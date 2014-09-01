Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
A new generation of Chromebooks, designed to work with millions of apps (blog.google)
68 points by shankarvellal 1 hour ago | 61 comments





I bought a new chromebook a few months ago. One of the nicer ones, not the super cheap one.

I'm just as disappointed as I was when I first used a chromebook 4 years ago. It's slow, already crashed once - requiring a full re-install, the touchpad barely registers my finger, and it loses battery in a few days. Seriously if I leave it alone for a few days it drops from 100% battery to like 5%.

For $449 I'd rather buy a 5 year old macbook air than use another chromebook. I'm selling mine.

It sounds like you got a defective unit. I've used half a dozen Chromebooks across the price spectrum, and none have had any of those problems (even the lowly Acer C720 from years ago). In particular, battery life and touchpad are usually excellent on most Chromebooks.

Which model, and how much did you pay? Your experience is not at all typical.

A few days?! That's a killer feature for me... most laptops can barely get through half a day.

I think he meant that it looses its charge without him using it.

They mean in standby, not in use.

Full specs for anyone who's interested: http://www.samsung.com/us/computing/chromebooks/12-14/xe513c...

Still only 32GB eMMC, this is not excusable anymore; there is no 4G modem in this, only wifi, a portable device without storage is pointless can barely fit 2 1080 movies on it....

well, it is a chromebook. i think they want the users to keep everything in the cloud and use storage as cache.

i have the same concern, its a deal breaker for me. if i am paying $500, why cant i have some decent storage so i can do things offline and store movies and what not. i dont / cant stream 100% of the time

The 32GB iPad Pro 9.7, Smart Keyboard and Pencil are $599, $149, and $99 for a total of $847. The Samsung Chromebook Plus is $449 and has a keyboard and stylus

I can get a 256GB version of the iPad pro, I don't care about the price atm, I want an option.

There's a long way between your price sensitivity and "not excusable". There's a place in the market for this, without question, especially since it sports removable storage.

No sorry a 500$ with 32GB of storage is not excusable.

Removable storage is pointless since they would likely not to support a filesystem which can be easily mounted on any computer (windows/linux/osx) and support files of 4GB or greater in size.

More importantly media apps like Amazon Instant Video, Netflix and Spotify which allow you to cache/download media for offline use do not allow you to use removable storage for that purpose and my downloaded spotify songs alone would fill A 32GB device.

I can download a few seasons of my TV shows from Amazon Video, Netflix and my entire music library from Spotify into my iPhone but I can't download even a full season of a 8-10 episode per season show onto a device with 32GB.

32GB eMMC is also very slow because of how the storage channel works, so sorry there is no excuse with having so little storage.

Also SD cards are slow, die fairly quickly, can easily get lost, and buying 256GB of storage in microSDXC Class 10 cards from a reliable source (as in definitely not fake) costs about as much as the difference between an iPad/iPhone with a 32GB and 256GB here in the UK.

There's an SD slot, no?

There's also a USB slot so? I don't want to deal with storage and SD cards that die when you copy large files to them.

I currently use the Samsung Note 2014 (with the Wacom digitizer) as my portable Media player with pretty expensive 64GB cards and it's not fun, they are easy to lose and you still need to swap cards and the media transfer speed to those cards unless you pop them into a reader is so freaking slow and then you get into problems because you can't easily copy large files to them (as in 720+ movies and 1080 ~1 hour TV shows) since exFAT or NTFS is often not supported which defeats the purpose anyhow.

And if "less than official digital copies" are not you thing then both Amazon and Netflix allow you to download videos on mobile devices and play them back while offline, and they do not allow you to use your SD card for the cache.

OK. So it doesn't work for your use case.

But: "a portable device without storage is pointless can barely fit 2 1080 movies on it...."

is not true. I imagine a vast majority of the population carries a portable device that can't fit 2 1080p movies. Indeed, the number of people watching 1080p movies on their phone is probably pretty small to begin with.

This isn't a phone, this is a laptop with a 12" screen....

A phone with 32GB is also not excusable when camera photos take up 5-10MB today, and most phones can shoot 4K video.


Yes:

http://www.samsung.com/us/computing/chromebooks/12-14/xe513c...

$450 is a bit more than I'd like to pay for something that's a tablet+. I wonder how these compare with the Asus Flip, which is $260? That feels a bit better for a device I'm just going to use to watch some movies on and maybe a bit more.

I have an Asus Flip, which I love, and use for serious work (I use Ubuntu via crouton). I would be willing to pay a little more for an Intel chip to alleviate the headaches of broken software having ARM has occasionally caused.

The light weight of the Flip was a big factor for me as well, since my main machine was hurting my back, so hopefully these new Chromebooks are around as light.

The new Flip was just announced, it has an Intel CPU (but it's also twice as expensive, sadly):

https://www.asus.com/Notebooks/ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C302CA/

Has a core m7 and 8 gigs of ram, that's fast enough to run Bitwig in crouton

Could whatever changes they made to accommodate Android apps, break crouton? dnschneid works at Google, so he could make the necessary updates if given the time, but sometimes I wonder whether crouton will remain a priority...

I'd be willing to pay good money for an 11" Asus Flip (with or without the flip capability) with great screen resolution, backlit keys, and other high-end features. Increasingly it's my go to travel machine even though I can't run a few applications I like to.

The #1 thing that jumps out at me is a high res screen, which is the reason I returned my flip. I liked most everything about the flip, but doing tablet things on it like reading or watching movies was unpleasant considering I've been using high res screens for some time now.

"A new generation of Chromebooks"... that are likely to not have any meaningful retail distribution in Australia, if past experience is to be any guide.

Any Chromebooks that have been available locally have been generally much lower spec versions than what have been available in the US. I don't know why Google Australia isn't doing more to increase their visibility locally?

Google barely sells them directly, they don't market them that much even in the US with the exception of a few devices.

As for the specs well honestly the "high end" Chromebooks are a joke, are you really going to buy a 1000-2000$ Core i5 Chromebook?

The CPU and RAM on these things doesn't matter that much for their use cases, even with the general purpose android repackaged apps it still wouldn't matter, what does matter is the storage and even the Core i5 models come with 32-64GB storage usually which is a joke.

How are they doing this? Is there an Android runtime embedded in Chrome OS now?

Yes. LWN has the details: https://lwn.net/Articles/701964/

You've been able to run some Android apps inside chrome for a couple of years now: https://chrome.googleblog.com/2014/09/first-set-of-android-a.... Perhaps this is based on that?

No, the previous method was very different, and it required developers to modify their apps for Chromebooks, if they were to work at all.

This article explains it:

http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2016/05/the-play-store-comes-...

Ah, right! Thanks for the link.

They put the whole Android framework in a Linux container that runs on Chrome OS.

From when I used Samsung Galaxy S[N]; I cannot even imagine the amount of non-removable crapware this laptop will have.

If you want to fiddle with Android on a laptop, try RemixOS; I used it for a while in a virtual machine when my phone broke and it's awesome.

Chromebooks have generally been okay when it comes to bloatware (OEMs seemingly aren't allowed to do more than pre-install easily-removable (Chrome) extensions, and even that doesn't seem to be very common). Maybe that's going to change now that this is closer to an Android device.

They mention exactly two third-party apps installed:

https://news.samsung.com/us/2017+ces+Samsung+Chromebook+Plus...

I can assure you the Galaxy S didn't mention all the preinstalled s* it had.

What about the google crapware, does it remove that too?

You mean Chrome, a calculator, a camera app, and a file explorer? Those are pretty much the only apps preinstalled on a Chromebook.

The most interesting thing will happen when an Android phone with a screen & keyboard is Android with a Chrome desktop. Marketing shouldn't be burning the midnight oil to figure out the branding of Android/Chrome cross overs.

I would actually really like to see a "crossover" phone. Windows is trying this strategy, but of course then I'd have to carry a windows phone. I can imagine how nice it would be if I could just take my phone out and dock it and do some work or make a presentation.

Resuming: I would buy one.

The price is not that bad (comparing with Mac world) assuming that it's well built (looks metal?), has an high screen resolution and access to android ecosystem. I would just need a way to run VScode or Sublime.

>I would just need a way to run VScode or sublime

I'm assuming Crouton is still an option on this device, so that would give you an Ubuntu environment. Not as elegant as a native app, but it works.

2400x1600 http://www.samsung.com/us/computing/chromebooks/12-14/xe513c...

What are they referring to when speaking of "built-in" virus protection?

If it's not a chrome app, it won't run on a chromebook. The browser sandbox is incredibly tight.

Means it can't run .Exes so it's safe! Just like OSX.

Tangential: This is the first time I've seen the .google TLD in use. Looks...weird.

Can you get root access on these? Use a HOSTS file etc?

Hopefully like some other chromebooks have been, they will be relatively hackable (e.g.: they will make it easy to install your own OS on too if you want).

edit: relatively easy -- I'm typing this on a Toshiba Chromebook on which I flashed a new BIOS to turn it into a regular PC laptop. Had to do the washer removal trick, etc. I think this was a good trade off on Google's part, between security and freedom, actually.

kind of, there's chroot hacks that let you run Linux distros on them :)

So ChromeOS can now run android apps.

It's a step away from the purity of design of the original vision, without the usefulness of actually just coming out and admitting the things run Linux (and, say, letting us run linux apps on them without jumping through hoops). And it doesn't solve the performance problems (Chrome is amazingly heavyweight. My modest school-issued machine will sometimes crash if I've got a moderate number of tabs open, due to what I think is OOM). But it will give us a handful of useful apps. And at the end of the day, it lets me play Quake (and maybe Doom) on a chromebook, as well as anything I can convince RetroArch to work with. So I'm happy.

Will it explode?

Chromeos is so strange. It's not at all light weight but manages to be one of the most useless OSes out there. At least with android you get a certain form factor but I really don't see the point in chromeos at all.

Its great for non-technical people and people supporting family. I haven't had to support a single Mac or Windows problem since getting my parents a Chromebook :D

It's a given that those with Chromebooks will not have Mac or Windows problems.

But beyond that, I'd agree that giving children or parents a Chromebook will cut down on tech support requests.

I also think as a parent, it might be relatively easy to monitor a (younger) child's use of the device through Chrome itself.

Because you've had to support Chromebook problems instead?

Yup. Useless OS powers one of the best-selling notebooks on Amazon. It also used in a lot of schools.

I gave it to my mom and she loves it versus a complicated Windows machine she used to have.

But yeah, you don't use it so it's useless.

Useless is a pretty relative term. If what I want is something I can send some emails on, watch a movie or do facebook; something light, cheap and instant on is pretty appealing. It's like a tablet with a keyboard.

And there's the management features that have made them so appealing to schools. Cheap to acquire and easy for someone without a great deal of IT experience to manage.

Wow - Google actually knows about Slack. That's surprising, most Googler's I know still use Hangouts to communicate at work and have never heard of Slack lol.

Slack has replaced hangouts as the primary chat for my friends and I. Hipchat replaced hangouts at work as the primary chat.

