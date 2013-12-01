I'm sure he's not unaware of those things. I wonder if he's thinking he may be able to influence them? Discourage dark patterns? Discourage the current mobile experience that's broken unless you download the app and/or log in?
Great, I'm glad Ember is gaining more traction in enterprise... but what does this mean for things like Fastboot, Ember 3.0, glimmer 2.0, ember-cli 3.0, and the whole cast of in-room-elephants such as ember-redux, flexi, ember-data, vr, etc.?
Isn't Ember mostly used in enterprise?
I like how as technologists we talk about "betting" on things. As if technology choices are like gambles.
If there are two competing technologies, generally one will dominate, or more likely: both will be replaced by something new. You have to gamble that the technology you pick will stay relevant for long enough to be worth it.
And this is the global market.
Imagine how worse it is if you want to hire local. Yikes.
There are plenty of available consumer of good tools, with more coming into the market every day. We need more specialists. Every person has the same capacity, the same brain, the same capability to become an Einstein, a Hoare, a Dijkstra, a whatever modern Comp Sci figure or AI leader you admire these days.
I firmly agree with your point here; we need more people of all kinds. Specialists, generalists, communicators, community organizers, all of it. Since this is an ember thread, I'll link to Yehuda: https://twitter.com/wycats/status/675498087717056512
In any case congrats on the new gig Tom.
Ember.js had many strong parts, but also had many issues that pulled it down. Documentation overfocused on explaining concepts but not providing examples of how to solve real issues. New release every six weeks bringing painful deprecations and changes. Lack of realworld apps to look up to for examples. Ember-Data that worked out the box... unless you weren't using Rails for your backend, in which case you've needed bridges and drivers for it to work. Rich of resources assuming that your backend is Rails or that you have enough of understaing about it to translate examples for your tech. All of this eventually pushed me away to React.js that seemed less opiniated about your backend and richer in examples and manuals, as well as unopiniated enough to forgive my mistakes and let me lear from them. Since moving I've made a lot of mistakes with my own solution build using React.js and libs from its ecosystem, which eventually made me understand design choices behind Ember.js, but I still preffer to improve on what I have now instead of considering returning to Ember.js.
https://www.google.com/trends/explore?q=vue.js,react.js
In any case, I think it's most likely that A) they are throwing a boatload of money at him, more than he could probably get anywhere else and B) giving him full autonomy to continue his desired work in a context where he has direct access to a lot of the hairiest problems.
Open source work is not known to be the most lucrative, so opportunities like this are very attractive, I really can't fault him for it.
Can you elaborate on this? I'm unfamiliar with Tom Dale and Ember so I'm admittedly ignorant, but it's not clear to me why he would think "something like React is better than Ember in all situations".
I could be wrong.
Edit: typos
