What I somehow forgot to consider is that when my phone autoconnects to a network (or attempts to), the AP owner or anyone nearby might also be able to crack the WPA2 password. Good thing it uses PBKDF2 because I know some terrible ones.
I don't have time to read the full spec now unfortunately (I might later). Does anyone know what parameters are used for pbkdf2, specifically the number of iterations?
reply
What I somehow forgot to consider is that when my phone autoconnects to a network (or attempts to), the AP owner or anyone nearby might also be able to crack the WPA2 password. Good thing it uses PBKDF2 because I know some terrible ones.
I don't have time to read the full spec now unfortunately (I might later). Does anyone know what parameters are used for pbkdf2, specifically the number of iterations?
reply