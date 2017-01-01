Hacker News
Ask HN: What “old” programming languages will you stop using in 2017?
1 point
by
msencenb
23 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
1 comment
|
favorite
To complement this question (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13310159), I would like to know what old programming languages you plan to stop using in 2017. Why have you decided to stop using it?
Bino
6 minutes ago
Perl, I know I said it last year, and the year before that, but this time I mean it...
reply
