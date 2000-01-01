Hacker News
Ask HN: Did anyone predict the advent of fake news 20 years ago?
fforflo
3 minutes ago
My questions is if anyone predicted what we're discussing in 2017, back in say 2000. Were there any discussions on academia? Research papers or at a W3C level? Or, was everyone on the " information superhighway" bandwagon?
