
When you have a platform for internal use only (or a platform that is available free of charge without any warranties), you can decide to make a change by fiat.
We would like to "move fast and break things", but our customers unfortunately don't appreciate that sentiment.
Then, the conclusion is "skills and talent lie at the heart of this issue".
That's not been my experience. There's usually plenty of skill and talent at mainstream enterprise organisations. It's other barriers: cultural, organizational, funding, etc, that keep the talent hamstrung.
Indeed. It's possible to waste huge amounts of time simply trying to decide what to do and communicating with all the 'stakeholders'. If you want to change the way your organisation builds software products you have to change the organisation.
We've been experiencing a lot of entropy where I'm at. Everyone could feel it, no one could understand it. I started looking for what might be happening and what might fix it. I came across Lex Sisney and Organizational Physics. It makes a lot of sense, at least to me.
P.S. I'm not affiliated with Lex. (Link to his Kindle book on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2iUh09B or find a lot of what's covered in his book on his website for free: http://organizationalphysics.com )
- I was never able to get email search in outlook enabled on my computer. It was a "security risk".
- Every Monday, my Visual Studio install broke and I'd have to call support in Bangalore to reinstall it.
- Our "make" system's subtasks would segfault every 1/3 times so I always ran it 3 times, sometimes 4.
- The only way to commit code (after using an out of date CVS) was to use this second in-house utility manually on every commit revision on every file. The asshole who wrote that thing made MD.
- Our 32bit system would run out of memory and take hours to compile because Java talked to C# talked to C++ talked to Slang talked to javascript all in the same address space.
I did some work for a startup that required me to integrate with an external API. The API had a bug that the service provider didn't fix despite many requests over a period of about 6 months. We had to switch to a different provider and reimplement a lot of code using a their API instead. So, yes.
But the really sad thing is: Startups in the financial sector suck even more. Mt. Gox is just one of the many screw-ups there.
The 10X developer concept is a bit flawed. If only because computer scientists and students understand that a linear co-efficient is borderline meaningless in measuring algorithmic performance, it seems to pander to the less-technically-literate side of the engineering pool.
Another problem - the developer who accomplishes tenfold productivity of his peers in one environment might be absolutely uncompetitive in another. For example, what's the difference between tuning performance in a critical backend path and building a fully functioning UI? A developer who is ten-times better at one might be incapable of completing the other.
Instead, especially with the whole full-stack movement, wouldn't it be better to look at qualifications, ability to learn, motivation, interest and attitude? Even looking for a "ninja developer" might be better if it means someone with an attitude to hack things together at any request. And looking for a seasoned developer might be better for maintaining and rebuilding one of those hacked-together platforms.
What's the difference between a 10X and X^2/10 developer? It's time for hirers and SE bloggers to see X, log X, X log X, and X^2 developers, who are all out there.
This concept was never meant to be precise. It just expresses that some people's productivity is hard for others to understand and hard to duplicate.
It doesn't matter how many "barely can write a CRUD page" people you task to write your distributed cloud filesystem, it won't work.
(Before someone complains, because I know you, Internet, these classifications aren't permanent. I was "barely capable of writing a CRUD page" at one point, too. But you have to work with the developers that you have today, not what they could be in 20 years.)
But I think that a 10x developer is one who knows all the ins and outs of the tools in his or her belt.
Who will prefer a 10-year-old framework that served him well over an opportunity to procrastinate by means of reinventing the wheel. (I'm looking at you, JavaScript-land)
And who doesn't fall into the "tower of babel"-trap, which is the believe that there's a universal language and a perfect way of writing a program or structuring a system.
Well, there's jQuery, which is still fine for very small things (an animation here, an AJAX call there), but is totally inadequate if you need to build a rich UI of the kind commonly expected now. You'll spend less time learning something like React or Vue and implementing things in it than you'd spend fighting with the callback hell and manually crafted state machines.
Until then I use 10+ year old tech to get work done.
Most people will agree that "some people are a lot more effective than other people". But if you take the members of a team aside individually and ask them to rank the effectiveness of their colleagues, do you get compatible answers? Has anyone ever tried getting team A to look at the anonymised commits of team B for evaluation?
[...]
> "So what’s the solution?
To reduce the software delivery gap, mainstream enterprises need to raise their game by transforming their own internal capability."
> "We founded Contino so that we could instead transform through delivery."
> "Benjamin Wootton is the Co-Founder and CTO, EMEA of Contino."
Of course it's partly marketing but it doesn't detract from the argument.
90% of the article is about our theory that large enterprise organisations have a huge gulf when compared to digital leaders, and analysing why they are in this place.
To break out of it, they need to do things in a completely different way, more focussed on building their own capability than outsourcing work.
Why does a fortune 50 company need to do that? What is the ROI on such effort? What are their risks if their IT operation is not as cutting edge as Amazon's? Those are the core questions, which your article does not even mention.
That's the first sentence, hence the premise of the article. Don't you need to provide some supporting evidence for those figures?
Experience, again, suggests not. The digital leaders themselves are behemoths! Facebook has 1.19 billion active monthly users. Keeping them happy is quite a task, yet they manage to innovate alongside keeping the lights on. So how come enterprises are still so slow? Why do their technological efforts always seem to cost much more than they should? Why does the software development gap persist?
Does not follow. Facebook has lots of users but they have a relatively small workforce compared to traditional big companies. Over some threshold it's probably easier to "satisfy" lots of users via network effects than it is to please a small but critical community, anyway, but that's just conjecture.
The article is a continued series of unsupported assertions and "facts".
Then again my division was the direct heir to Tommy Flowers group and at the time had more engineers than Google had employees.
Your software sucks because you don't have enough technical talent. + sales pitch to develop technical talent at your company.
Hopefully it doesn't detract from the point that it is a massive gulf between a Netflix and a traditional enterprise, which runs deep into their DNA.
The big boys simply have to overcome this over the next few years.
However there needs to be an intent by the "enterprise" to achieve some end goal, which is aligned with their overall business strategy, to operate their IT more like the agile technical rockstar companies.
Such transformation is costly and disruptive, so all of this has to be properly vetted in the context of their overall strategy.
It's essentially a Darwinian selection process for bad developers.
reply