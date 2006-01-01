Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Elixir v1.4.0 released (github.com)
Elixir v1.4.0 released (github.com)

6 comments





Coming from Ruby, Elixir feels like a powerful, beautiful language with a surprisingly radical but ultimately simple approach to concurrency thanks to Erlang/BEAM, and Phoenix is like Rails 2006, as far as the framework to sell Elixir's advantages to the masses. It's very powerful and scaling "just works". All Elixir needs now is a viable ElixirScript that can compile down to JS/WASM, and along with Nerves it's ready for world domination. ;)

I'm not sure why you want to compile Elixir or Erlang to JS... Most of the magic of the language is provided by BEAM and OTP which for a multitude of reasons cannot be properly implemented in any JS engine/backend I'm aware of. If anything I'd think the abstractions of Elixir/Erlang would be cumbersome and very awkward when writing performant code which had to be transpired to JS. The biggest reason being is BEAM can do preemptive scheduling, interrupting a running process to ensure all have equal execution. This is a stark contrast to everything I know about how most any other VM or runtime work (which cannot preempt).

While yes the language is nice, I think using something like Opal would provide most of the syntactic pleasantries while being easier to understand when it comes to tuning and debugging.

If what I'm saying is nonsense, I'm missing the point, or short sighted please learn me! :)

>All Elixir needs now is a viable ElixirScript that can compile down to JS/WASM

On the off-chance you pulled that name out of a hat, or for the benefit of anyone else who might not realize you are referencing a real project:

https://github.com/bryanjos/elixirscript

If all you need in js/wasm is the functional layer of the language, that could be easy.

If you want to add processes, that could be very hard.

If you also want the supervisors, that's difficult but probably not has much as adding Erlang style processes.

What's stopping a compile of Erlang to JS via LLVM and Emscripten and just taking the expected performance hit?

Erlang doesn't compile to machine code, but to bytecode that runs into the Erlang VM. So you would probably have to run the Erlang VM on top of javascript... I'm not sure whether it's possible, but it sure sounds heavy.




