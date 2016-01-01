Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Your 2016 GitHub Report Card (githubreportcard.com)
26 points by adamlieb 35 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 15 comments | favorite





I'm a Technical Product Manager at GitHub. I just took a look at this (pretty cool, maybe we should have deeper user metrics...). I saw a couple of comments about the 'write access' so I just figured I'd chime in and point out that it's a required scope to get all of the private contrib info out of the API. I definitely encourage people to be mindful of what access they grant, but for what it's worth I did it :)

The page is not scrollable so if you're on a small screen and want to see the rest of the image then here it is: https://githubreportcard.reflect.io/images/screenshot.jpg

GitHub data is public (for public repositories) and archived, so you don't even need to use auth.

Example superquick BigQuery for tabulating all 2016 Push Events to GitHub by a given user for each day-of-week (1 = Sunday):

   SELECT DAYOFWEEK(created_at) as day_of_week, COUNT(*) as num_pushes
   FROM TABLE_DATE_RANGE([githubarchive:day.], TIMESTAMP('2016-01-01'), TIMESTAMP('2016-12-31'))
   WHERE type = "PushEvent" AND actor.login = "minimaxir"
   GROUP BY day_of_week
   ORDER BY day_of_week
Tabulating commits is possible too but requires JSON shenanigans. (Although the BigQuery data does not have commit dates which may not necessarily be the same as Push dates, so that may be a problem)

If you want to grant it read-only to public repos, try this link:

https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize?response_type=code&...

It wants the ability to WRITE to my public AND private repos & create issues. no. just no.

Unfortunately, there is no such thing as read-only access to GitHub repos. Read/write access is the only scope that GitHub currently grants: https://developer.github.com/v3/oauth/#scopes. If you've given a third-party app access to your repos in the past (CircleCI, Auth0, TravisCI, Heroku, etc.), that access has been read/write.

This works:

https://github.com/login/oauth/authorize?response_type=code&...

Shouldn't have used OAuth then.

Please include a checkbox to exclude private repos. I have a lot of private work that I just can't let anyone see. Thank you!

Important note: these reports are accessible only by you, the user. They are not publicly available.

> We're experiencing unusually high traffic so we'll email you when it's complete.

That's a nice touch!

There's no preamble describing why this report is a thing, nor what will be included. I'm waiting on mine to be generated, but the landing page leaves much to be desired.

It gave me:

- Total commits

- Unique repos

- Unique languages

- Total commits by day of week (my favorite graph as it shows a clear trend in my coding style)

- Average commits per day

- % of commits made on weekdays vs weekends

- Collaborators by changes (other GH users who collaborated on my repos)

- My additions (+ LOC)

- My deletions (- LOC)

- My open source changes

- Preferred language by repo count (owned)

- Stars on my stuff

- Forks of my stuff

- # of people subscribed to me

Some easy tweet templates at the top.

It would be awesome if I could see the whole image in the landing page without having to resize the page. Maybe you could allow the visitors to, you know, scroll a bit?

Also, I'm under some NDAs so I cannot allow access to the private repositories. It'd be great if it took only the public ones or public data.

This application does, for some reason, require write access to all of mine and my organisation's repos.

Just no.

