Ask HN: How to Learn to code/career switch

Hello HN, I'm trying to help my girlfriend to learn to code and make a career switch(she is 28 now). Which is all her idea and I'm supporting her. I'm trying to help her learn the basics of computer science and data structures. Like why we need Hashtables or why need data structures at all. For now I'm referring to this as a starting point(https://github.com/jwasham/google-interview-university). I'm using python as the first programming language to begin with. Apparently, C was hard for her to start with and I can see that. I dont have much idea about coding camps. If you have any suggestions, do let me know. I wanted to know if there is any better way. This is interesting to me as well, because, I will be logging all the progress and topics and might be helpful for someone else in the future. Thanks.