Ask HN: What's a good way to handle cofounder leaving?

Suppose your cofounder has raised a substantial amount of friends-and-family money and you've raised angel money, and built a startup. All existing stakeholders are looking for a return and your startup already generates revenue but not enough to just start paying dividends. The understanding was always that you will raise VC. You have a great product and lots of traction. However... Your cofounder who everyone has always seen with you just quit. At this point you can continue to raise the VC money but they'll wonder why you are suddenly a solo founder. You want to raise VC and grow fast instead of slogging for years to generate a return via dividends. The question is, how best to handle the question of why he quit, to VCs and to original investors? This is what happened and my main goal is to produce a return for investors, who have been waiting for years. VC would help, but does it make sense to get another cofounder just to impress VCs and generate a faster return for investors? Or perhaps I just won't compromise anymore and let the chips fall where they may? Anyone been through something similar, I'd appreciate some advice.