Send website events to Google analytics without code (customerlabs.co)
2 points by vishnuvvn 30 minutes ago





The title "Send website events to Google analytics without code" is not true. "Follow the simple on-screen instructions to add a tiny piece of software on your website." That's like saying a manager can produce a software product without any code...

