I'm just as disappointed as I was when I first used a chromebook 4 years ago. It's slow, already crashed once - requiring a full re-install, the touchpad barely registers my finger, and it loses battery in a few days. Seriously if I leave it alone for a few days it drops from 100% battery to like 5%.
For $449 I'd rather buy a 5 year old macbook air than use another chromebook. I'm selling mine.
reply
Still only 32GB eMMC, this is not excusable anymore; there is no 4G modem in this, only wifi, a portable device without storage is pointless can barely fit 2 1080 movies on it....
i have the same concern, its a deal breaker for me. if i am paying $500, why cant i have some decent storage so i can do things offline and store movies and what not. i dont / cant stream 100% of the time
Removable storage is pointless since they would likely not to support a filesystem which can be easily mounted on any computer (windows/linux/osx) and support files of 4GB or greater in size.
More importantly media apps like Amazon Instant Video, Netflix and Spotify which allow you to cache/download media for offline use do not allow you to use removable storage for that purpose and my downloaded spotify songs alone would fill A 32GB device.
I can download a few seasons of my TV shows from Amazon Video, Netflix and my entire music library from Spotify into my iPhone but I can't download even a full season of a 8-10 episode per season show onto a device with 32GB.
32GB eMMC is also very slow because of how the storage channel works, so sorry there is no excuse with having so little storage.
Also SD cards are slow, die fairly quickly, can easily get lost, and buying 256GB of storage in microSDXC Class 10 cards from a reliable source (as in definitely not fake) costs about as much as the difference between an iPad/iPhone with a 32GB and 256GB here in the UK.
I currently use the Samsung Note 2014 (with the Wacom digitizer) as my portable Media player with pretty expensive 64GB cards and it's not fun, they are easy to lose and you still need to swap cards and the media transfer speed to those cards unless you pop them into a reader is so freaking slow and then you get into problems because you can't easily copy large files to them (as in 720+ movies and 1080 ~1 hour TV shows) since exFAT or NTFS is often not supported which defeats the purpose anyhow.
And if "less than official digital copies" are not you thing then both Amazon and Netflix allow you to download videos on mobile devices and play them back while offline, and they do not allow you to use your SD card for the cache.
But: "a portable device without storage is pointless can barely fit 2 1080 movies on it...."
is not true. I imagine a vast majority of the population carries a portable device that can't fit 2 1080p movies. Indeed, the number of people watching 1080p movies on their phone is probably pretty small to begin with.
A phone with 32GB is also not excusable when camera photos take up 5-10MB today, and most phones can shoot 4K video.
http://www.samsung.com/us/computing/chromebooks/12-14/xe513c...
The light weight of the Flip was a big factor for me as well, since my main machine was hurting my back, so hopefully these new Chromebooks are around as light.
https://www.asus.com/Notebooks/ASUS-Chromebook-Flip-C302CA/
Any Chromebooks that have been available locally have been generally much lower spec versions than what have been available in the US. I don't know why Google Australia isn't doing more to increase their visibility locally?
As for the specs well honestly the "high end" Chromebooks are a joke, are you really going to buy a 1000-2000$ Core i5 Chromebook?
The CPU and RAM on these things doesn't matter that much for their use cases, even with the general purpose android repackaged apps it still wouldn't matter, what does matter is the storage and even the Core i5 models come with 32-64GB storage usually which is a joke.
This article explains it:
http://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2016/05/the-play-store-comes-...
If you want to fiddle with Android on a laptop, try RemixOS; I used it for a while in a virtual machine when my phone broke and it's awesome.
https://news.samsung.com/us/2017+ces+Samsung+Chromebook+Plus...
The price is not that bad (comparing with Mac world) assuming that it's well built (looks metal?), has an high screen resolution and access to android ecosystem. I would just need a way to run VScode or Sublime.
I'm assuming Crouton is still an option on this device, so that would give you an Ubuntu environment. Not as elegant as a native app, but it works.
edit: relatively easy -- I'm typing this on a Toshiba Chromebook on which I flashed a new BIOS to turn it into a regular PC laptop. Had to do the washer removal trick, etc. I think this was a good trade off on Google's part, between security and freedom, actually.
It's a step away from the purity of design of the original vision, without the usefulness of actually just coming out and admitting the things run Linux (and, say, letting us run linux apps on them without jumping through hoops). And it doesn't solve the performance problems (Chrome is amazingly heavyweight. My modest school-issued machine will sometimes crash if I've got a moderate number of tabs open, due to what I think is OOM). But it will give us a handful of useful apps. And at the end of the day, it lets me play Quake (and maybe Doom) on a chromebook, as well as anything I can convince RetroArch to work with. So I'm happy.
But beyond that, I'd agree that giving children or parents a Chromebook will cut down on tech support requests.
I gave it to my mom and she loves it versus a complicated Windows machine she used to have.
But yeah, you don't use it so it's useless.
And there's the management features that have made them so appealing to schools. Cheap to acquire and easy for someone without a great deal of IT experience to manage.
I'm just as disappointed as I was when I first used a chromebook 4 years ago. It's slow, already crashed once - requiring a full re-install, the touchpad barely registers my finger, and it loses battery in a few days. Seriously if I leave it alone for a few days it drops from 100% battery to like 5%.
For $449 I'd rather buy a 5 year old macbook air than use another chromebook. I'm selling mine.
reply