Dropbox Could Have One of 2017’s Most Interesting IPOs (technologyreview.com)
57 points by t23 1 hour ago | 46 comments





The fact that Dropbox's revenue is well above Box's if the rumors in the article are true is a great positive sign. As is being cash flow positive which would indicate that if they are burning cash it isn't at the rate of 2x revenue that Box has been a victim of.

However, the vision they are selling will not come to pass. That of them being a collaborative platform. Google docs, slack, and a myriad of other tools have already taken that place and there isn't a large enough disruption in Dropbox to unseat that.

In the meantime Dropbox's core offering of syncing and sharing files seamlessly as well as providing more security minded options for businesses is something that no one else has quite gotten right.

Box targeted the high-end enterprise users and Dropbox ceded that market to them rather early on. But the massive number of individual users coupled with SMBs that do not need the complexity that Box entails is a large market. The only question is are those two markets combined larger than the enterprise market that Box is chasing.

According to the revenue reported it seems that currently on the revenue side it is.

And given that investors do value profitability and with only a 200 sales person team their burn should be within controllable limits should make them overall both on the profitability and revenue side more attractive than Box.

However if they grew revenue from $400 -> $750 they simply do not have the growth trajectory that gets Wall St excited because due to their maturity and larger revenue you get a more consistent view point into their future growth.

Then again if they are compared more to Atlassian that is trading at 10x revenue then they certainly maybe get justified in their close to $10B private valuation.

I talked to a friend just before Christmas whose firm made a good portion of their returns on the insight that VC firms, IPO participants and the market in general all have gaps in how they evaluate the worth of a company and the fact that this gap has grown significantly in the past 5 years.

Previously, companies went public much sooner and you could expect a match, not an exact one, but in the same ball park, between the VC valuation and wall street valuations. This helped lead to rising share prices after the IPO.

Now with longer gestation periods leading to more fund raises, the VC's get paid, but its the IPO participants and the employee's who get screwed. Once a company is public its GAAP that matters and GAAP analysis usually assigns a revenue multiple to a company that is based on its sector and assumed growth. This multiple is almost always much smaller than what the company's publicly stated valuation.

This leads to a bunch of broken IPO's as companies stretch to IPO at a certain price to meet mezzanine level funding requirements. If you can get borrow, almost certainly dependent on how much you pay on commissions to brokers, then atleast up until this year you could have made decent money shorting most tech IPO's, most other industries don't yet suffer from a phobia of becoming public.

> GAAP analysis usually assigns a revenue multiple to a company that is based on its sector and assumed growth

GAAP is an accounting framework [1]. It defines, for example, how one may and may not recognise revenues [2].

GAAP does not tell investors how to value a company. "GAAP Analysis" isn't a thing (gap analysis is [3], but that's a management tool).

That said, yes, public-company investors tend to look at Revenue, EBITDA or P/E multiples. But so do late-stage VCs. Both ascribe high valuations when expected growth provides for it, e.g. Amazon or Tesla or Uber.

A multiple gap has emerged between the late-stage private company market (at least at the top end) and comptable public companies. But it has nothing to do with "GAAP analysis" (which isn't a thing) or mezzanine funding (which most VC-backed companies don't take on).

[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generally_accepted_accountin...

[2] http://www.fasb.org/jsp/FASB/Page/BridgePage%26cid=135102720...

[3] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gap_analysis

I've gone through 6 startup IPOs since 1999 in the valley, and have watched as it went from a way to reward employees to a whole lot of voodoo bullshit. I'm a little stunned when I see people still talking about the startups they work for and possibly making it big - that doesn't happen anymore. You are being lied to.

if the founder(s) of the company got really rich, but the company is still owned by VCs, there is almost definitely "voodoo bullshit" going on.

it's customary to take some money to alleviate the everyday financial stresses of life and to maybe buy a decent house because people have families, but the original intent behind the IPO was designed to align everyone's incentives. when they aren't aligned i.e. when there is a super-class of owners that already cashed out, it's going to end badly for the people who aren't in control.

everyone who got in early is already rich or completely exited, and more idiots keep piling onto the funding rounds... hmm... what does that sound like?

> the VC's get paid, but its the IPO participants and the employee's who get screwed

How unsurprising.

> In addition to selling utilities to keep digital files safe and accessible, Dropbox intends to offer software that businesspeople use for hours each day to create content and get work done.

Aaaaagghh!!!

Just... no. Dropbox used to do one thing well (modulo creepy stuff [1]): sync a directory across multiple computers. This wasn't so hard to do, but shockingly, Apple and Google didn't just implement this feature and make them obsolete. They could have been satisfied with owning that market, but now they want to create yet another office suite? Ugh...

[1] http://venturebeat.com/2016/09/20/dropbox-now-asks-for-acces...

Being the one cloud service that sync across Linux, Windows, OS X with a native client, Dropbox is the service I'd like to give money for about 100GB of space for a couple of bucks a month, but I just don't need 1TB for $10 a month. So instead I use Google and wait in vain for a native Linux client that's probably never coming.

Pro is $8.25 / month for 1TB on annual billing. I rarely see monthly pricing for under 5$. So, I don't think it's going to drop much at this point. https://www.dropbox.com/business/plans-comparison?_tk=dbv1

IMO, 1TB is completly reasonble. You can get ~10 GB of storage several places for free which covers most things and minmaxing 2-3$ per month is generally a waste of time.

Was Dropbox more attractive to you when it offered 100GB storage since you would have used more of it?

Why do you consider Linux support worth $0 (since you want to switch from one $1.99/mo service to another) instead of a number between $24/year and $120/year?

This is the exact reason i didn't switch to a pro yet. I love dropbox and all the syncing, but give me a plan below $5 with a relative storage. Google Drive gives 100GB at $2, that would be an amazing start for Dropbox.

I wonder why we haven't seen good open-source imitations of Dropbox yet, and why there isn't a good open protocol for file sharing. The last such protocol I've heard of is WebDAV, but it seemed to have been neglected by OS implementers (Apple's implementation was particularly bad). Also WebDAV was missing many modern features.

Because most people pay them for the hosting, and the UI/UX is just a bonus.

There are plenty of open protocols for file sharing, like HTTP or SFTP. What unmet requirements do you envision?

Dropbox is one of those products that is just a pleasure to use (like Stripe). Sync works seamlessly. I've tried all other alternatives and gotten back to being a paid customer of Dropbox. I think it also boils down to most of your employees being passionate, smart folks from MIT, CMU and the like. Good luck to them with the IPO.

I was initially ecstatic about Dropbox, but they seem to be at best stagnant in terms of functionality.

It was my solution for having access to all my photos on all devices, but then they canceled Carousel with the promise that its functionality would be rolled into the main app. That hasn't happened. The photos feature on iOS is pathetically limited, with slow loading times, no way to organize photos (you can't even access albums you create on desktop), and inadequate sync functionality. The web client isn't much better. What exactly are all those engineers doing with their time?

I am increasingly wary of Google, and do not wish to give them all of my photos. What solutions am I left with? I don't feel like my asks are a tall order for a company of Dropbox's size. I basically want what the old Picasa desktop app provided, except synchronized between all my devices.

I can't possibly be the only one with this problem: an ever-growing library of photos and videos, scattered across various phones, DSLRs and computers with the need to organize them and share them easily. I am happy to pay.

For your usecase, Prime Photos [1] from Amazon, where they meld the traditional album and folder metaphors with auto-classifying ML -- the latter which you can luckily turn off if it creeps you out, unlike with Google.

But this is an under-served market and many people would pay to some paltry amount a month to have their family photos (or professional photographs) kept safe in the Cloud. Unfortunately most cloud storage providers are chasing the (presumably much more lucrative) enterprise market with document-editing and office-y features.

[1] https://www.amazon.com/photos/home

This looks interesting, I wasn't aware Amazon had entered this space. I'm not sure I trust Amazon either, but at least they're explicit in their desire to take my money in exchange for products and services.

Why should a photo app be integrated into a filesystem? That sounds like bad engineering to me. And also like a bad value-proposition.

A filesystem should be just that, a filesystem. And thirdparty apps should be able to use it to store pictures and such.

What are your recommendations for a fast, intuitive, portable third-party solution that uses Dropbox as a data store for my use case?

Edit: While separating these concerns (storage and presentation) is a solid software engineering approach, without open standards it would seem to just add additional layers of vendor lock-in and brittleness.

People say this, but i actually hate it. Every time i use it i get confused, it's UI is slow and weird. I prefer Google Drive, but I might be a weird user.

Why are you using the web UI? Dropbox is at its best as just a folder on your hard drive that works like any other, except it effectively exists simultaneously on all your devices.

I passed when I learned that in order to sync target directories they all had to be moved and live under the /Dropbox namespace, and that I would now be working within that namespace for my various projects. No thanks. That was a while ago - maybe they are different now?

reply


Its still like that, but you can just create a symbolic link to the folder outside. Dropbox will follow the link and sync the files.

Dropbox does not cooperate well with symlinks. For instance, if you create a symlink in your Dropbox folder to My Documents on Windows, the Dropbox folder will duplicate the My Documents files. Takes up twice the space.

EDIT - great, I will give Dropbox another shot.

Which alternative are you using ? (if any)

As a former Dropbox user, I can't imagine investing in them. For me, their plans are just way out of line with regard to pricing. So out of line that I'm going to go to the trouble of moving all of my stuff to Google Drive or OneDrive. And I hate their ransom policy of giving you free space for a while due to phone promotions or whatever and then taking it away. You are screwed and can't access your own stuff until you pay the ransom.

I've been using Dropbox as a real handy remote git host using the fantastic git-remote-dropbox utility. It's really great to create a remote repo right from the command line and immediately push to it without the hassle of going to a site like GH or BB and setting up the repo first and all that jazz. Make DB worth the money I spend (and unlimited private repos, of course, and with easy sharing by many developers with Dropbox's shared folders).

https://github.com/anishathalye/git-remote-dropbox

I've always wondered why BOX did their IPO before Dropbox. I know Box is two years older but it seems like age is only a relative determinant in IPO timing (FB IPO at 8 years, Google 6 years...).

dropbox lost me when i started to get hyper targeted spam to email addresses i only used for dropbox and haven't used for years. they seem to use a remarkably persistent cookie syncing technology.

I use owncloud -- done.

Does anyone here still use Dropbox?

(I signed up in 2009, and probably last touched it in 2011 ...)

P.S. their studiously ignoring user-side encryption was a factor - if I'm getting my files exposed, might as well go with the big default services.

I pay $100/year for Pro. Cheaper and easier to have 1TB of remote storage than SD cards, USB sticks, etc, and no excessive bandwidth charges such that AWS has.

EDIT: I don't care if my files are encrypted.

EDIT 2: Dropbox sync is rock solid. Every experience with the Google Drive sync client has been trash. I can (and do) pay for convenience.

While this is DEFINITELY not a solution, have a look at Insync[0]. It's what a google drive client should be.

(I just use the cloud to sync files and generally as an USB stick of sorts - not a folder where I constantly edit stuff - so I can't vouch for their extreme sync abilities)

[0] - https://www.insynchq.com/

Any reason that you use it over Google Drive?

"There is no Drive app for Linux at this time."

Meanwhile three years ago the message read: "Drive for Linux isn’t ready just yet"

For that kind of money, one can get a five-pack Office 365 with one TB storage and MS apps thrown in for each user.

(Unless MS changes their mind again - they already did last year, stiffing Lumia customers, and so I bought a NAS instead of signing up.)

Trust.

I regularly use 5 computers spread across 3 locations, as well as 3 mobile devices. Dropbox is quite handy to sync files across all of them.

I still use it, but I'll likely switch once they disable the public folder.[1] It's the sole reason I use Dropbox.

[1]: https://www.dropbox.com/help/16

Yeh, I'm pretty annoyed that the useful and simple Public Folder functionality is being nixed.

While my folder could use a bit of a spring cleaning, I do. It's been damn useful the last 7-8 years.

Every single day.

A lot of non-tech-savvy people use it for pirating stuff. I've seen some people coordinate larger files across it. But for the most part, I haven't seen it out in the wild for a few. That might be because it's use is low, OR that it's so well integrated as people's workflow, it sort has just sunk into the background.

Google Drive. hbu?

not anymore

