Collective action lawsuit against Google for alleged Age Discrimination
howawaygoog
2 hours ago
howawaygoog
2 hours ago
just got email for this, I did interview for Google and I'm over 40, (wonder how they got my info). I passed the interview but was shut down at the committee, very much doubt that age was a factor.
orionblastar
1 hour ago
If you list years on your resume they can guess your age.
I wouldn't mind working for Google, I am over 40 too.
