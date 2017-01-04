Hacker News
Medium lays off 50 employees, shuts down New York and D.C. offices
techcrunch.com
29 points
by
RaSoJo
25 minutes ago
spo81rty
12 minutes ago
Any ideas what they needed $132 million in funding for? Seems like a ton of money for what they do.
runeks
7 minutes ago
I wouldn't shrug off Medium's need for capital; employing 50 people for years that you suddenly realize you didn't really need isn't cheap!
oliv__
5 minutes ago
Geez $132 million...Wasn't it supposed to be a "medium" company?
blacktulip
13 minutes ago
discussions on official announcement:
https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13321322
aibottle
7 minutes ago
No. They refocus.
