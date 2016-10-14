In the diplomatic, foreign exchange, and expat communities living in the US, a common advice is "don't get sick". Those who can afford to travel often get care "back home" or elsewhere in Europe or Asia, because the costs can be determined in advance -- not to mention almost always cheaper.
Meanwhile, Americans are subject to surprise pricing, supposedly-helpful "Explanation of Benefits" forms that itemize procedures into miniscule sub-steps costing several hundreds of dollars each, a complete inability to reconcile a bill with the corresponding insurance claim -- to say nothing about trying to correct a paperwork mistake should it occur, or even being able to detect it in the first place.
Few procedures are an emergency.
In the absence of that, it's just not so easy to shop around for medical care.
This is a terrible idea. That means no discounts for people in need, and no doctors saying "don't charge her for that aspirin" as both would become illegal.
I'm all for transparency in pricing, but the lack of flexibility in charging customers is already a big problem. When you go to the hospital, everything is charged at max-price, then insurance companies pay out their negotiated rates. People without insurance don't have the ability to negotiate and end up with ludicrous bills that even the most generous insurance company wouldn't pay.
Anyone who's gone to a mechanic that's performed unnecessary work knows what that's like... and that's just a car.
It's the same with auto repairs. I'd take my car to the dealer for repairs, the service dept quotes me a price, I say that price sounds a little high, the price drops 30%.
In any negotiation, you're going to get the sucker price if you don't ask what the price is, or make no attempt to negotiate. Nobody is obliged to give you their best price automatically.
If you try that with a hospital, they'll tell you no. Go ahead and try asking your doctor what something will cost.
If I could ask for a price up front, then people who aren't in an emergency could shop around. That would force hospitals to actually compete, which would normally mean most providers would be within a range of the average market price.
So when an emergency does occur and you were taken to a random hospital, chances are that hospital would have prices close to the market price.
My experience is they will tell you, and you can ask for a better price, and I've always gotten one.
The idea that one cannot negotiate with the hospital, the doctor, and the dentist is just incorrect. Try it next time.
That is, 99% of people do not know enough about cars to determine if they are being fleeced.
Now imagine dealing with the human body.
Information symmetry leads to market failures:
So you'd have a hospital with competitively priced nonemergency care and extortionately priced emergency care. Honestly it would surprise me if something like this weren't already happening in the current US system.
And even when it is an emergency, prices for everything could still be made available.
Hospitals do decide how much they are going to charge for everything before you get the particular procedure. It's just not published.
Not arguing with you, but there's another field where this is common: Law.
Though I wouldn't expect Republicans to ever admit that, at least congressional ones. If the regulation existed under Reagan its the best thing ever (see: if establishment corporations abuse it) and if wasn't its communism (see: donor corporations don't want to be regulated).
I don't necessarily agree with it, but I see it and always think about it when anybody points out how expensive medical care is here in the USA.
Biotech R&D advances in the USA are funded by monstrously price gouging insurance companies.
Are you a biotech innovator?
Your best bet is to start in the USA because you can charge a lot of money and nobody will lift a finger that influences your market potential like what happens in other countries.
Hopefully a large pharma company will buy your small pharma or medical device company because they have 2 things you don't:
1. Distribution - 1 sales rep for every doctor
2. Synthetic Scaling Insight - They have deep insights and grandfathered advantages in this arena, lest you can double down on putting in 40M-100M to make it happen.
---Or so this was the way it was explained to me through hundreds of interactions trying to build a genetics company in the USA. ---
The elephant in the room anytime we talk about US healthcare is our flawed food environment - Sugar. It's creeping up on other countries fast.....
The answer: "I don't know"
How can you not know what the cost of a routine procedure like that is? If a simple thing like that can't be give a cost what hope do we have?
Edit: If anyone is curious, $580 but my insurance covered it.
Instead, we got entitlement expansion.
If I go into a store and buy a part, they don't say, well let me call the factory, and they'll get a list of all the things that were done to create this particular part, and a price for each. The store comes back with a list:
Raw materials: $
Packing materials: $
Surcharge for production delay caused by spill: $
Resurfacing of part because of material defect: $
If a manufacturer tried that, they would be out of business immediately. Yet that's exactly what hospitals do, even down to a charge for the 2 cents worth of aspirin.
In normal businesses, they charge a price for the product that covers the details, the mistakes, the extras required to delivery the product. The mistakes, etc are averaged out over all of the items produced, along with the cost of the misc supplies, equipment, etc.
Now, our delivery was as close to perfect as you can get. We were only there overnight, but there are a million unknowns with a baby, and I'm just so thankful knowing that no matter what might have happened, we would have received what we needed, when we needed it, and if it wasn't available at our local hospital, we would be transferred to where we needed to go— all at no charge.
There isn't really a message here, just grateful to live in a country where my medical professionals can recommend me the care I need without having to have a conversation about costs. And most importantly, that that same care is available to everyone in my country, not just those who happen to work a salaried white collar job.
Is that true for ALL other businesses? I know some businesses are under control of price fixing legislation, but is that true for all?
All of these industries have at least one thing in common: they're kind of scammy.
