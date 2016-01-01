reply
Example superquick BigQuery for tabulating all 2016 Push Events to GitHub by a given user for each day-of-week (1 = Sunday):
SELECT DAYOFWEEK(created_at) as day_of_week, COUNT(*) as num_pushes
FROM TABLE_DATE_RANGE([githubarchive:day.], TIMESTAMP('2016-01-01'), TIMESTAMP('2016-12-31'))
WHERE type = "PushEvent" AND actor.login = "minimaxir"
GROUP BY day_of_week
ORDER BY day_of_week
- Total commits
- Unique repos
- Unique languages
- Total commits by day of week (my favorite graph
as it shows a clear trend in my coding style)
- Average commits per day
- % of commits made on weekdays vs weekends
- Collaborators by changes (other GH users who
collaborated on my repos)
- My additions (+ LOC)
- My deletions (- LOC)
- My open source changes
- Preferred language by repo count (owned)
- Stars on my stuff
- Forks of my stuff
- # of people subscribed to me
Some easy tweet templates at the top.
Also, I'm under some NDAs so I cannot allow access to the private repositories. It'd be great if it took only the public ones or public data.
