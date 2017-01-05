Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The 10x software development gap (contino.io)
41 points by andymorris15 1 hour ago





In my experience most of these problems are cultural and there is nothing to be done once bad software dev culture takes root. The most common manifestation is management asking for something reasonable but with constraints that make it impossible. The developer who agrees is favored. The one who warns is labeled as "negative". A year later when the project is in disaster mode the manager never reviews what happened at the beginning because he doesn't understand it.

It's essentially a Darwinian selection process for bad developers.

The good software companies I've worked for had a culture where people are able and empowered to push back on terrible ideas. The best ones are where that behavior is not just possible but expected.

What wonderful utopian companies did you work for? In the last round of layoffs in my company, I saw good, experienced, developers get pushed out because they promoted good ideas and tried to stop bad ideas from happening. Now everyone keeps their head down and projects are always in panic mode.

Unfortunately the places you describe far outnumber the places I describe. My "utopian" companies both degenerated into into "head down panic mode" places and I bailed.

Cultural challenges is just as a big of a component as the technical challenges

I talked about this on a lunch with a coworker few days ago. We work in a traditional software company which sells legacy software to (big enterprise) customers. We were frustrated that everything takes us so long to change.

I think the reason is that we have large customers who expect a certain level of service. So even a trivial fix needs to be properly tested, documented, packaged. Also, we don't have a really good insight into how our customers use our software. We don't know what things we can break or deprecate, so we have to be extra careful. Support calls from users cost additional money, and we want to avoid those.

Companies that do not have external customers, but write software only for their internal use (or have cloud platform), such as Facebook, Amazon or Google, do not face these problems. They know who their customers are (guys from the other cubicle), what features they use. The can take a risk of deploying an improperly tested feature.

So yeah, they have an advantage. Whether this advantage will translate to the only internal software development model surviving in the future remains to be seen.

Developers always have to answer to someone. That might be a client who's buying bespoke software, or a customer who bought something off the shelf, or a user who uses something that's made internally within a company. If there's someone who uses the application then there's someone who you have to justify things to. No developer who writes code for money can just push out changes without worrying about breaking things.

The view that people who build and sell products can go faster and have less stress than people who write code for other people is nonsense. The pressures basically are the same; they're just from different groups of people.

What? Facebook, Amazon and Google do not have external users?

"We need to be careful because customers use our software" is a pretty lame excuse. Every company needs to properly test, document, package their software. Some companies do it better than others.

Where they have external paying users, they still operate the software for them (i.e. provide it as a service), so they have access to all what these customers are doing.

It's not a lame excuse, unfortunately, there is a very real barrier of trust when you talk to a coworker (even from another group) and when you talk to a customer. At the very least, you can agree on a common schedule.

IMHO it's not a coincidence that the blog listed those companies as more "nimble".

He also hints that his customers might have more power to push back on changes. That's certainly the case for smaller software houses that sell to big enterprise customers.

Facebook, Google, etc, are somewhat beholden to end users, but not in a way that impedes them from rolling out what they want, when they want to.

Good point. The worst-performing companies I've worked for had one thing in common: they were small and unable or unwilling to push back on toxic customers.

Pushing back doesn't always work. A good example...support for IE6, way past the time when that was a good idea.

Your contact at "big mega corp" that pays for your software may have no ability to change their internal policy that they've stuck with IE6 for years after it was sunset. So, if you want the sale or renewal, you have to support it.

Reminds me of this: https://xkcd.com/1172/

I made updates to some of my code security reasons that ended up speeding things up a little bit (smaller binary to load + less reliance on permanent storage). This caused other developer's code to crash because he inadvertently needed my code to run slow under certain conditions (it wasn't obvious that the issue was a speed thing).

> Facebook, Amazon or Google, do not face these problems

Or eventually they do as internally everything starts to rely on everything else and they can't move fast enough when competition arrives.

> We don't know what things we can break or deprecate, so we have to be extra careful.

I'd argue that almost nobody really knows that. [1] It's just that many developers / companies somehow get away with not being extra careful. How many libraries introduce some "unimportant" backwards incompatible change without bumping their major version number?

[1] ... unless you have a web application and really good statistics. But then, you end up being a large company like GitHub or Amazon, I guess.

Thinking about it some more, conservative users are also a factor. If we change anything, we impose additional cost on our customers, which have to retest, redeploy and retrain. So it's not easy for this reason alone.

When you have a platform for internal use only (or a platform that is available free of charge without any warranties), you can decide to make a change by fiat.

We would like to "move fast and break things", but our customers unfortunately don't appreciate that sentiment.

The problem, as defined in the article: "Why are digital leaders (Facebook, Google, Amazon and friends) ten times better at rapidly delivering software than mainstream enterprise organisations?"

Then, the conclusion is "skills and talent lie at the heart of this issue".

That's not been my experience. There's usually plenty of skill and talent at mainstream enterprise organisations. It's other barriers: cultural, organizational, funding, etc, that keep the talent hamstrung.

Needs to read the Leprechauns of software engineering book - or listen/read this interview with the author - https://blog.fogcreek.com/10x-programmer-and-other-myths-in-...

enterprises also suffer from organisational and process legacy

Indeed. It's possible to waste huge amounts of time simply trying to decide what to do and communicating with all the 'stakeholders'. If you want to change the way your organisation builds software products you have to change the organisation.

Ding ding ding!

We've been experiencing a lot of entropy where I'm at. Everyone could feel it, no one could understand it. I started looking for what might be happening and what might fix it. I came across Lex Sisney and Organizational Physics. It makes a lot of sense, at least to me.

P.S. I'm not affiliated with Lex. (Link to his Kindle book on Amazon: http://amzn.to/2iUh09B or find a lot of what's covered in his book on his website for free: http://organizationalphysics.com )

I've spent 5 weeks working with our offshore sysadmins to get Python3 installed on a dev box. Its a 30 second job, does anyone in a startup have these problems? Big banks suck right now.

Here was my experience at GS, I didn't last too long:

- I was never able to get email search in outlook enabled on my computer. It was a "security risk".

- Every Monday, my Visual Studio install broke and I'd have to call support in Bangalore to reinstall it.

- Our "make" system's subtasks would segfault every 1/3 times so I always ran it 3 times, sometimes 4.

- The only way to commit code (after using an out of date CVS) was to use this second in-house utility manually on every commit revision on every file. The asshole who wrote that thing made MD.

- Our 32bit system would run out of memory and take hours to compile because Java talked to C# talked to C++ talked to Slang talked to javascript all in the same address space.

Its a 30 second job, does anyone in a startup have these problems?

I did some work for a startup that required me to integrate with an external API. The API had a bug that the service provider didn't fix despite many requests over a period of about 6 months. We had to switch to a different provider and reimplement a lot of code using a their API instead. So, yes.

> Big banks suck right now.

But the really sad thing is: Startups in the financial sector suck even more. Mt. Gox is just one of the many screw-ups there.

Not related to the article much -

The 10X developer concept is a bit flawed. If only because computer scientists and students understand that a linear co-efficient is borderline meaningless in measuring algorithmic performance, it seems to pander to the less-technically-literate side of the engineering pool.

Another problem - the developer who accomplishes tenfold productivity of his peers in one environment might be absolutely uncompetitive in another. For example, what's the difference between tuning performance in a critical backend path and building a fully functioning UI? A developer who is ten-times better at one might be incapable of completing the other.

Instead, especially with the whole full-stack movement, wouldn't it be better to look at qualifications, ability to learn, motivation, interest and attitude? Even looking for a "ninja developer" might be better if it means someone with an attitude to hack things together at any request. And looking for a seasoned developer might be better for maintaining and rebuilding one of those hacked-together platforms.

What's the difference between a 10X and X^2/10 developer? It's time for hirers and SE bloggers to see X, log X, X log X, and X^2 developers, who are all out there.

This doesn't match my experience at all. What I have seen over and over, for 20 years, is more like this: The local guru is asked to help out with an area that's falling behind, even though everybody knows it's not their thing. They start out awkward, self-deprecating, asking a lot of questions. Yes, they suddenly seem like a newbie. A week or two later, they check in something brilliant that works perfectly and blows the "specialist's" work out of the water.

This concept was never meant to be precise. It just expresses that some people's productivity is hard for others to understand and hard to duplicate.

I think the problem lies in treating work units identically, because they very much are not. One developer can barely code a CRUD page. Another can write an OS. Another can write a compiler for a novel language. Another may not have any flashy skills but can work well enough in a team and can learn.

It doesn't matter how many "barely can write a CRUD page" people you task to write your distributed cloud filesystem, it won't work.

(Before someone complains, because I know you, Internet, these classifications aren't permanent. I was "barely capable of writing a CRUD page" at one point, too. But you have to work with the developers that you have today, not what they could be in 20 years.)

I don't find the distinction very useful either.

But I think that a 10x developer is one who knows all the ins and outs of the tools in his or her belt.

Who will prefer a 10-year-old framework that served him well over an opportunity to procrastinate by means of reinventing the wheel. (I'm looking at you, JavaScript-land)

And who doesn't fall into the "tower of babel"-trap, which is the believe that there's a universal language and a perfect way of writing a program or structuring a system.

To be fair, there are few, if any, 10-years-old JS frameworks that one can still be productive with.

Well, there's jQuery, which is still fine for very small things (an animation here, an AJAX call there), but is totally inadequate if you need to build a rich UI of the kind commonly expected now. You'll spend less time learning something like React or Vue and implementing things in it than you'd spend fighting with the callback hell and manually crafted state machines.

Every few years I feel there must be a universal language; every few years I spend a few weekends and nights writing one. A Lisp always comes out. So next craving I will try more Clojure to span both web and native mobile.

Until then I use 10+ year old tech to get work done.

10X what though? KLOC never worked and we've not developed any good, transferable, objective metrics for developer productivity. We're left with highly subjective peer evaluation. Which is very vulnerable to bias.

Most people will agree that "some people are a lot more effective than other people". But if you take the members of a team aside individually and ask them to rank the effectiveness of their colleagues, do you get compatible answers? Has anyone ever tried getting team A to look at the anonymised commits of team B for evaluation?

I am maybe 5 or 6X when using Django as I know it inside out. Probably about 0.5 - 1X using JavaScript, and 0.1X using Rust.

Is this an article, or a sales pitch?

It's a sales pitch by a consulting shop looking for work with corporate clients. I find it odd that Benjamin Wootton posted his own marketing content here on HN. His message should be directed at senior corporate IT managers - decision makers with budget & spending authority who can take on a load of contino.io staff on juicy day rates. Those people who are unlikely to be reading HN.

> "Posted by Benjamin Wootton on 05/01/17 15:20"

[...]

> "So what’s the solution? To reduce the software delivery gap, mainstream enterprises need to raise their game by transforming their own internal capability."

[...]

> "We founded Contino so that we could instead transform through delivery."

[...]

> "Benjamin Wootton is the Co-Founder and CTO, EMEA of Contino."

It's a corporate blog. Describing our view of the world and our approach and experience in solving it. Pick a hundred blog posts and they will follow the same format.

Of course it's partly marketing but it doesn't detract from the argument.

Just helping to answer the question. For what it's worth I found the non-salespitchy content to be spot on. Agree with your points.

To me, it feels like a snake oil sales pitch produced by a refined buzzword generator bot. I should like to have those five minutes of my life back.

This is an ad, more than anything, and I don't think it even remotely addresses the issues it brings up. I do have to say, it is refreshing to have yet another empty slogan, transform through delivery, to use at work.

reply


reply


90% of the article is about our theory that large enterprise organisations have a huge gulf when compared to digital leaders, and analysing why they are in this place.

To break out of it, they need to do things in a completely different way, more focussed on building their own capability than outsourcing work.

Again, you don't just "break out" and act like "digital leaders" just for the sake of it.

Why does a fortune 50 company need to do that? What is the ROI on such effort? What are their risks if their IT operation is not as cutting edge as Amazon's? Those are the core questions, which your article does not even mention.

Ok just read through again.. you did allud to some of the rationale... my bad!

Why are digital leaders (Facebook, Google, Amazon and friends) ten times better at rapidly delivering software than mainstream enterprise organisations?

That's the first sentence, hence the premise of the article. Don't you need to provide some supporting evidence for those figures?

Experience, again, suggests not. The digital leaders themselves are behemoths! Facebook has 1.19 billion active monthly users. Keeping them happy is quite a task, yet they manage to innovate alongside keeping the lights on. So how come enterprises are still so slow? Why do their technological efforts always seem to cost much more than they should? Why does the software development gap persist?

Does not follow. Facebook has lots of users but they have a relatively small workforce compared to traditional big companies. Over some threshold it's probably easier to "satisfy" lots of users via network effects than it is to please a small but critical community, anyway, but that's just conjecture.

The article is a continued series of unsupported assertions and "facts".

Anyone who has been around enterprise IT would probably say that this is at least the right order of magnitude. A Spotify, Netflix, Google, Facebook can fly compared to a traditional enterprise

reply


I think it depends on the enterprise I recall when I worked at a big telco in the UK a stat that we delivered 80% better than the average - I though "Huh company propaganda" - but when I worked for other Large companies I was shocked a how crap they where.

Then again my division was the direct heir to Tommy Flowers group and at the time had more engineers than Google had employees.

Yeah, I wasn't even able to finish the article because of so many unsupported assertions and "facts".

tl;dr

Your software sucks because you don't have enough technical talent. + sales pitch to develop technical talent at your company.

Sorry for the sales pitch at the end.

Hopefully it doesn't detract from the point that it is a massive gulf between a Netflix and a traditional enterprise, which runs deep into their DNA.

The big boys simply have to overcome this over the next few years.

What you described is accurate.

However there needs to be an intent by the "enterprise" to achieve some end goal, which is aligned with their overall business strategy, to operate their IT more like the agile technical rockstar companies.

Such transformation is costly and disruptive, so all of this has to be properly vetted in the context of their overall strategy.

