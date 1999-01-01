reply
Half the time, I'm still reading the damn article, I was just playing with the mouse. Now I have to find your hidden Close button to keep reading. Go to hell, marketers.
At least it only does it once, unless you clear the browser cache.
Even the TV-Size ones are only 2.57mm thick.
(I badly want slideout screens, although at a 13 inch formfactor. My Dream would be something like the Surfacebook, with the option to slide out screens on both sides)
A Boomslang or whatever it was called back in the day, then two Diamondbacks within a year, in like 2007.
I've had friends say their Naga and Lachesis or whatever die within a year too, usually the buttons or entirely.
I've now used a Logitech G1 since 2007 or so, with extremely heavy gaming abuse, and no problems at all. I am considering buying several more off eBay just so I can use it forever in the case this one breaks.
¹: Okay, I had the wheel go out on my $20 "Logitech Wheel Mouse" from 1999 after 10+ years of heavy use, and a $10 Dell generic mouse at the office after 5 years of heavy use. Just the wheel though. Might have just been dust, really, and fixable for both. The Logitech was used to death in gaming for at least 5+ years.
These days, I just buy cheap wired mice, because I don't really trust the expensive ones.
Yea, that's why I like my G1. It's built to last abusive clicks and has only 800DPI, which is perfect for me.
Conversely, had a super nice Logitech MX crap out on me in a year or so.
Their Core dock, the Stealth ultrabook, and the Orochi mouse, are all currently sold and not one of these products is fully functional with itself/its counterparts, even if you get a "good" unit.
Their designs are often neat / interesting / innovative. But until they learn how to create and ship working functional products, it's all just pretty artwork.
I'm guessing 2 hours might be wishful thinking (which is actually OK for me, since I'm plugged in >90% of the time).
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MhGkxkzmPbQ
The 40" will have double the surface area. And can be had for under $500!
http://www.rtings.com/tv/reviews/by-usage/pc-monitor/best
You could just as easily say this laptop has the equivalent of a dozen 1080p screens, but at that pixel density, it's misleading too.
