Medium lays off 50 employees, shuts down New York and D.C. offices (techcrunch.com)
29 points by RaSoJo 25 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





Any ideas what they needed $132 million in funding for? Seems like a ton of money for what they do.

I wouldn't shrug off Medium's need for capital; employing 50 people for years that you suddenly realize you didn't really need isn't cheap!

Geez $132 million...Wasn't it supposed to be a "medium" company?

discussions on official announcement: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13321322

No. They refocus.

