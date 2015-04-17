Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
George Lucas Can't Give His $1.5B Museum Away (bloomberg.com)
44 points by rafaelc 1 hour ago | 24 comments





Even a really rich dude can't expect to get the single best public site in a large metropolitan area to build a monument to himself. I don't think the goofy tasteless art collection referenced in TFA is even a consideration; Lucas will die eventually and then they can start hanging decent art. If he had picked a smaller city, or a major university, or a less valuable site in the cities he's targeted, the project would have been started already. Instead, he has chosen rare open coastal land in the busiest most valuable neighborhoods of top-tier cities. If he had gotten either of the first two sites, the nation would soon have been covered with similarly pointless museums bearing the names of our silliest billionaires. Thankfully those who made these decisions have both taste and integrity.

Seems like part of the problem is that he insists that the museum be located some of most highly prized real estate in the entire world. Of course it would be hard to get it built on Crissy Field! Duh. Why not Columbus Circle NYC or Trafalgar Square or the Champs Elysee? Kind of stupid to even ask.

I think it would be a great museum for undeveloped land in Tacoma or Oakland, though.

To be fair, Crissy Field is underutilized prime real estate screaming for a worthwhile, architecturally beautiful monument/museum of some sort. It's too big of a field, usually mostly empty, to be sitting in such a scenic location, and any development there would surely continue to offer plenty of green public park space. It's not like Columbus Circle which is fully utilized.

+1 for reopening it as a GA air field and solving at least my commute.

Personally I don't think Maxfield Parrish rates Crissy field, but opinions differ. But a nice big lot next to Lake Merrit seems about right.

Yes, it really doesn't HAVE to be in Crissy Field (of course, diehard SF residents are going to get upset!), and if anything, you'd want to build it in a place that allows it to develop a new area as a focal point of attraction.

Star Wars lost Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Original Screenplay to Annie Hall by Woody Allen. Given how significant Star Wars was to our culture, I think it was a mistake on the part of the Academy.

If I had billions and wanted to leave a legacy, I'd establish a nature preserve or fund a space telescope. Making a building for my comic book collection seems pretty low on the list.

Funny, Denver recently created a whole museum for the Clyfford Still collection. The work was given to any city who would put up the funds for the museum itself. This seems like a better deal (I'm not a fan of Clyfford Still, so I'm less than enthusiastic over the museum)

You could start it off as a touring exhibit, like they're doing for the Star Wars costumes (currently at the Denver Art Museum). This also worked for the controversial Bible Museum, which is is now (privately) in D.C.

One of the problems of this idea may be, what do you do about new exhibits?

Maybe all those comic books are just... junk and don't need a permanent place to be displayed in an expensive city. Maybe things like the Rockwell paintings can go to the Rockwell Museum that already exists. Or at least the majority of the collection can be easily digitized, and available to all via The Internet Archive. How about $1.5 billion to TIA, as well as all these "artifacts"

How about, sell off all the originals, and give the money to charity.

I wish we legally purchase a copy of the original theatrical release of episodes 4-6.

http://www.ebay.com/itm/Star-Wars-Trilogy-VHS-1992-3-Tape-Se...

Ahh, the glorious FOX SET.

The 'despecialized editions' are reasonably faithful. These are certainly the ones I intend to bring my kids up on.

There was a story I saw a while back that the Rogue One director was saying Disney has (at least?) 4 restored.

Gonna be a while though. Fox has distribution rights to 4 for forever and 5/6 until (IIRC) 2020.

Han shot first.

Can we please cancel the plans for the new stadium (in SF) and just build the museum there?

This is so annoying to me. I love Maxfield Parrish's work, as well as other American illustrators, and this would be a great addition to any city. Perhaps I'm biased but I just have a lot of trouble understanding the objections that have derailed a couple of the past proposals.

From the outside it looks like a superb deal, but issues are in the details. Most notably, the Museum is being proposed on PUBLIC land and thus the conflict in meeting the requirements.

As quoted in the article from Presidio Trust board member:

“If it’s your land, you can do pretty much what you want,” Bechtle says. “But with public land, there is just a higher level of scrutiny.”

The trust developed design guidelines for the site. The building could be no higher than 45 feet; as for looks, the trust didn’t want a building that replicated an old-fashioned architectural style...

...in short Lucas proposal didn't meet the guidelines and he didn't want to compromise.

Personally, I think the museum is a fantastic deal and any city would be blessed with the gift -- still hoping SF & Lucas find a mutual agreement (one of which not be exclusive to Lucas items/curation).

That's fair enough. On the other hand, I never really understood the objections in Chicago.

Yes, Lucas wants to create a monument. Building it in the middle of nowhere where no one will visit doesn't serve that purpose, but then it doesn't really serve the public interest either. I do hope that some reasonable accommodation can be arrived at in a location that will give many people access to the art.

I would personally veto any museum that had a design requirement of "provide enough space to exhibit anything and everything that George Lucas wants to show off."

If he wants the museum to happen, he'd better withdraw his big, fat thumb from the pie a little, and let someone else determine just how much of his personal art collection qualifies as "cultural treasure".

You have to figure that there's at least one person in every major American city who has seen the Star Wars Christmas Special, in addition to all the people who "have a baaaaad feeling about this," after seeing the movies he has directed personally, and the "enhancements" made to certain works for their DVD release.

That's why all the cities want to know what exactly he's going to put into the museum, and replying "that's proprietary information" just raises a huge, Hutt-sized warning flag over the whole project.

Besides that, I just visited the Art Institute of Chicago a few days ago, which sort of anchored my expectations for "art museum". No city wants to green light a project expecting "art museum" and end up four years later with "that useless, ugly building full of m-f-ing Gungan codpieces and Ewok hats."

My other favorite George Lucas property development anecdote is that when Marin County refused to allow him to expand the Skywalker Ranch, he threatened to deploy weaponized low-income housing against his uber progressive neighbors.

Truly, real estate brings out the worst in man.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2015/04/1...

> Income requirements could be set so eligible residents had to make less than 80 percent of the area’s median income, the paper reported. The median household income for Marin County is $90,839

> “We got letters saying, ‘You guys are going to get what you deserve. You’re going to bring drug dealers, all this crime and lowlife in here,’”

This, along with the labeling of people living in a household making [$90k*80% = $72k] as "low income," makes it incredibly difficult for me to read this with a straight face.

reply


Actually that seems like a great idea. I can't think of many communities that need moderate-income housing more than Marin County does.

reply


Here's a free dinner! It consists of deep fried beef, topped with fresh crab, and nuts.

That is certainly quite unique, but can we have some substitutions? Quite a few people are vegetarian, and have nut or seafood allergies.

Ingrates!

