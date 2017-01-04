Bitcoin's gains have been buoyed by renewed interest from China, where money is rushing out of the country as its currency, the yuan, continues to weaken...
According to a recent Business Insider Intelligence briefing, citing data from Cryptocompare: "In the first 24 hours of the new year, over 5 million bitcoins were bought in Chinese yuan, equating to $3.8 billion. In contrast, just 53,000 bitcoins were bought in US dollars."
Come on that doesn't even make sense. Perhaps a notional value of 5 million bitcoin by volume were traded, but some phrases make more sense than others.
1. https://www.coinbase.com/charts
https://www.ft.com/content/b5d66ed8-d1b3-11e6-b06b-680c49b4b...
