Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Collective action lawsuit against Google for alleged Age Discrimination (dahladmin.com)
10 points by howawaygoog 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





just got email for this, I did interview for Google and I'm over 40, (wonder how they got my info). I passed the interview but was shut down at the committee, very much doubt that age was a factor.

reply


If you list years on your resume they can guess your age.

I wouldn't mind working for Google, I am over 40 too.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: