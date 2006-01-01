reply
While yes the language is nice, I think using something like Opal would provide most of the syntactic pleasantries while being easier to understand when it comes to tuning and debugging.
If what I'm saying is nonsense, I'm missing the point, or short sighted please learn me! :)
On the off-chance you pulled that name out of a hat, or for the benefit of anyone else who might not realize you are referencing a real project:
https://github.com/bryanjos/elixirscript
If you want to add processes, that could be very hard.
If you also want the supervisors, that's difficult but probably not has much as adding Erlang style processes.
reply