Show HN: Read Hacker News Like Pinterest – Built with Vuejs
hnews.xyz
8 points
by
valentinvieriu
5 hours ago
5 comments
favorite
tag2
2 minutes ago
I really like the concept. Great work! The auto refresh is slightly annoying for me personally but I could live with it :)
rreyes1979
1 hour ago
Really nice!!! how are you generating the thumbnails?
Fenaek
8 minutes ago
Hi, how can I contact you? (email/Twitter) Thank you!
kchauhan
4 hours ago
Wow! I always like how people implement HN API in their own ways.
sawmurai
3 hours ago
Looks really nice!
