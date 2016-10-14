Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
'Legitimate pricing' could cut US healthcare costs by a third (modernhealthcare.com)
81 points by forrestbrazeal 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 43 comments | favorite





It's hard to overstate how bizarrely opaque healthcare pricing is in the US. Despite the quality of the care ranking favorably worldwide, medical bills are an after-the-fact surprise.

In the diplomatic, foreign exchange, and expat communities living in the US, a common advice is "don't get sick". Those who can afford to travel often get care "back home" or elsewhere in Europe or Asia, because the costs can be determined in advance -- not to mention almost always cheaper.

Meanwhile, Americans are subject to surprise pricing, supposedly-helpful "Explanation of Benefits" forms that itemize procedures into miniscule sub-steps costing several hundreds of dollars each, a complete inability to reconcile a bill with the corresponding insurance claim -- to say nothing about trying to correct a paperwork mistake should it occur, or even being able to detect it in the first place.

Few people ask what the price will be in advance. I do know people that do, and they can and do shop around. You can get quite a bit better prices that way.

Few procedures are an emergency.

I've tried to do that for relatively routine care and it's a headache and a half. I spent half a workday (because, of course, I could only do it during business hours--good thing I have a job with a flexible schedule) calling up doctors' offices and waiting while they figured out how much they charged for a new patient appointment. If ZocDoc reliably had that information, it would make shopping around easier (my insurance had a directory but most of the price info was wrong).

In the absence of that, it's just not so easy to shop around for medical care.

Very often, the answer to that question is not known. I went through this when my wife was pregnant with out first and I was in graduate school. We were sitting down with the accounting rep from the hospital planning the next few months and she had zero idea of what the cost was going to be for routine procedures.

Honestly, having asked the question, I can tell you while so few people ask. The answers you get and the effort you have to put in to try to get a real answer is @#$@#$ing absurd.

And ask for the price with insurance or out of pocket. Sometimes out of pocket is 50% less. Truly insane.

> They can continue to set their own rates, but a different rate for each patient must be prohibited.

This is a terrible idea. That means no discounts for people in need, and no doctors saying "don't charge her for that aspirin" as both would become illegal.

I'm all for transparency in pricing, but the lack of flexibility in charging customers is already a big problem. When you go to the hospital, everything is charged at max-price, then insurance companies pay out their negotiated rates. People without insurance don't have the ability to negotiate and end up with ludicrous bills that even the most generous insurance company wouldn't pay.

This idea is based on healthcare not being a scam. You can ask for a price and then will tell you a price but even if you pay that price, up front, in cash, you will later get bills for more "services", received or perceived. In any other industry people would go to prison.

Yes. My wife recently went for a physical, something covered fully under our plan. We were surprised to see a bill follow and a separate consultation charge (not covered) alongside the physical charge (covered and zero rated). It turns out because she asked the doctor a question the doctor decided that was outside the scope of the physical and constituted a separate consultation. Of course how you're supposed to know what is or isn't in scope I have no idea.

It's also not a service people can easily "shop around" for in an emergency, or go without. Heck, the information asymmetry, alone, between the buyer of the service and the person offering it (that is, the information required to evaluate if they're getting the correct treatment at an appropriate cost) ensures the market will not be a fair one.

Anyone who's gone to a mechanic that's performed unnecessary work knows what that's like... and that's just a car.

Imagine that you get charged for a $600 gown after the fact, but you can get that same exact gown from the manufacturer or any other company for $80 -- You should be able to reimburse the hospital to replace this item at that cost and a max of 20%... this would keep them from raping people on items of no importance.

It's not even the same ballpark. At any reputable mechanic you can get a diagnosis done for free or low cost, and there exist books that estimate the time cost and replacement parts needed for pretty much every repair. There are some known unknowns going into it, like finding worn parts that need to be replaced, but I find that auto repair shops are pretty upfront about possible additional costs. I haven't had any similar experiences in healthcare; I don't think I've ever gotten an answer from a medical practitioner or office manager about the cost of a visit, procedure, lab work, or to what extent it would be covered by my insurance. Even for a vertically integrated HMO like Kaiser, simply no-one you can talk to knows.

I have asked, and also asked for a discount if I paid on the spot. You can often get a third off the price that way - just by asking.

It's the same with auto repairs. I'd take my car to the dealer for repairs, the service dept quotes me a price, I say that price sounds a little high, the price drops 30%.

In any negotiation, you're going to get the sucker price if you don't ask what the price is, or make no attempt to negotiate. Nobody is obliged to give you their best price automatically.

If you don't mind me asking, what kind of medical office/procedure were you able to get a cash price and discount on, in what setting, and which employee did you ask? I've never heard of that happening in the US before the fact; I have heard about negotiating down your medical bill with hospitals after the services have been rendered, though that seems like a crapshoot to me.


The current situation isn't like a mechanic at all. If a mechanic tells me I need some work done, I can call various mechanics and ask what they would charge to do that, and they'll tell me.

If you try that with a hospital, they'll tell you no. Go ahead and try asking your doctor what something will cost.

If I could ask for a price up front, then people who aren't in an emergency could shop around. That would force hospitals to actually compete, which would normally mean most providers would be within a range of the average market price.

So when an emergency does occur and you were taken to a random hospital, chances are that hospital would have prices close to the market price.

> If you try that with a hospital, they'll tell you no. Go ahead and try asking your doctor what something will cost.

My experience is they will tell you, and you can ask for a better price, and I've always gotten one.

The idea that one cannot negotiate with the hospital, the doctor, and the dentist is just incorrect. Try it next time.

My comment about mechanics was specifically with regards to information asymmetry.

That is, 99% of people do not know enough about cars to determine if they are being fleeced.

Now imagine dealing with the human body.

Information symmetry leads to market failures:

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Information_asymmetry

Even that wouldn't work, because emergency care tends to consist of different treatments from nonemergency care (and if they weren't different, the hospital's accountants would nevertheless make them appear so).

So you'd have a hospital with competitively priced nonemergency care and extortionately priced emergency care. Honestly it would surprise me if something like this weren't already happening in the current US system.

Most health care is not delivered in an emergency.

And even when it is an emergency, prices for everything could still be made available.

Hospitals do decide how much they are going to charge for everything before you get the particular procedure. It's just not published.

>You can ask for a price and then will tell you a price but even if you pay that price, up front, in cash, you will later get bills for more "services", received or perceived. In any other industry people would go to prison.

Not arguing with you, but there's another field where this is common: Law.

Happened to a friend of mine who shopped around and got a commitment in advance for the price. He reminded them of their commitment after they billed him for all the extras, and refused to pay it. They withdrew the extra charges.

He's lucky they just didn't send it to collections as many institutions would do if a patient refused to pay.

There is way too much money in the current system for pricing to become legitimate. All the waste and overcharging is someone's profit. And the Republicans certainly won't do anything about this in the next years. Because "regulation" is bad.

It is the way that the licensed practice of medicine is so heavily regulated that creates the noncompetitive environment in the first place.

Though I wouldn't expect Republicans to ever admit that, at least congressional ones. If the regulation existed under Reagan its the best thing ever (see: if establishment corporations abuse it) and if wasn't its communism (see: donor corporations don't want to be regulated).

The services are too expensive, yes, but that's not what I'm getting at. I'm saying that even the inflated sticker price won't prevent tons of random other bills from flying out of nowhere. Once I got an anesthesia bill -- for almost ten thousand dollars -- after an event that didn't involve anesthesia, at which the anesthesiologist was not even present. There was just some stored procedure in their database that fired off bills.

My wife's wheelchair that the insurance company is paying for costs $6,000. The "loaner" wheelchair she's using now costs $400. The $6,000 chair being built is essentially the same as the $400 chair. Fraud like this is the reason we have the most expensive per capita healthcare in the world.

reply


https://www.mdsave.com

I think the pricing is an implicit way the cog in the engine works.

I don't necessarily agree with it, but I see it and always think about it when anybody points out how expensive medical care is here in the USA.

Biotech R&D advances in the USA are funded by monstrously price gouging insurance companies.

Are you a biotech innovator? Your best bet is to start in the USA because you can charge a lot of money and nobody will lift a finger that influences your market potential like what happens in other countries.

Hopefully a large pharma company will buy your small pharma or medical device company because they have 2 things you don't:

1. Distribution - 1 sales rep for every doctor 2. Synthetic Scaling Insight - They have deep insights and grandfathered advantages in this arena, lest you can double down on putting in 40M-100M to make it happen.

---Or so this was the way it was explained to me through hundreds of interactions trying to build a genetics company in the USA. ---

The elephant in the room anytime we talk about US healthcare is our flawed food environment - Sugar. It's creeping up on other countries fast.....

Truth in billing, which is required of telephone carriers would be huge by itself in the medical field. Also, being able to opt out of a $600 gown, etc...

The other day I went to the doctor and had a minor procedure done (I had two moles I wanted removed) and asked "How much will this cost if insurance doesn't cover it?"

The answer: "I don't know"

How can you not know what the cost of a routine procedure like that is? If a simple thing like that can't be give a cost what hope do we have?

Edit: If anyone is curious, $580 but my insurance covered it.

How big was the medical facility? Might be the case that the doctor genuinely doesn't know since the hospital operations folks determine the price?

If the ACA had sought to create a competitive market between the consumer and the provider instead of between the consumer and the insurer, it would have been a truly revolutionary leap forward.

Instead, we got entitlement expansion.

The problem with this thinking is you don't know what services you'll require (apart from routine checkups and specific treatments for already diagnosed problems). It does me no good to have a list of all the thousands of possible things a hospital might do along with a price for each one.

That's definitely part of the problem too.. but that exists because of the pricing structure hospitals use.

If I go into a store and buy a part, they don't say, well let me call the factory, and they'll get a list of all the things that were done to create this particular part, and a price for each. The store comes back with a list: Raw materials: $ Packing materials: $ Surcharge for production delay caused by spill: $ Resurfacing of part because of material defect: $

If a manufacturer tried that, they would be out of business immediately. Yet that's exactly what hospitals do, even down to a charge for the 2 cents worth of aspirin.

In normal businesses, they charge a price for the product that covers the details, the mistakes, the extras required to delivery the product. The mistakes, etc are averaged out over all of the items produced, along with the cost of the misc supplies, equipment, etc.

I constantly feel like my doctors are hamstrung in providing me with the best medical care because of this. It's hard to recommend the best medical option for your patient when you have no idea at what point in time they will be able to afford it. It's fine to say a simple surgery will fix a problem for me but if you don't know how long I'll have to save to afford it it could snowball into a larger/more difficult surgery.

This week my wife and I went to the hospital here in Waterloo and delivered our third child. Total cost was $16... to park our car overnight in the garage.

Now, our delivery was as close to perfect as you can get. We were only there overnight, but there are a million unknowns with a baby, and I'm just so thankful knowing that no matter what might have happened, we would have received what we needed, when we needed it, and if it wasn't available at our local hospital, we would be transferred to where we needed to go— all at no charge.

There isn't really a message here, just grateful to live in a country where my medical professionals can recommend me the care I need without having to have a conversation about costs. And most importantly, that that same care is available to everyone in my country, not just those who happen to work a salaried white collar job.

> "Congress need only mandate that all hospitals, physicians and labs publish legitimate prices—like all other businesses"

Is that true for ALL other businesses? I know some businesses are under control of price fixing legislation, but is that true for all?

As others have pointed out, it's not true for some industries: auto repair, enterprise software and college tuition. Also, cell phone and Internet service "bundles".

All of these industries have at least one thing in common: they're kind of scammy.

I guess that excludes enterprise software companies.

I would wager it is not true for any business.

college tuition

The methods of Medicare pricing were established by DeBakey's subordinates when Johnson pushed Medicare through. It's backroom deals all the way down.

Error in the article: auto insurers also have negotiated rates with service providers, including body shops and auto glass repairers.

