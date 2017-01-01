Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What “old” programming languages will you stop using in 2017?
1 point by msencenb 23 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite
To complement this question (https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13310159), I would like to know what old programming languages you plan to stop using in 2017. Why have you decided to stop using it?





Perl, I know I said it last year, and the year before that, but this time I mean it...

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: