My second concern is with the stubborn insistence that we must force the demographics of different institutions to adhere to some arbitrary constructed criteria. Whether we like it or not, there are social differences between men and women that cause them to have different interests. Here's a recent article that speaks to this point (although taking the opposite stance as me): http://qz.com/823162/a-new-study-shows-how-star-trek-jokes-a...
The article I linked basically advocates some sort of planned social manipulation to make CS culture more appealing to women. That doesn't sit right with me at all. No one suggests that we should go and macho-fy teaching or nursing or literature so we can get more men in those majors. I think it would be very destructive to do something like that.
The reality is that different fields have characteristics that tend to match (or not match) with the unique social characteristics of different groups. I think it's fine if you don't like those unique characteristics (maybe you think everyone should have the exact same culture), but don't try to force the world to adhere to your vision by lowering educational standards or trying to manipulate the academic culture of whatever group you're targeting.
Thing is, this is already social manipulation on arbitrarily-constructed criteria. It'd be one thing if we discovered that male brains were inherently better at tech thinking (it would be an extraordinary hypothesis that would need correspondingly extraordinary evidence, but it's certainly possible that evidence could be found). But we're arguing that these purely artificial constructs of geeky men bonding over Star Trek are worth upholding. And for what advantage? Keeping qualified people out of an industry that badly needs them?
It seems to me like it's entirely legitimate to plan social manipulation to disrupt existing social manipulation that gets in our way.
