Athelas (YC S16) is hiring a Fullstack Engineer to build blood diagnostic tech

You'll get to work on interfaces and technology that have helped doctors identify Leukemia, Infections, and Inflammations early. We're aiming to make preventative healthcare a reality, catching illnesses as early as possible.

Looking for engineers with Python, C, Javascript, frontend knowledge; but above all, a good hacking sense.

We're venture backed by a top firm and growing quick.

Shoot projects/backgrounds to tanay [at] getathelas.com

Looking forward to chatting!