|
|Athelas (YC S16) is hiring a Fullstack Engineer to build blood diagnostic tech
|
1 hour ago | hide
|Athelas (http://athelas.com) is a low-cost blood diagnostic device that is already shipping.
You'll get to work on interfaces and technology that have helped doctors identify Leukemia, Infections, and Inflammations early. We're aiming to make preventative healthcare a reality, catching illnesses as early as possible.
Looking for engineers with Python, C, Javascript, frontend knowledge; but above all, a good hacking sense.
We're venture backed by a top firm and growing quick.
Shoot projects/backgrounds to tanay [at] getathelas.com
Looking forward to chatting!
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact