U.S. Labor department sues Google for compensation data (reuters.com)
Any other perspectives on this? Racial and gender diversity is clearly lacking in tech and I have a feeling that's even more concentrated at the "top" employers.

Not sure if we can do much about it though. Anyone that's been to school can see it's clearly something happening before college level. Seems like 5% or less of CS program students are women or minorities besides Asians, that doesn't give tech companies much to choose from.

The lack of diversity is being driven by something at highschool level or below, it's stupid to blame tech companies for something so obvious.

Labor department can't access IRS filings?

