|
|Ask HN: What's a good way to handle cofounder leaving?
|
2 points by EGreg 28 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite
|Suppose your cofounder has raised a substantial amount of friends-and-family money and you've raised angel money, and built a startup. All existing stakeholders are looking for a return and your startup already generates revenue but not enough to just start paying dividends. The understanding was always that you will raise VC. You have a great product and lots of traction. However...
Your cofounder who everyone has always seen with you just quit. At this point you can continue to raise the VC money but they'll wonder why you are suddenly a solo founder. You want to raise VC and grow fast instead of slogging for years to generate a return via dividends. The question is, how best to handle the question of why he quit, to VCs and to original investors? This is what happened and my main goal is to produce a return for investors, who have been waiting for years. VC would help, but does it make sense to get another cofounder just to impress VCs and generate a faster return for investors? Or perhaps I just won't compromise anymore and let the chips fall where they may? Anyone been through something similar, I'd appreciate some advice.
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
If you mean "taken" in the literal sense of actually taking it, call the police. If you mean the cofounder earned it while working on the business, say they earned it.
At this point you can continue to raise the VC money but they'll wonder why you are suddenly a solo founder.
Investors don't "wonder". They'll ask why your cofounder left. Just tell the truth.
If your business is years old then it's too late to add another founder. Founders are the people who started the business. That's all. Whether you should bring in another person (as a partner, employee, etc) depends on what your business needs. Having two (or more) people running things isn't a show you put on to raise money; you often need more people simply because there's too much for one person to do. If your business is established and has traction that might not be the case.
reply