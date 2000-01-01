And while I did initially think that might be deliberate (because hey, why bother showing a link to your search engine on the first page of results in your search engine?), Bing and DuckDuckGo are listed when you search 'search engine' in those search engines.
Makes me wonder why Google doesn't list themself here.
Search engines just do dumb scraping of web pages. Google understands the webpage, so that when I look up "pancake recipe" it will just show me the steps to making pancakes rather than pointing me to websites with pancake recipes.
It's more like an "internet integrator".
