Ask HN: Anybody who's going to apply to Canada's Start-up Visa?

Name's Anton and I just wanted to know if anybody needs a CTO/Technical co-founder for immigration to Canada using Startup Visa?

I know JavaScript, TypeScript, Golang, very experienced in front-end and back-end development and technologies like React.js, Vue.js, WebPack and other fancy stuff like AWS, Docker, Jenkins.

I can create an MVP with my eyes closed in a day with a cool design. I have a couple of ideas right now but didn't have enough market research to handle it properly.

I know that it sounds a bit strange and you don't know me but if some compassion still exists in this world: I just want to create a better life for my family (who doesn't, right?) who's suffered enough in a strange political regime. I just need to immigrate ASAP.

I'm trying all channels like work visa, Green Card lottery, startup visa right now and I think this visa could be a way.

If you need my LinkedIn profile, some comments or you just want to chat - feel free to contact me: antonsekatski@gmail.com