|Ask HN: How do you unstuck yourself from a hard problem?
|When stuck on a problem, I go for a walk, meditate, or just sleep over it.
It's the concept of Hammock-driven development [1], using your subconscious, etc.
I do this visibly to demonstrate to my team, that it's fine to do this on office time,
because they're here to solve problems.
My colleagues are unfortunately spell-bound by the prevalent mindset in the Philippines,
where many companies value office time, screen time, typing time.
That works for factories like call centers, data entry offices and ever-same small-project outsourcing.
It does not work for us, because like with all interesting software development,
we need to solve non-trivial problems.
I'd love to point them to other examples of how people unstuck themselves.
How do you do this?
