We developed a unique tool for people who are looking to buy an Antivirus

We're looking for feedback on a tool we developed, and I think this could be a good community to share and receive constructive feedback.

I see a lot of questions like "what is the best antivirus for PC?" on reddit and other online communities, and I think we finally have a scientific way to answer it!

Usually, users recommend checking out AV-Test or VirusBulletin for test results (some even recommend Common Sense 2017), but now we have something even better.

We built a tool which aggregates Antivirus test results from multiple AMTSO-certified labs (including the ones I mentioned above) over a long period of time (since 2009).

We put in a lot of thought and effort into developing it, and now it's at the point where the data is incredibly accurate and you can access each original test or comparison on the testing lab's site.

I invite you to try it out and give us any feedback you may have. Because as much as we like it - we'd love to make it even better!

Here it is: https://bestantivirus.reviews/tools/test-results-calculator

Excited to hear your thoughts!

---

Important to mention:

This tool only summarizes test results which were performed by certified labs - for more information about features the reader can access our reviews.