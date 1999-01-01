Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Project Valerie – The world's first triple display laptop (razerzone.com)
47 points by vasco 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 26 comments | favorite





Wow, when I went to hit the back button in my browser, a jarring "HEY, BEFORE YOU GO" pop-up appeared on the page, prompting me to do whatever. Haven't seen that trick before! Nice to see annoyance-delivery is still an area of active innovation.

reply


Oh man, I see that all the time. Mouse leaves the window and I get a fullscreen ad begging me to sign up.

Half the time, I'm still reading the damn article, I was just playing with the mouse. Now I have to find your hidden Close button to keep reading. Go to hell, marketers.

reply


Yea I see the "subscribe to our newsletter popup before I even get a chance to read anything" pattern all the time. This is the first time I've seen it actually wait and trigger on my taking an action to close the site. I mean, I guess that's kind of better than doing it just as I've read 3 words into a 3000 word article...

reply


Good old times when the "window.unload" and "mouseout" events were used to annoy people.

At least it only does it once, unless you clear the browser cache.

    // view-source:http://www.razerzone.com/project-valerie:1667
    setTimeout(exit_signup, $('#signup_new_exit').data('popout-exit-time') || 15000);
    function exit_signup(){
      if (typeof(Storage) !== "undefined") {
        if(!localStorage.getItem("exitintent_signup")){
          addEvent(document, "mouseout", function(e) {
              e = e ? e : window.event;
              var from = e.relatedTarget || e.toElement;
              if (!from || from.nodeName == "HTML") {
                if( e.clientY < 0 && !localStorage.getItem("exitintent_signup")){
                  signup_new_exit_popout();
                  localStorage.setItem("exitintent_signup", "true");
                }
              }
          });
        }
      }
    }

reply


They really should walk over to LGs booth and take a look at their small, flexible OLED screens. These babies would make great panels for foldout screens as they are crazy slim.

Even the TV-Size ones are only 2.57mm thick.

(I badly want slideout screens, although at a 13 inch formfactor. My Dream would be something like the Surfacebook, with the option to slide out screens on both sides)

reply


Finally, I can program on the go :^)

reply


It looks nice and all, but Razer's customer support and driver software is abysmal - that cannot be overlooked.

reply


Let's not forget build quality. They're the only¹ brand of mouse I've ever had die on me — multiple models, within 6 months of use.

A Boomslang or whatever it was called back in the day, then two Diamondbacks within a year, in like 2007.

I've had friends say their Naga and Lachesis or whatever die within a year too, usually the buttons or entirely.

I've now used a Logitech G1 since 2007 or so, with extremely heavy gaming abuse, and no problems at all. I am considering buying several more off eBay just so I can use it forever in the case this one breaks.

¹: Okay, I had the wheel go out on my $20 "Logitech Wheel Mouse" from 1999 after 10+ years of heavy use, and a $10 Dell generic mouse at the office after 5 years of heavy use. Just the wheel though. Might have just been dust, really, and fixable for both. The Logitech was used to death in gaming for at least 5+ years.

reply


My Razer DeathAdder (which I bought because it was the top pick on the Wirecutter) lasted about a year before it started giving me phantom clicks. I bought the DeathAdder after a similarly priced Logitech bricked itself after about six months.

These days, I just buy cheap wired mice, because I don't really trust the expensive ones.

reply


> These days, I just buy cheap wired mice, because I don't really trust the expensive ones.

Yea, that's why I like my G1. It's built to last abusive clicks and has only 800DPI, which is perfect for me.

reply


I still have my MX500 - love that mouse.

reply


YMMV; I have a Razer Diamondback that's seen almost daily use since 2005 with no issues.

Conversely, had a super nice Logitech MX crap out on me in a year or so.

reply


In addition to build quality issues, Razer's products are often inherently broken by design even if you get a "working" one.

Their Core dock, the Stealth ultrabook, and the Orochi mouse, are all currently sold and not one of these products is fully functional with itself/its counterparts, even if you get a "good" unit.

Their designs are often neat / interesting / innovative. But until they learn how to create and ship working functional products, it's all just pretty artwork.

reply


That is awesome! I cant wait to see one of those in a coffee shop.

reply


I'm curious how long the battery lasts. That thing must have a beefy discrete GPU given Razer's pedigree.

I'm guessing 2 hours might be wishful thinking (which is actually OK for me, since I'm plugged in >90% of the time).

reply


I can't wait to see one of these on an airplane... just hope I'm not the poor sod in the next seat!

reply


That would be a hell of sight. Bonus points if they have all the displays folded out while reading their kindle :p

reply


Reminds me of Lenovo's dual display laptop, and its truly awful advert:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MhGkxkzmPbQ

reply


The first thing it reminded me of was the ThinkPad W700ds, but I didn't remember the second display was that small.

reply


I wonder if something like that was the reason they keep calling it "the world’s first AUTOMATED triple display laptop" (emphasis added). Is/was there another triple display laptop for which you had to manually extend the screens?

reply


Does razer do Linux at all?

reply


Quick, @TimCook... look here.

reply


Looks heavy. And fragile.

reply


Please support vPro (VT-d, TXT and TPM) and lots of RAM for security virtualization use cases, e.g. Qubes secure compositing desktop with colored borders around VM windows, or Windows 10 Enterprise virtualization-based security.

reply


3x 17.3 inch screens < one 40" screen

The 40" will have double the surface area. And can be had for under $500!

http://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/by-usage/pc-monitor/best

reply


That's a misleading metric.

You could just as easily say this laptop has the equivalent of a dozen 1080p screens, but at that pixel density, it's misleading too.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: