Ask HN: Why hasn't someone created a similar service to Parse?
2 points by Richallen1 22 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
This may be an obvious question but has anyone considered (or built) a similar service to Parse in wake of it closing? I know they have open sourced it but it would take the headache of managing servers etc?





