Show HN: Keep track of your “Who Is Hiring?” job applications (briankung.github.io)
I wanted to play with Vue and I'm currently looking for a job, so I put a little something together to help me keep track of my own job applications.

This thoroughly abuses localStorage to persist data and makes hundreds of get requests to HN's firebase API, so it might be a bit sluggish. Should be faster on the second load. I'd personally like a feature that would let you go back to older Who Is Hiring posts (and vice versa), but I think it's done enough to play with. Also, it's 5am.

All feedback is welcome.

