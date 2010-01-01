Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Windows 10 LTSB (Long Term Servicing Branch), Explained (howtogeek.com)
"Windows 10 LTSB omits a lot of the new stuff in Windows 10. It doesn’t come with the Windows Store, Cortana, or Microsoft Edge browser. It also omits other Microsoft apps like Calendar, Camera, Clock, Mail, Money, Music, News, OneNote, Sports, and Weather."

This is the Windows for me.. none of the crap, but have to get enterprise.

