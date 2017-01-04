Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bitcoin Is an Escapist Safe Haven (bloomberg.com)
Quoting from http://www.businessinsider.com/bitcoin-price-january-4-2017-...

Bitcoin's gains have been buoyed by renewed interest from China, where money is rushing out of the country as its currency, the yuan, continues to weaken...

According to a recent Business Insider Intelligence briefing, citing data from Cryptocompare: "In the first 24 hours of the new year, over 5 million bitcoins were bought in Chinese yuan, equating to $3.8 billion. In contrast, just 53,000 bitcoins were bought in US dollars."

1/3rd of the entire bitcoin supply changed hands in China in a 24 hour time period?

Come on that doesn't even make sense. Perhaps a notional value of 5 million bitcoin by volume were traded, but some phrases make more sense than others.

Which isn't surprising at all, because many of the Chinese exchanges have no trading fees. So of course you have massive volumes.

Anyone have a source for cross-country flows or Bitcoin? I am curious if it is getting gentler treatment, in the U.S. and Europe, on account of it siphoning wealth out of South America, China and Russia and into the former's economies.

Notable is that Ethereum is experiencing a lagging, but similar, increase in value. According to Coinbase [1], it has gone from 8.30 -> 11.42 (37%) since the 1st.

1. https://www.coinbase.com/charts

Contrast that with this utterly terrible FT article (login required, but you can search for the title on Google and bypass it):

https://www.ft.com/content/b5d66ed8-d1b3-11e6-b06b-680c49b4b...

