However, the vision they are selling will not come to pass. That of them being a collaborative platform. Google docs, slack, and a myriad of other tools have already taken that place and there isn't a large enough disruption in Dropbox to unseat that.
In the meantime Dropbox's core offering of syncing and sharing files seamlessly as well as providing more security minded options for businesses is something that no one else has quite gotten right.
Box targeted the high-end enterprise users and Dropbox ceded that market to them rather early on. But the massive number of individual users coupled with SMBs that do not need the complexity that Box entails is a large market. The only question is are those two markets combined larger than the enterprise market that Box is chasing.
According to the revenue reported it seems that currently on the revenue side it is.
And given that investors do value profitability and with only a 200 sales person team their burn should be within controllable limits should make them overall both on the profitability and revenue side more attractive than Box.
However if they grew revenue from $400 -> $750 they simply do not have the growth trajectory that gets Wall St excited because due to their maturity and larger revenue you get a more consistent view point into their future growth.
Then again if they are compared more to Atlassian that is trading at 10x revenue then they certainly maybe get justified in their close to $10B private valuation.
reply
Previously, companies went public much sooner and you could expect a match, not an exact one, but in the same ball park, between the VC valuation and wall street valuations. This helped lead to rising share prices after the IPO.
Now with longer gestation periods leading to more fund raises, the VC's get paid, but its the IPO participants and the employee's who get screwed. Once a company is public its GAAP that matters and GAAP analysis usually assigns a revenue multiple to a company that is based on its sector and assumed growth. This multiple is almost always much smaller than what the company's publicly stated valuation.
This leads to a bunch of broken IPO's as companies stretch to IPO at a certain price to meet mezzanine level funding requirements. If you can get borrow, almost certainly dependent on how much you pay on commissions to brokers, then atleast up until this year you could have made decent money shorting most tech IPO's, most other industries don't yet suffer from a phobia of becoming public.
GAAP is an accounting framework [1]. It defines, for example, how one may and may not recognise revenues [2].
GAAP does not tell investors how to value a company. "GAAP Analysis" isn't a thing (gap analysis is [3], but that's a management tool).
That said, yes, public-company investors tend to look at Revenue, EBITDA or P/E multiples. But so do late-stage VCs. Both ascribe high valuations when expected growth provides for it, e.g. Amazon or Tesla or Uber.
A multiple gap has emerged between the late-stage private company market (at least at the top end) and comptable public companies. But it has nothing to do with "GAAP analysis" (which isn't a thing) or mezzanine funding (which most VC-backed companies don't take on).
[1] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Generally_accepted_accountin...
[2] http://www.fasb.org/jsp/FASB/Page/BridgePage%26cid=135102720...
[3] https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gap_analysis
it's customary to take some money to alleviate the everyday financial stresses of life and to maybe buy a decent house because people have families, but the original intent behind the IPO was designed to align everyone's incentives. when they aren't aligned i.e. when there is a super-class of owners that already cashed out, it's going to end badly for the people who aren't in control.
everyone who got in early is already rich or completely exited, and more idiots keep piling onto the funding rounds... hmm... what does that sound like?
How unsurprising.
Aaaaagghh!!!
Just... no. Dropbox used to do one thing well (modulo creepy stuff [1]): sync a directory across multiple computers. This wasn't so hard to do, but shockingly, Apple and Google didn't just implement this feature and make them obsolete. They could have been satisfied with owning that market, but now they want to create yet another office suite? Ugh...
[1] http://venturebeat.com/2016/09/20/dropbox-now-asks-for-acces...
IMO, 1TB is completly reasonble. You can get ~10 GB of storage several places for free which covers most things and minmaxing 2-3$ per month is generally a waste of time.
Why do you consider Linux support worth $0 (since you want to switch from one $1.99/mo service to another) instead of a number between $24/year and $120/year?
There are plenty of open protocols for file sharing, like HTTP or SFTP. What unmet requirements do you envision?
It was my solution for having access to all my photos on all devices, but then they canceled Carousel with the promise that its functionality would be rolled into the main app. That hasn't happened. The photos feature on iOS is pathetically limited, with slow loading times, no way to organize photos (you can't even access albums you create on desktop), and inadequate sync functionality. The web client isn't much better. What exactly are all those engineers doing with their time?
I am increasingly wary of Google, and do not wish to give them all of my photos. What solutions am I left with? I don't feel like my asks are a tall order for a company of Dropbox's size. I basically want what the old Picasa desktop app provided, except synchronized between all my devices.
I can't possibly be the only one with this problem: an ever-growing library of photos and videos, scattered across various phones, DSLRs and computers with the need to organize them and share them easily. I am happy to pay.
But this is an under-served market and many people would pay to some paltry amount a month to have their family photos (or professional photographs) kept safe in the Cloud. Unfortunately most cloud storage providers are chasing the (presumably much more lucrative) enterprise market with document-editing and office-y features.
[1] https://www.amazon.com/photos/home
A filesystem should be just that, a filesystem. And thirdparty apps should be able to use it to store pictures and such.
Edit: While separating these concerns (storage and presentation) is a solid software engineering approach, without open standards it would seem to just add additional layers of vendor lock-in and brittleness.
https://github.com/anishathalye/git-remote-dropbox
(I signed up in 2009, and probably last touched it in 2011 ...)
P.S. their studiously ignoring user-side encryption was a factor - if I'm getting my files exposed, might as well go with the big default services.
EDIT: I don't care if my files are encrypted.
EDIT 2: Dropbox sync is rock solid. Every experience with the Google Drive sync client has been trash. I can (and do) pay for convenience.
(I just use the cloud to sync files and generally as an USB stick of sorts - not a folder where I constantly edit stuff - so I can't vouch for their extreme sync abilities)
[0] - https://www.insynchq.com/
Meanwhile three years ago the message read: "Drive for Linux isn’t ready just yet"
(Unless MS changes their mind again - they already did last year, stiffing Lumia customers, and so I bought a NAS instead of signing up.)
[1]: https://www.dropbox.com/help/16
However, the vision they are selling will not come to pass. That of them being a collaborative platform. Google docs, slack, and a myriad of other tools have already taken that place and there isn't a large enough disruption in Dropbox to unseat that.
In the meantime Dropbox's core offering of syncing and sharing files seamlessly as well as providing more security minded options for businesses is something that no one else has quite gotten right.
Box targeted the high-end enterprise users and Dropbox ceded that market to them rather early on. But the massive number of individual users coupled with SMBs that do not need the complexity that Box entails is a large market. The only question is are those two markets combined larger than the enterprise market that Box is chasing.
According to the revenue reported it seems that currently on the revenue side it is.
And given that investors do value profitability and with only a 200 sales person team their burn should be within controllable limits should make them overall both on the profitability and revenue side more attractive than Box.
However if they grew revenue from $400 -> $750 they simply do not have the growth trajectory that gets Wall St excited because due to their maturity and larger revenue you get a more consistent view point into their future growth.
Then again if they are compared more to Atlassian that is trading at 10x revenue then they certainly maybe get justified in their close to $10B private valuation.
reply