Not sure if we can do much about it though. Anyone that's been to school can see it's clearly something happening before college level. Seems like 5% or less of CS program students are women or minorities besides Asians, that doesn't give tech companies much to choose from.
The lack of diversity is being driven by something at highschool level or below, it's stupid to blame tech companies for something so obvious.
reply
Not sure if we can do much about it though. Anyone that's been to school can see it's clearly something happening before college level. Seems like 5% or less of CS program students are women or minorities besides Asians, that doesn't give tech companies much to choose from.
The lack of diversity is being driven by something at highschool level or below, it's stupid to blame tech companies for something so obvious.
reply