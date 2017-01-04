Hacker News
Apple Removes New York Times Apps from iTunes Store in China
nytimes.com
27 points
by
gist
1 hour ago
mbgaxyz
28 minutes ago
Looks like the Chinese government would like to ensure that its citizens do not fall victim to 'fake news' and has thus taken on the responsibility of 'fact checking'.
