Show HN: Read Hacker News Like Pinterest – Built with Vuejs (hnews.xyz)
8 points by valentinvieriu 5 hours ago | hide | past | web | 5 comments | favorite





I really like the concept. Great work! The auto refresh is slightly annoying for me personally but I could live with it :)

Really nice!!! how are you generating the thumbnails?

Hi, how can I contact you? (email/Twitter) Thank you!

Wow! I always like how people implement HN API in their own ways.

Looks really nice!

