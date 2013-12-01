Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
I’m Joining LinkedIn (tomdale.net)
Lots of flagged comments, I suppose because of short quips related to the sleazy things LinkedIn has done in the past.

I'm sure he's not unaware of those things. I wonder if he's thinking he may be able to influence them? Discourage dark patterns? Discourage the current mobile experience that's broken unless you download the app and/or log in?

> Joining LinkedIn

Great, I'm glad Ember is gaining more traction in enterprise... but what does this mean for things like Fastboot, Ember 3.0, glimmer 2.0, ember-cli 3.0, and the whole cast of in-room-elephants such as ember-redux, flexi, ember-data, vr, etc.?

> I'm glad Ember is gaining more traction in enterprise

Isn't Ember mostly used in enterprise?

Regardless of web tech, Tom is an awesome dude and Linkedin is lucky to have him. ^5

> LinkedIn has bet big on Ember.

I like how as technologists we talk about "betting" on things. As if technology choices are like gambles.

Aren't they?

If there are two competing technologies, generally one will dominate, or more likely: both will be replaced by something new. You have to gamble that the technology you pick will stay relevant for long enough to be worth it.

They are bets. In the global market if you pick the wrong tool you severely limit your talent pool and upgrade path. Imagine being stuck on Marionette and Backbone these days. Tough to attract talent with old technology like that.

And this is the global market.

Imagine how worse it is if you want to hire local. Yikes.

Given the fact of uncertainty about the future, investing in anything (e.g., building applications using a particular framework) is a gamble. Granted, the ability to re-write is a good hedge, but you're still hedging a bet.

We need specialists too. We need the folks who can tune x86 assembly better than -gcc 03. We need people who can write segfault free C++ code, and we need people to fix the Rust borrow checker bugs http://blog.ezyang.com/2013/12/two-bugs-in-the-borrow-checke...

There are plenty of available consumer of good tools, with more coming into the market every day. We need more specialists. Every person has the same capacity, the same brain, the same capability to become an Einstein, a Hoare, a Dijkstra, a whatever modern Comp Sci figure or AI leader you admire these days.

Advanced tools act as force multipliers for specialists, allowing them to focus on just their specialty and execute it even better & more efficiently e.g. instead of having to hand optimise large swathes of a program, -O3 does a good-enough job for most things, allowing the specialist to spend even more time on the small number of super-hot tight loops.

(note for those playing along at home: both of those "bugs" come down to the same issue, which is lexical vs non-lexical analysis. That post was written in 2013, but adding the non-lexical feature has taken quite a long time, requiring a huge refactor to the compiler internally. We're just now getting to the point where the feature could actually be worked on directly.)

I firmly agree with your point here; we need more people of all kinds. Specialists, generalists, communicators, community organizers, all of it. Since this is an ember thread, I'll link to Yehuda: https://twitter.com/wycats/status/675498087717056512

Is this concerning? https://www.google.com/trends/explore?q=ember.js,react.js

In any case congrats on the new gig Tom.

I've moved from Ember to React year back. Then over year I've (crappily) recreated Ember.js using React.js and libraries.

Ember.js had many strong parts, but also had many issues that pulled it down. Documentation overfocused on explaining concepts but not providing examples of how to solve real issues. New release every six weeks bringing painful deprecations and changes. Lack of realworld apps to look up to for examples. Ember-Data that worked out the box... unless you weren't using Rails for your backend, in which case you've needed bridges and drivers for it to work. Rich of resources assuming that your backend is Rails or that you have enough of understaing about it to translate examples for your tech. All of this eventually pushed me away to React.js that seemed less opiniated about your backend and richer in examples and manuals, as well as unopiniated enough to forgive my mistakes and let me lear from them. Since moving I've made a lot of mistakes with my own solution build using React.js and libs from its ecosystem, which eventually made me understand design choices behind Ember.js, but I still preffer to improve on what I have now instead of considering returning to Ember.js.

Probably not for the same reason this isn't concerning:

https://www.google.com/trends/explore?q=vue.js,react.js

First I thought this was Jim Dale - the amazing narrator of Harry Potter - and was pretty confused.

So Tom Dale is one of the creators of Ember. Now he is joining LinkedIn to work with Ember. I think this is a little sad. I can't stop imagining that he thinks that something like React is better than Ember in all situations, but since he has such high Ember credentials and somehow LinkedIn decided to go with Ember then he feels he must accept that job.

reply


Is there a typo here? Why would he think React is better than Ember?

In any case, I think it's most likely that A) they are throwing a boatload of money at him, more than he could probably get anywhere else and B) giving him full autonomy to continue his desired work in a context where he has direct access to a lot of the hairiest problems.

Open source work is not known to be the most lucrative, so opportunities like this are very attractive, I really can't fault him for it.

I can't stop imagining that he thinks that something like React is better than Ember in all situations

Can you elaborate on this? I'm unfamiliar with Tom Dale and Ember so I'm admittedly ignorant, but it's not clear to me why he would think "something like React is better than Ember in all situations".

Huh? Why would you think that?

I think here we have the "my tooling/programming language is the best, in every situation everytime".

I could be wrong. Edit: typos

