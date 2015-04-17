reply
I think it would be a great museum for undeveloped land in Tacoma or Oakland, though.
You could start it off as a touring exhibit, like they're doing for the Star Wars costumes (currently at the Denver Art Museum). This also worked for the controversial Bible Museum, which is is now (privately) in D.C.
One of the problems of this idea may be, what do you do about new exhibits?
Maybe all those comic books are just... junk and don't need a permanent place to be displayed in an expensive city. Maybe things like the Rockwell paintings can go to the Rockwell Museum that already exists. Or at least the majority of the collection can be easily digitized, and available to all via The Internet Archive. How about $1.5 billion to TIA, as well as all these "artifacts"
How about, sell off all the originals, and give the money to charity.
As quoted in the article from Presidio Trust board member:
“If it’s your land, you can do pretty much what you want,” Bechtle says. “But with public land, there is just a higher level of scrutiny.”
The trust developed design guidelines for the site. The building could be no higher than 45 feet; as for looks, the trust didn’t want a building that replicated an old-fashioned architectural style...
...in short Lucas proposal didn't meet the guidelines and he didn't want to compromise.
Personally, I think the museum is a fantastic deal and any city would be blessed with the gift -- still hoping SF & Lucas find a mutual agreement (one of which not be exclusive to Lucas items/curation).
Yes, Lucas wants to create a monument. Building it in the middle of nowhere where no one will visit doesn't serve that purpose, but then it doesn't really serve the public interest either. I do hope that some reasonable accommodation can be arrived at in a location that will give many people access to the art.
If he wants the museum to happen, he'd better withdraw his big, fat thumb from the pie a little, and let someone else determine just how much of his personal art collection qualifies as "cultural treasure".
You have to figure that there's at least one person in every major American city who has seen the Star Wars Christmas Special, in addition to all the people who "have a baaaaad feeling about this," after seeing the movies he has directed personally, and the "enhancements" made to certain works for their DVD release.
That's why all the cities want to know what exactly he's going to put into the museum, and replying "that's proprietary information" just raises a huge, Hutt-sized warning flag over the whole project.
Besides that, I just visited the Art Institute of Chicago a few days ago, which sort of anchored my expectations for "art museum". No city wants to green light a project expecting "art museum" and end up four years later with "that useless, ugly building full of m-f-ing Gungan codpieces and Ewok hats."
Truly, real estate brings out the worst in man.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/04/1...
> “We got letters saying, ‘You guys are going to get what you deserve. You’re going to bring drug dealers, all this crime and lowlife in here,’”
This, along with the labeling of people living in a household making [$90k*80% = $72k] as "low income," makes it incredibly difficult for me to read this with a straight face.
